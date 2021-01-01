« previous next »
https://www.newyorker.com/culture/the-new-yorker-interview/john-swartzwelder-sage-of-the-simpsons

Really good interview with John Swartzwelder. Who wrote more episodes than anyone. Read some of his self published novels which are also very good.


Good ol' Grimey.  Change the channel, Marge *snores*
Got a big soft spot for John Swartzwelder, he wrote my all time favourite episode, Homer at the Bat, which is a near-perfect episode, gags at breakneck speed, every jokes hits, the guest actors were clearly into it and added to the spectacle rather than detracted, Burns had some of his all time great lines and it just plays massively to the bizarre surrealism that Swartzwelder managed to imbue in his best episodes.

A lot of The earlier Simpsons episodes were more grounded and realistic - which is good in many ways - but Swartzwelder managed to make some all-time great episodes with an added zaniness that departed from the norm. Some didn't like this, I think it makes for an absurdism that ups the comedy value.

He wrote brilliant episodes such as 'You Only Move Twice,' 'Whacking Day,' 'The Boy who knew too much' and 'Homer the Great,' amongst many others.
Imagine having that on your CV. The sheer cultural impact, let alone the story and jokes.
