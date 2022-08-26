He slept, he stole, he was rude to the customers. Still, there goes the best damned employee a convenience store ever had!
Well turn something on! I'm starting to think!(side note: Scorpio exempt! which is the best single appearing Simpsons character?)
Lyle LanleyRay PattersonRex BannerMr BergstromGeorge H BushThe Pretzel guy played by Jack LemmonOff the top of my head one of those?
All brilliant characters. Watching Bart vs Australia and the US government minister is pretty great as well. I love the way he says 'Americo-Australianian relations.'Also: 'Mr. Simpson, shush! Disparaging the boot is a bootable offence.'
Yes I was thinking him too. Was that Phil Hartman too?The show was never the same after he was killed
Abe Simpson: I used to be with 'it', but then they changed what 'it' was. Now what I'm with isn't 'it' anymore and what's 'it' seems weird and scary.
So one time characters like Buzz Aldrin don't count cos he was playing him (Cameo? word up!) so... in no specific order....Burchibald T BarlowSpace Coyotethe kwik e mart maharaja from the HimalayasMolloyFrank Grimes
