Database: Uh, the trail has become indistinct. I suggest we split up to cover more ground.
Bart: Good idea, Milhouse, you and me will be Omega team, Todd, you and Data are 'Team Strike Force'. Nelson, that leaves you and Martin.
Martin: Team Discovery Channel!
Nelson: Aww... your wussiness better come in handy.
Marge: This is my fault. I tried to teach Bart about town pride, but the power of my words filled him with a sort of madness.
Homer: Now, Marge, you can't blame all of Bart's problems on you one little speech. If anything turned him bad, it's that time you let him wear a bathing suit instead of underwear. And let's not forget your little speech!