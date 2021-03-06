« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread  (Read 259886 times)

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,159
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2560 on: March 6, 2021, 01:33:12 am »
Mindy is fucking incredible.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2561 on: March 8, 2021, 09:46:53 am »
I suppose this place is as good as anywhere to share it. I have a tattoo of stinky Moe from the classic episode Bart Sells his Soul.

A small tattoo on my inner arm of the drawing the boy hands to Moe in his restaurant.

The stupid things we do in our early 20s  ;D
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,547
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2562 on: March 8, 2021, 10:34:35 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  8, 2021, 09:46:53 am
I suppose this place is as good as anywhere to share it. I have a tattoo of stinky Moe from the classic episode Bart Sells his Soul.

A small tattoo on my inner arm of the drawing the boy hands to Moe in his restaurant.

The stupid things we do in our early 20s  ;D

We need to see this ;D
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2563 on: March 8, 2021, 12:06:31 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on March  8, 2021, 10:34:35 am
We need to see this ;D
How do I attach a picture from my camera roll and I will add?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,159
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2564 on: March 8, 2021, 08:21:21 pm »
Did they get the stink lines and everything?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2565 on: March 9, 2021, 12:27:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  8, 2021, 08:21:21 pm
Did they get the stink lines and everything?
Aww jeez  ;D

It does indeed have stink lines. Just took a very shoddy picture (it's at an awkward forearm/under wrist position) and looking through how to post now.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,547
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2566 on: March 9, 2021, 03:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  9, 2021, 12:27:54 pm
Aww jeez  ;D

It does indeed have stink lines. Just took a very shoddy picture (it's at an awkward forearm/under wrist position) and looking through how to post now.

You can upload it to a site like imgur to create a jpg link and then share like you would any image from the net.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,858
  • Truthiness
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2567 on: March 9, 2021, 03:55:25 pm »
Isn't there an attachment thingy right under the reply box that appears when you go into preview mode that allows you to upload a file?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2568 on: March 9, 2021, 04:35:35 pm »
https://imgur.com/a/r3QQqVo

It's compressed it a bit and the quality isn't great - but in all of it's glory, a tattoo that 21 year old me thought was a good idea  ;D I still don't mind it to be honest
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,274
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2569 on: March 9, 2021, 07:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  9, 2021, 04:35:35 pm
https://imgur.com/a/r3QQqVo

It's compressed it a bit and the quality isn't great - but in all of it's glory, a tattoo that 21 year old me thought was a good idea  ;D I still don't mind it to be honest

That's you.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,547
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2570 on: March 9, 2021, 09:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  9, 2021, 04:35:35 pm
https://imgur.com/a/r3QQqVo

It's compressed it a bit and the quality isn't great - but in all of it's glory, a tattoo that 21 year old me thought was a good idea  ;D I still don't mind it to be honest

Its great ;D
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2571 on: March 11, 2021, 12:39:11 am »
Groundskeeper Willy:
"When you're alone and life is making you lonely
You can always go - dooooontoooon."
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,159
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2572 on: March 11, 2021, 07:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Roopy on March 11, 2021, 12:39:11 am
Groundskeeper Willy:
"When you're alone and life is making you lonely
You can always go - dooooontoooon."

Theme...from A Summer Place
From A Summer Place
The theme, from A Summer Place...

It's the theme...
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2573 on: March 22, 2021, 02:27:54 pm »
PAST INSTANCES IN WHICH I PROFESSED TO LIKE YOU, WERE FRAUDULENT
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,360
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2574 on: March 25, 2021, 06:44:49 pm »
https://youtu.be/KgvsDk4rgOo

I crack up at this

Just discovered it's a from a McDonald's ad from 70s

It is after all the ingredients for a big mac
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,122
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2575 on: March 26, 2021, 02:19:44 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 11, 2021, 07:40:06 pm
Theme...from A Summer Place
From A Summer Place
The theme, from A Summer Place...

It's the theme...

One of my favourite Simpsons jokes
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,274
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2576 on: March 26, 2021, 06:58:49 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YxYtP_kIkI

Millhouse!
WHAT!
...

WHOS NELSON?
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2577 on: March 26, 2021, 10:06:13 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qLZYtDzMtGI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qLZYtDzMtGI</a>
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2578 on: Yesterday at 12:46:45 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2El5ttjM9I

I didn't think he was gonna do Moon River, but then BAM - SECOND ENCORE!
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,547
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 08:05:29 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 26, 2021, 10:06:13 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qLZYtDzMtGI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qLZYtDzMtGI</a>

:lmao Brilliant. The amount of work that goes into these is ace.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,547
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 08:14:13 am »
Just watching One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish.

If there's one consolation it's that you'll feel no pain at all until some time tomorrow evening when your heart suddenly explodes.

Dont know why I laughed so much.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 