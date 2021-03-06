I suppose this place is as good as anywhere to share it. I have a tattoo of stinky Moe from the classic episode Bart Sells his Soul. A small tattoo on my inner arm of the drawing the boy hands to Moe in his restaurant.The stupid things we do in our early 20s
We need to see this
Did they get the stink lines and everything?
Aww jeez It does indeed have stink lines. Just took a very shoddy picture (it's at an awkward forearm/under wrist position) and looking through how to post now.
https://imgur.com/a/r3QQqVoIt's compressed it a bit and the quality isn't great - but in all of it's glory, a tattoo that 21 year old me thought was a good idea I still don't mind it to be honest
Groundskeeper Willy: "When you're alone and life is making you lonelyYou can always go - dooooontoooon."
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Theme...from A Summer PlaceFrom A Summer PlaceThe theme, from A Summer Place...It's the theme...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qLZYtDzMtGI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qLZYtDzMtGI</a>
