I felt like I was crying it in at the end - 'we never score from corners!' and 'we could play all day and not score here' but there was something in me that felt the game was still there for us, we just needed a moment or a chance and for it not to fall to Nunez.



There definitely wasn't an air of invincibility about them on Saturday - I would have been annoyed had we gone there and not got something, as it didn't feel like we were under enormous amounts of pressure. They had moments but it wasn't sustained pressure nor was it that control they exert which can just choke the life out of you, I thought we coped with them quite well. When you consider the 12:30 KO, how many players we had playing in different time zones and the opposition, I am delighted with the point.



We have 6 league games to see the year out and if we have anything about us, we need to be seeing 14pts there at least, maybe more. And one of them has to be a win v Arsenal - actually, two of them have to be wins against United and Arsenal. We could set ourselves up for a big January if we can round this year out on 14+ points if we end it with 2 wins against them at Anfield. A trip to Burnley after that is not the fixture it once was. I hate looking beyond the next game but I think it's clear the League winners are not hitting 95 points, never mind any more than that. And that's what is so intriguing about this season - we have Chelsea, Spurs, Villa who can all potentially take points off City and Arsenal home AND away. This levels the playing field for teams to get closer to City, so in a season where our first XI is not necessarily a 90+ pt team, we could have enough to mount a very serious challenge. We can't be dropping more points like Luton away.



The players will know we are in a race and Saturday's result should give us everything to throw at this. Next fixture at home v Fulham needs to be a routine Liverpool win - no scares, no putting doubt in our own minds or City/Arsenals about this Liverpool side. We just need to get the job done.



Hoping Ali's injury is not too severe at all - he is crucial to this period coming up. As is Darwin. I really, really like the guy and think he can play an incredible part this season but he has scored 1 league goal since West Ham on 23rd September and that was Forest at home. He has a few cup goals inbetween and assists, but he needs to bring goals to the League games.