« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread  (Read 298398 times)

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2760 on: August 26, 2022, 12:39:12 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 25, 2022, 08:56:30 pm
He slept, he stole, he was rude to the customers. Still, there goes the best damned employee a convenience store ever had!

Ok this is weird, I just searched up this clip on YouTube today. A really crap guy just left our firm and I thought of it, was going to send it to his manager. But the managers Indian so I played it safe and left it
Logged

Offline shy_talk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2761 on: August 26, 2022, 10:58:48 am »
Well turn something on!  I'm starting to think!

(side note: Scorpio exempt! which is the best single appearing Simpsons character?)
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,788
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2762 on: August 26, 2022, 11:01:26 am »
Rex Banner
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,704
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2763 on: August 26, 2022, 11:06:11 am »
Quote from: shy_talk on August 26, 2022, 10:58:48 am
Well turn something on!  I'm starting to think!

(side note: Scorpio exempt! which is the best single appearing Simpsons character?)

Lyle Lanley
Ray Patterson
Rex Banner
Mr Bergstrom
George H Bush
The Pretzel guy played by Jack Lemmon

Off the top of my head one of those?
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,356
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2764 on: August 26, 2022, 11:07:04 am »
Lyle Lanley
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,594
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2765 on: August 26, 2022, 11:21:48 am »
I couldnt even tell you if the characters are still one offs, as Id expect them to have dragged them through the mud of newer episodes.

Rex Banner
Lurleen Lumpkin (pretty sure I did see she was in a newer one)
Frank Grimes
Larry Burns
The Dean from Homer Goes To College
Logged
AHA!

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,537
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2766 on: August 26, 2022, 11:35:31 am »
Hank Scorpio
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,859
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2767 on: August 29, 2022, 09:51:29 am »
Quote from: shy_talk on August 26, 2022, 10:58:48 am
Well turn something on!  I'm starting to think!

(side note: Scorpio exempt! which is the best single appearing Simpsons character?)

Quote from: courty61 on August 26, 2022, 11:06:11 am
Lyle Lanley
Ray Patterson
Rex Banner
Mr Bergstrom
George H Bush
The Pretzel guy played by Jack Lemmon

Off the top of my head one of those?

All brilliant characters. Watching Bart vs Australia and the US government minister is pretty great as well. I love the way he says 'Americo-Australianian relations.'

Also: 'Mr. Simpson, shush! Disparaging the boot is a bootable offence.' ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,704
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2768 on: August 29, 2022, 07:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on August 29, 2022, 09:51:29 am
All brilliant characters. Watching Bart vs Australia and the US government minister is pretty great as well. I love the way he says 'Americo-Australianian relations.'

Also: 'Mr. Simpson, shush! Disparaging the boot is a bootable offence.' ;D

Yes I was thinking him too. Was that Phil Hartman too?

The show was never the same after he was killed
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,859
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2769 on: August 29, 2022, 10:14:49 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on August 29, 2022, 07:15:55 pm
Yes I was thinking him too. Was that Phil Hartman too?

The show was never the same after he was killed

Yeah it was Phil Hartman. Yeah, he voiced some brilliant characters, Lyle Lanley was probably the best one episode character but the one in Bart vs Australia just cracked me up when I was watching it today.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2770 on: August 30, 2022, 01:15:47 am »
Abe Simpson: I used to be with 'it', but then they changed what 'it' was. Now what I'm with isn't 'it' anymore and what's 'it' seems weird and scary.
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2771 on: August 30, 2022, 01:22:16 am »
Krusty You people are pigs! I personally am going to spit in every 50th burger.
Homer: I like those odds.

Mr Burns: Family. Religion. Friendship. These are the 3 demons you must slay if you wish to succeed in business.

Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,537
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2772 on: August 30, 2022, 02:49:10 am »
Johnny Tightlips, where'd they hit ya?

I ain't sayin' nothin'
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,812
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2773 on: August 31, 2022, 11:25:31 am »
Quote from: Roopy on August 30, 2022, 01:15:47 am
Abe Simpson: I used to be with 'it', but then they changed what 'it' was. Now what I'm with isn't 'it' anymore and what's 'it' seems weird and scary.
This and 'it was the style at the time' are Grandpa's two best moments for me. I've said the above to my partner before (she's only 3 years younger but seems to have enough of a gap that she doesn't understand some of the cultural touchpoints I bring up) whenever she talks about new music she likes that I've never heard of.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline shy_talk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2774 on: September 4, 2022, 12:15:02 am »
So one time characters like Buzz Aldrin don't count cos he was playing him (Cameo? word up!) so... in no specific order....

Burchibald T Barlow
Space Coyote
the kwik e mart maharaja from the Himalayas
Molloy
Frank Grimes
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,788
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2775 on: September 4, 2022, 12:00:54 pm »
Quote from: shy_talk on September  4, 2022, 12:15:02 am
So one time characters like Buzz Aldrin don't count cos he was playing him (Cameo? word up!) so... in no specific order....

Burchibald T Barlow
Space Coyote
the kwik e mart maharaja from the Himalayas
Molloy
Frank Grimes

Thats a good shout, but Homer makes that one :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,704
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2776 on: September 4, 2022, 08:08:33 pm »
Got a like on twitter from Bill Oakley last week, I was chuffed
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline shy_talk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2777 on: September 6, 2022, 09:29:31 pm »
Zutroy
the guy with the big hand
the happiest man in Springfield
Blind Willie Witherspoon
Red Barclay
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,537
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2778 on: September 18, 2022, 11:30:12 pm »
"Grand Funk Railroad paved the way for Jefferson airplane, which cleared the way for Jefferson Starship. The stage was now set for the Alan Parsons project, which I believe was some sort of hovercraft."
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,537
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2779 on: September 21, 2022, 07:13:19 pm »
https://twitter.com/Briankiddsmate/status/1571907951203418115

'Wait a minute, this sounds like rock and/or roll!'
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,812
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2780 on: September 21, 2022, 07:26:13 pm »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,537
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2781 on: September 21, 2022, 07:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 21, 2022, 07:26:13 pm
Thats so fucking good.

I'm glad someone took the time to make it, because I was watching a few minutes of the funeral and when they were singing I thought of that scene  ;D
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,981
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2782 on: September 21, 2022, 09:37:19 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September 18, 2022, 11:30:12 pm
"Grand Funk Railroad paved the way for Jefferson airplane, which cleared the way for Jefferson Starship. The stage was now set for the Alan Parsons project, which I believe was some sort of hovercraft."

Homer's musical taste is actually great.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,537
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2783 on: September 21, 2022, 11:25:49 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 21, 2022, 09:37:19 pm
Homer's musical taste is actually great.

Pisses me off that Bart and co make fun of him in that episode  :wanker
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,627
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2784 on: Yesterday at 11:22:19 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 21, 2022, 09:37:19 pm
Homer's musical taste is actually great.

Jim Nabors, Glen Campbell, The Doodletown Pipers. Now look at her records...They stink.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,812
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 12:06:12 pm »
Just ranked this as probably my favourite show of all time in the Top 10 TV Shows Thread.

Can't beat the comedy, some of the pathos and heartfelt moments. Nothing was better for 7 or 8 seasons in the early days.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,448
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 12:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:06:12 pm
Just ranked this as probably my favourite show of all time in the Top 10 TV Shows Thread.

Can't beat the comedy, some of the pathos and heartfelt moments. Nothing was better for 7 or 8 seasons in the early days.

Yep, within seasons 3-9, it was probably some of the finest TV ever, let alone the finest animation ever.

For me, The Wire and The Simpsons are the best ever TV shows.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 