I gave up going to England games many years ago, mainly because of the Neanderthals who follow them, but in 96 I was lucky enough to be at Wembley for both the Scotland and Netherlands games, the best I saw live. They were probably the most exciting team that England have put out, mainly due to Venables tactics and allowing them to play to their strengths. He was good at his job and a nice fella too.

RIP El Tel.