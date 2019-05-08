Poll

Please crown your CHAMPION (and 3rd place):

FINAL: red1977
13 (31.7%)
FINAL:  child-in-time
8 (19.5%)
PLAY-OFF: Tubby
4 (9.8%)
PLAY-OFF: Vivabobbygraham
16 (39%)

Total Members Voted: 21

Voting closed: Yesterday at 08:14:33 pm

Offline Samie

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm
I think all those wins have been time barred now?

Drafting is under RAWK jurisdiction, which means eternal condemnation for cheats.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:18:19 pm »
Panick on the threads of Rawkforum.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:04:43 am »
Well played red, commiserations c-i-t. As some of you will remember, I had a soft spot for trend cos he was fooking nuts. Never a dull moment and some of his drafts were good fun, if a little convoluted. Had some off piste conversations with him that were both enlightening and disturbing! I know he got some mods backs up and quite a few drafters too! So what he invented the wives thingy, he did me once and 'fessed up! Harmless really. I sometimes wonder if he's back incognito. Let's not coat a guy who's not here to defend himself. Great draft BB.
Online Lone Star Red

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:37:58 am »
Congrats to Red and condolences to the rest of us losers who took the time to do this and not win. Thanks for running the show Betty, this was a great draft and youre a helluva commissioner!

Until next time.

