Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2720 on: January 27, 2022, 03:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2721 on: February 11, 2022, 10:47:57 am »
Got 2 days in Facebook Jail for commenting on a Simpsons meme group post with a version of "I'd kill you if I had my gun! Yeah well you don't."

This adds to the day I had in jail in summer for quoting the Mike Bassett "2-0 down to the fucking Mexicans!" line.

That place really needs context fed into its AI.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2722 on: February 13, 2022, 01:20:48 am »
I play Jerry "Fireball" Mudflap, a feisty Supreme Court justice searching for his birth mother while competing in a cross-country fire truck race. It's... garbage.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2723 on: February 13, 2022, 08:24:31 pm »
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2724 on: March 3, 2022, 10:07:57 am »
I'm still keen on doing a Simpsons draft ;D

Would anyone be keen, suitably enthused by the best episode vote?

I'm thinking each team would consist of 5 characters, and each team would also have a home ground (ie Simpsons location) and song (any Simpsons' tune of your choice).

Any other suggestions and confirmed interest welcome ;D
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2725 on: March 3, 2022, 10:23:40 am »
I could do an episodes draft, less keen on other angles.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2726 on: March 3, 2022, 10:48:07 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on March  3, 2022, 10:07:57 am
I'm still keen on doing a Simpsons draft ;D

Would anyone be keen, suitably enthused by the best episode vote?

I'm thinking each team would consist of 5 characters, and each team would also have a home ground (ie Simpsons location) and song (any Simpsons' tune of your choice).

Any other suggestions and confirmed interest welcome ;D

Yeah I like that
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2727 on: March 3, 2022, 10:48:58 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March  3, 2022, 10:23:40 am
I could do an episodes draft, less keen on other angles.

I think after the episodes vote, that angle is probably played out for the time being ;D
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2728 on: March 3, 2022, 10:55:45 am »
I can understand that but I don't see how you can do a character draft when they've changed so much over the years. There's barely a single character in the show that's anything like who they were originally, and even people like Moe and Apu essentially changed personality completely between, say, season 2 and 9.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2729 on: March 3, 2022, 11:08:18 pm »
I've no idea how drafts work but I'd be up for whatever.

I can see what Sheer is saying about characters changing. If you did that, you'd have to limit to the first 9 or so seasons.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2730 on: March 7, 2022, 04:50:46 pm »
So then I says to Mabel, I says ...
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2731 on: March 15, 2022, 04:50:46 pm »
"I always wondered if there was a God, and know I know, there is, and it's me!"

"You're not a God, Homer"

"Remember dad, all glory is fleeting"

"So?"

"Beware the ides of March"

"No"
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2732 on: July 19, 2022, 01:49:37 pm »
Well you're certainly doing your job today, Mr Sun
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2733 on: July 19, 2022, 01:50:50 pm »
Sunshine on my shoulders makes me happy...

*gets punched in the face*
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2734 on: August 16, 2022, 03:52:22 pm »
I'd wager he has some variety of walking clock in that box!
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2735 on: August 16, 2022, 07:54:00 pm »
Once again, if Im not mistaken, this can contained, tomato paste.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2736 on: August 16, 2022, 10:06:27 pm »
My geode must be acknowledged!
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2737 on: August 17, 2022, 07:49:15 am »
I call it Billy and the Clone-osaurus
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of
« Reply #2738 on: August 18, 2022, 12:00:35 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on August 17, 2022, 07:49:15 am
I call it Billy and the Clone-osaurus

Oh, you have got to be kidding sir. First you think of an idea that has already been done. Then you give it a title that nobody could possibly like. ...It was on the bestseller list for eighteen months! One of the most popular movies of all time, sir! What were you thinking??




I mean thank you, come again
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2739 on: August 18, 2022, 05:54:57 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August 18, 2022, 12:00:35 pm
Oh, you have got to be kidding sir. First you think of an idea that has already been done. Then you give it a title that nobody could possibly like. ...It was on the bestseller list for eighteen months! One of the most popular movies of all time, sir! What were you thinking??




I mean thank you, come again
One of Apus two finest quotes. The other is:

Homer: you know what you could do
Apu: Shut up.
Homer: you could fake your own death.
Apu: shut up
Homer: all you need is a car
Apu: I cant believe you dont shut up!

Having a greater appreciation for Nelson as a character recently.

That was no accident, shame on you Nelson.
Cram it maam.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2740 on: August 18, 2022, 06:54:05 pm »
Eat the pudding
Eat the pudding
Eat the pudding
Eat the pudding
Eat the pudding
Eat the pudding
Eat the pudding
Eat the pudding
Eat the pudding
Eat the pudding
Eat the pudding
Eat the pudding
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2741 on: August 18, 2022, 06:57:53 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 18, 2022, 06:54:05 pm

:D

That whole episode is great.

'I know now what I can offer you that no one else can: complete and utter dependence!''
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2742 on: August 18, 2022, 07:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 18, 2022, 05:54:57 pm
One of Apus two finest quotes. The other is:

Homer: you know what you could do
Apu: Shut up.
Homer: you could fake your own death.
Apu: shut up
Homer: all you need is a car
Apu: I cant believe you dont shut up!

Having a greater appreciation for Nelson as a character recently.

That was no accident, shame on you Nelson.
Cram it maam.

Favourite Apu line:

Kirk: Oh, let's just beat him up and take his stuff!
Apu: No, no, no, do not listen to that man. Remain calm. You will all have a chance to be gouged.

 ;D
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2743 on: August 18, 2022, 07:08:47 pm »
Who needs the infinite compassion of Ganesha when I have Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman staring at me from the cover of Entertainment Weekly WITH THEIR DEAD EYES!?
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2744 on: August 19, 2022, 11:33:33 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 18, 2022, 07:08:47 pm
Who needs the infinite compassion of Ganesha when I have Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman staring at me from the cover of Entertainment Weekly WITH THEIR DEAD EYES!?
The delivery of this one is phenomenal.

Would anyone be interested in a Simpsons Character Draft? Maybe leave the family themselves out idk, but there's plenty of characters down the years to include.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2745 on: August 19, 2022, 11:54:42 am »
One of my favourites from Homer:

'It takes two people to lie Marge - one to lie and one to listen'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2746 on: August 19, 2022, 12:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 19, 2022, 11:33:33 am
The delivery of this one is phenomenal.

Would anyone be interested in a Simpsons Character Draft? Maybe leave the family themselves out idk, but there's plenty of characters down the years to include.

Great idea, especially to leave the main characters out. A sort of No Homers Draft.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2747 on: August 19, 2022, 01:28:35 pm »
WE CANNOT CLAIM THE REWARD

UNLESS WE HAVE 51% OF THE CARCASS.

Probably one of my fave Apu lines
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2748 on: August 19, 2022, 02:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on August 19, 2022, 12:54:45 pm
Great idea, especially to leave the main characters out. A sort of No Homers Draft.

We're allowed to have one.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2749 on: August 19, 2022, 05:44:51 pm »
Please do not offer my god a peanut
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2750 on: August 19, 2022, 06:47:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 19, 2022, 02:37:52 pm
We're allowed to have one.

Was waiting for that :D
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2751 on: Today at 02:29:41 am »
I've seen enough Mulder, let's go.

Yeah, ok. But somewhere out there something is watching us. There are alien forces acting in ways we can't perceive. Are we alone in the universe? Impossible. When you consider the wonders that exist all around us. Voodoo priests of Haiti, the Tibetan numerologists of Appalachia, the unsolved mysteries of Unsolved Mysteries ... the truth is out there!

Who'd have thought a whale could be so heavy ... cheese it the feds!
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2752 on: Today at 05:09:33 am »
 Make way for Willie! [lands on Superintendent Chalmers] I said make way for Willie, you bloated gasbag! ;D
