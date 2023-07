Springfield is in the middle of a heatwave



Ice Cream man: [driving past in his truck]

Ice cream! Ice cream!

I'm all out of ice cream!

[to Bart and Lisa] It's true, you know.

Ice cream! Ice cream!

Bart+Lisa: Aw...



Chili man: [driving past in his truck]

Chili! Red-hot Texas-style chili! And we got gingerale:

boiling-hot Texas-style gingerale! Texas...