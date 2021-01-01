« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November  (Read 2123 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,933
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:31:22 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:30:06 pm
Why did the ref stop the game?

To check a possible penalty Gordon getting away with it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,879
  • RedOrDead
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:31:28 pm »
Hows that not a pen haha   :o
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,385
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:31:35 pm »
I'm surprised they stopped it, was never a penalty. PSG are morbid.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:31:36 pm »
Thats a foul...
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:31:52 pm »
Who is this Barcola lad?  He looks like a competition winner.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:31:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:31:35 pm
I'm surprised they stopped it, was never a penalty. PSG are morbid.

He's all over him and hes stepped across not winning the ball. How is that not a foul?
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,252
  • Red since '64
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:32:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:27:49 pm
I just don't get this shout at all however many times it's made. They don't have a player anywhere near his level what more can he do  ;D

And I just dont get those who believe a) hes  a serious option, but more importantly b) that our togetherness and wage structure wouldnt be severely compromised by signing a player whos negotiated ridiculous powers to remain top dog at PSG. Hes exactly the sort of individual we shouldnt sign, and wont.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,646
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:32:51 pm »
"Why won't you bail us out ref?"
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,933
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:32:52 pm »
How many penalties are Newcastle going to survive tonight?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:33:05 pm »
I just can't trust bald people
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:33:08 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:31:22 pm
To check a possible penalty Gordon getting away with it.

Yeah but the ball was still in play. Never seen that before.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,385
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:31:59 pm
He's all over him and hes stepped across not winning the ball. How is that not a foul?

I know people don't like Newcastle/Gordon but fucking hell, if he'd gone down like that at the other end not a soul would have thought it was a penalty, looked a pretty clear dive.

That hand ball thing then was more of a shout IMO, the referee's a clown for stopping the game and booking the keeper
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,608
  • @tharris113
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:34:16 pm »
mbappe has been completely invisible
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,033
  • YNWA
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:34:26 pm »
Theyre both pens
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:34:41 pm »
Two legitimate penalty claims by PSG in about 2 minute span.  I'm not sure either of them were penalties, but wouldn't have been surprised if either would have been given. 
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,933
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:35:41 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 09:34:41 pm
Two legitimate penalty claims by PSG in about 2 minute span.  I'm not sure either of them were penalties, but wouldn't have been surprised if either would have been given.

Nothing is going against Newcastle tonight.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:35:47 pm »
This mf commentator needed to take deep breath before calling an offside. What am I watching
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,033
  • YNWA
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:35:59 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 09:34:41 pm
Two legitimate penalty claims by PSG in about 2 minute span.  I'm not sure either of them were penalties, but wouldn't have been surprised if either would have been given. 

They didnt seem to check the handball
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:36:18 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:34:12 pm
I know people don't like Newcastle/Gordon but fucking hell, if he'd gone down like that at the other end not a soul would have thought it was a penalty, looked a pretty clear dive.

That hand ball thing then was more of a shout IMO, the referee's a clown for stopping the game and booking the keeper

He's kicked through him...

Bare in mind Gordon just got a foul for diving and getting a fella booked.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,933
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:36:37 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 09:35:47 pm
This mf commentator needed to take deep breath before calling an offside. What am I watching

Newcastle United TV apparently.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:37:09 pm »
Newcastle getting all the decisions. Seems the Saudis have more influence than the Qataris.
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,033
  • YNWA
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:37:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:36:37 pm
Newcastle United TV apparently.

Switched to the Rte stream, much better and impartial
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,232
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:38:57 pm »

Feyenoord [1] - 2 Atletico Madrid; Mats Wieffer 77' - https://streamin.one/v/71200ab9



Leipzig did briefly make it 3-2 vs the Cheats... but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside...

« Last Edit: Today at 09:40:48 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,825
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:32:49 pm
And I just dont get those who believe a) hes  a serious option, but more importantly b) that our togetherness and wage structure wouldnt be severely compromised by signing a player whos negotiated ridiculous powers to remain top dog at PSG. Hes exactly the sort of individual we shouldnt sign, and wont.

He was offered things to stay, from what Ive seen of him in interviews, hes not a dickhead and I think hed be amazing for us. He could be a serious option, not like our current lads are paid buttons is it.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,933
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:37:58 pm
Switched to the Rte stream, much better and impartial

It doesn't seem like much point changing now, but I am glad there are some impartial commentaries out there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:39:59 pm »
Fucking useless this Paris lot.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:41:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:36:37 pm
Newcastle United TV apparently.

It's crazy, ofcourse Paris is trash. No idea how that fan base will react to potentially going out but this comms are so biased.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,252
  • Red since '64
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:39:00 pm
He was offered things to stay, from what Ive seen of him in interviews, hes not a dickhead and I think hed be amazing for us. He could be a serious option, not like our current lads are paid buttons is it.

Well have to agree to disagree, Claire. I repeat - I personally wouldnt want him anywhere near LFC.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:42:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:39:59 pm
Fucking useless this Paris lot.
Always have been. Most of the money theyve spunked was on neymar and Mbappe. Theyve never built a good team.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,608
  • @tharris113
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #149 on: Today at 09:43:00 pm »
One of the worst performances i've ever seen from dembele
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,232
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #150 on: Today at 09:43:43 pm »

Feyenoord 1 - [3] Atletico Madrid; Santiago Tomas Gimenez 82' (Own-goal) - https://streamin.one/v/a386c7cf
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,033
  • YNWA
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #151 on: Today at 09:44:04 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:43:00 pm
One of the worst performances i've ever seen from dembele

Hes somehow still on the pitch.

Almirante is up there with the most punchable face in football
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #152 on: Today at 09:44:09 pm »
Hate seeing anything good go for the Saudis, but if they advance, it does keep their squad stretched through a little bit more of EPL season. 
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,385
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #153 on: Today at 09:44:12 pm »
Young Boys and Feyenoord dropping down to the Europa League
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,933
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #154 on: Today at 09:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:42:03 pm
Well have to agree to disagree, Claire. I repeat - I personally wouldnt want him anywhere near LFC.

Not even if Klopp wanted him? I kind of understand what you're saying but at the same time if the manager really wanted it I'd support him.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,646
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #155 on: Today at 09:44:56 pm »
Hadn't realised this is Mbappe's seventh season at PSG already, what a waste.

I'm sure he'll get some hefty bonuses and wages wherever he goes next though, that's the most important thing.
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,033
  • YNWA
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #156 on: Today at 09:45:58 pm »
Bus parked and diving all over the place from the Saudi oil cheats.
Logged

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,011
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #157 on: Today at 09:45:59 pm »
Haha what has Enrique done to PSG - absolute shite.

That midfield of theirs wouldnt be good enough for the Championship.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #158 on: Today at 09:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:42:03 pm
Well have to agree to disagree, Claire. I repeat - I personally wouldnt want him anywhere near LFC.

1000%
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,933
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #159 on: Today at 09:47:25 pm »
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Up
« previous next »
 