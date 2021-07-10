« previous next »
The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread

disgraced cake
July 10, 2021, 07:25:59 pm
"Mayor Quimby supports revolving door prisons. Mayor Quimby even released Sideshow Bob, a man twice convicted of attempted murder. Can you trust a man like Mayor Quimby? Vote Sideshow Bob for Mayor"
bradders1011
July 12, 2021, 11:14:59 am
We don't have bums in our town Marge and if we did they wouldn't rush they'd be allowed to go at their own pace.
JerseyKloppite
Yesterday at 09:21:57 pm
"Don't keep blaming yourself. Blame yourself once, then move on."
Statto Red
Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 10, 2021, 07:25:59 pm
"Mayor Quimby supports revolving door prisons. Mayor Quimby even released Sideshow Bob, a man twice convicted of attempted murder. Can you trust a man like Mayor Quimby? Vote Sideshow Bob for Mayor"


Without a Mayor Quimby, our town would really stink.
We wouldn't have a tire yard or a mid-sized roller rink.
We wouldn't have our gallows, or our shiny Bigfoot trap.
It's not the mayor's fault...
That the stadium collapsed!
Quimby: If you were running for mayor, he'd vote for you.
Paid for by the Mayor Quimby for Mayor Mayoral Committee.
Sheer Magnetism
Yesterday at 11:56:59 pm
"Ladies and Gentlemen, I have been to Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, and I can say without hyperbole that this is a million times worse than all of them put together."
Today at 12:11:03 am
"Men, there's a little crippled boy sitting in a hospital who wants you to win this game. I know because I crippled him myself to inspire you."
Online Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
Roopy
Today at 07:13:27 am
TV when the cable gets disconnected: "Please do not panic. Resist the temptation to read or talk to loved ones. Do not attempt sexual relations, as years of TV radiation have left your genitals withered and useless.

Wiggum: "Well I'll be damned."
