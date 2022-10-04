« previous next »
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2800 on: October 4, 2022, 12:41:20 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October  2, 2022, 12:16:49 pm
The writing in that scene is perfection. It grows and grows, the insults to Lenny and Moe are spectacular (and their responses) and you think it's climaxing into a physical attack, then there's the bathos of him calmly informing Homer that he's the worst person he's ever met.

In the den?! May God have mercy on us all!

Yeah, Moe's tongue tied response is hilarious, best one is the crowd backing off as Ned approaches Homer, then Homer thinking he got off lightly with what is a cleaver insult. ;D
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2801 on: October 11, 2022, 04:30:03 pm »
I didn't think he was gonna do Moon River but then BAM, SECOND ENCORE!!
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2802 on: October 12, 2022, 12:27:46 pm »
A raid?! Curly?!
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2803 on: October 15, 2022, 10:53:26 pm »
The Lincoln Squirrel... has been assassinated.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2804 on: October 17, 2022, 01:11:11 am »
Ladies and gentlemen, uh, we've just lost the picture, but what we've seen speaks for itself. The Corvair spacecraft has apparently been taken over, 'conquered' if you will, by a master race of giant space ants. It's difficult to tell from this vantage point whether they will consume the captive Earthmen or merely enslave them. One thing is for certain: there is no stopping them; the ants will soon be here. And I, for one, welcome our new insect overlords. I'd like to remind them as a trusted TV personality, I can be helpful in rounding up others to toil in their underground sugar caves

Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2805 on: October 18, 2022, 02:16:52 pm »
I slugged some jerk in Tahoe
They gave me one-to-three
My high priced lawyer sprung me on a technicality
I'm just visiting Springfield Prison, I get to sleep at home tonight
Offline ianburns252

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2806 on: November 14, 2022, 08:43:34 am »
Watched the latest Halloween Horror (I still tune in for that episode each year on principle) and it was surprisingly solid - although the best bit of it did rely on callbacks to the best of the Simpson's first 15 years so make of that what you will
Offline Roopy

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2807 on: November 29, 2022, 06:54:52 am »
Radio Bart

Kent: The time has come for finger-pointing, and most of them are squarely aimed at the boy's parents.
Homer: It's not our fault! We didn't want the boy, he was an accident!
Marge: Homer!!!
Homer: Uh... could you edit that last part out?
Kent: Mr. Simpson, we're live, coast-to-coast!
Homer: D'oh!

Chief Wiggum: I'm afraid we've got a budget problem, Marge. Your boy picked a bad time to fall down a well. If he had done it at the beginning of the fiscal year, no problemo.
Offline courty61

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2808 on: November 29, 2022, 09:16:13 am »
Such a great episode. Great visual gags too like when Bart pranks Homer on the radio and then you see Homer get his shot gun.

Also the charity single for Timmy is great
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2809 on: November 29, 2022, 09:43:09 am »
Quote from: courty61 on November 29, 2022, 09:16:13 am
Also the charity single for Timmy is great

DOWN THAT WELLLLLL
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2810 on: December 15, 2022, 08:10:14 pm »
Listening to the In Our Time podcast there's always a bit where the voiceover says "Melvin and his guests" and I always think "Melvin and the Squirrels"
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2811 on: March 12, 2023, 12:58:14 am »
Homer having to quit his job at the bowling alley is the saddest moment in TV history.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2812 on: March 12, 2023, 06:28:15 am »
Quote from: courty61 on August 26, 2022, 11:06:11 am
Lyle Lanley
Ray Patterson
Rex Banner
Mr Bergstrom
George H Bush
The Pretzel guy played by Jack Lemmon

Off the top of my head one of those?

The real Principal Skinner [voiced by Martin Sheen], this is such a bad episode though when The Simpsons started it's decline from the golden era[The Principal and the Pauper], in which Principal Skinner tuned out to be a fraud, a character we got to know over 8 years just thrown away,  worse than that, the real Skinner was so unlikeable, & the end of the episode was bizarre.

 The episode might have worked if it turned out to be a dream, after Principal Skinner ate too much cheese the previous night.
Offline courty61

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2813 on: March 12, 2023, 07:12:02 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 12, 2023, 12:58:14 am
Homer having to quit his job at the bowling alley is the saddest moment in TV history.

Don't worry, Joey. We'll make it to California someday
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2814 on: March 15, 2023, 11:03:19 pm »
"Remember dad, all glory is fleeting"

"So?"

"Beware the ides of March"

"No"
Offline mattD

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2815 on: March 16, 2023, 12:09:51 am »
Quote from: courty61 on August 26, 2022, 11:06:11 am
Lyle Lanley
Ray Patterson
Rex Banner
Mr Bergstrom
George H Bush
The Pretzel guy played by Jack Lemmon

Off the top of my head one of those?

Chester Lampwick is a good one, just watched that one recently after a while.
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2816 on: March 17, 2023, 04:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 31, 2022, 11:25:31 am
This and 'it was the style at the time' are Grandpa's two best moments for me. I've said the above to my partner before (she's only 3 years younger but seems to have enough of a gap that she doesn't understand some of the cultural touchpoints I bring up) whenever she talks about new music she likes that I've never heard of.

"Are you trying to stall us, or are you just senile?"

"A little from Column A, a little from Column B."

This is another brilliant Grandpa quote and one I quite often quote in life when given two options  ;D
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2817 on: March 19, 2023, 09:11:49 pm »
Quote from: mattD on March 16, 2023, 12:09:51 am
Chester Lampwick is a good one, just watched that one recently after a while.

"I feel like liver and onions...."

*lips smacking* :lickin
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2818 on: March 24, 2023, 02:07:18 am »
That's a pretty sorry-lookin' wagon you got there mister.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2819 on: March 24, 2023, 03:22:26 am »
"The beauty of it is each parking space is a mere one-foot narrower, indistinguishable to the naked eye.

But therein lies the game"
Offline Ray K

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2820 on: March 24, 2023, 09:08:22 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IFlAV3JgfD0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IFlAV3JgfD0</a>

For about 20 years now when I park at Tesco and put it exactly in the middle between the lines I think to myself in Lou's voice 'woo-ooh, that's sweet'
Offline Roopy

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2821 on: May 30, 2023, 03:50:29 am »
Homer: Bless you boys
Marge: Homer, those are ice cream men
Homer: I know
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2822 on: May 30, 2023, 10:58:32 am »
Hmmm, I wonder why he's so eager to go the garage?

The garage? Hey fellas, the garage! Well ooh la-di-da Mr Frenchman!

Well what do you call it?

A car hole!


A counterfeit jeans ring operating out of my car hole!
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2823 on: June 27, 2023, 02:01:18 pm »
Someone on a work call used the word 'defectivity' and all I could think was 'adultivity.'
Offline BER

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2824 on: June 27, 2023, 02:18:42 pm »
Seen an article heading recently that said The Simpsons is good again, is it true?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2825 on: June 28, 2023, 11:46:57 pm »
HEY! JOEY JOJO!
Offline mattD

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2826 on: July 7, 2023, 11:55:45 am »
Quote from: BER on June 27, 2023, 02:18:42 pm
Seen an article heading recently that said The Simpsons is good again, is it true?

Caught the odd new episode here and there and wouldnt say it's good again. They might be better and more watchable than the absolute dross churned out for over a decade but still a pale imitation of its glory years.
Its a bit like when bands release a new album after years and it's heralded a 'return to form' yet a year or so later everyone's forgotten about it.
Offline sambhi92

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2827 on: July 7, 2023, 02:04:07 pm »
Krustys years of tax avoision, would never have... Avoision, its a crime, look it up... I dont say evasion, I say avoision.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2828 on: July 8, 2023, 05:31:55 am »
Attention, Marge Simpson. We've also arrested your older, balder, fatter son
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2829 on: July 10, 2023, 11:49:47 pm »
The sum of the square roots of any two sides of an isosceles triangle is equal to the square root of the remaining side

That's a right triangle you idiot!

D'oh!
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2830 on
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 10, 2023, 11:49:47 pm
The sum of the square roots of any two sides of an isosceles triangle is equal to the square root of the remaining side

That's a right triangle you idiot!

D'oh!

No one must know I dropped my glasses in the toilet. Not I, the man who drafted the Paris Peace Accords.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2831 on: Yesterday at 03:37:23 am »
Database: Uh, the trail has become indistinct. I suggest we split up to cover more ground.

Bart: Good idea, Milhouse, you and me will be Omega team, Todd, you and Data are 'Team Strike Force'. Nelson, that leaves you and Martin.

Martin: Team Discovery Channel!

Nelson: Aww... your wussiness better come in handy.


Marge: This is my fault. I tried to teach Bart about town pride, but the power of my words filled him with a sort of madness.

Homer: Now, Marge, you can't blame all of Bart's problems on you one little speech. If anything turned him bad, it's that time you let him wear a bathing suit instead of underwear. And let's not forget your little speech!
Online Hazell

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2832 on: Yesterday at 04:50:19 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:37:23 am
Database: Uh, the trail has become indistinct. I suggest we split up to cover more ground.

Bart: Good idea, Milhouse, you and me will be Omega team, Todd, you and Data are 'Team Strike Force'. Nelson, that leaves you and Martin.

Martin: Team Discovery Channel!

Nelson: Aww... your wussiness better come in handy.

Hark to the tale of Nelson,
and the boy he loved so dear,
they remained the best of friends,
for years and years and years.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2833 on: Yesterday at 04:53:03 am »
"Hey, look! Someone's attractive cousin"
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2834 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 am »
Spring forth burly protector and save me!
Offline sambhi92

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2835 on: Yesterday at 11:18:40 am »
I thought i was the only Milhouse!
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2836 on: Yesterday at 11:30:42 am »
Mom, when you give that lecture, you're boring Springfield
Online Hazell

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2837 on: Today at 03:45:38 am »
I'm like the man who singlehandedly built the rocket and went to the moon. What was his name, Apollo Creed?
