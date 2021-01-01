« previous next »
PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80

Hazell

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 08:28:52 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:24:26 pm
Yep, I think their latest golf purchase is a very astute move.  ;)

;D Oh Al, never change.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Fromola

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 08:38:33 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:22:04 pm
They used to cope with 1500 kick offs in the 80s when we took 10000+ to Maine Road.  And that in the bad old days of crowd violence.  I am sure GMP would be embarrassed to admit they could not police a 1630 kick off.  Just a feeble excuse.

It's bullshit. We played Leeds at home on Saturday night last season (as an example). 21/22 we played City away at 16:30 and United away was a Monday night last season.

It's not that difficult to get 3000 Liverpool fans in and out of their shithole.

We've been unnecessarily screwed over with the kick off time (mainly with the South Americans) and City have spun it to their advantage by getting players out of international duty.
storkfoot

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 09:04:53 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:38:33 pm
It's bullshit. We played Leeds at home on Saturday night last season (as an example). 21/22 we played City away at 16:30 and United away was a Monday night last season.

It's not that difficult to get 3000 Liverpool fans in and out of their shithole.

We've been unnecessarily screwed over with the kick off time (mainly with the South Americans) and City have spun it to their advantage by getting players out of international duty.

Yeah but we had twice as many coppers in the streets in the 80s. They used to cope with Liverpool and Everton playing at the same time!
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 09:07:31 pm
I was confident of a draw heading into this. I just wanted more - a win, but I was largely convinced we can get a draw based on previous history/form. So glad we at least keeping pace with them.

City's got Villa away and Spurs coming up, so hoping for points dropped there in any case...

For now though the table's shaping up and Villa's the surprise package. United's form's also picking up so they'll be in the conversation for 4th and more assured of nicking points off us.
If we make the right signing in Jan, I'll be on the title-chasing train, but for now I'm just enjoying this. This City side have a few losses in them...
Eeyore

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 09:14:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:38:33 pm
It's bullshit. We played Leeds at home on Saturday night last season (as an example). 21/22 we played City away at 16:30 and United away was a Monday night last season.

It's not that difficult to get 3000 Liverpool fans in and out of their shithole.

We've been unnecessarily screwed over with the kick off time (mainly with the South Americans) and City have spun it to their advantage by getting players out of international duty.

Blame the bellend who lashed the cup full of coins out of our end last Xmas.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 09:21:03 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 02:34:37 pm
Not convinced it would have been in this case though. Did they even say what was wrong with him?

He's a c*nt
Hazell

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 09:22:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:21:03 pm
He's a c*nt

And there's no cure for being a c*nt.
DangerScouse

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 09:22:05 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:14:50 pm
Blame the bellend who lashed the cup full of coins out of our end last Xmas.

Yep, exactly Al and their c*nts who bricked our bus.
wampa1

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 10:29:32 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:38:33 pm
It's not that difficult to get 3000 Liverpool fans in and out of their shithole.
Yeah, they cope with getting 3000 City fans in and out every home game.
Eeyore

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 10:39:02 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:22:05 pm
Yep, exactly Al and their c*nts who bricked our bus.

Yep the fixture has become toxic.
12C

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Reply #690 on: Today at 09:42:04 am
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:34:45 pm
I get the benefit for City.

But why would Ederson go along with this? Surely most players, and particularly players from certain regions and countries, view representing their country as the pinnacle.

Why would City players allow Pep to pull them out of internationals but our players, for example, wouldnt (even though likes of Konate pulled out but was fit to be on bench yesterday)?

Doesnt quite add up to me

Money mate.
Thats why Aguero never left until he was finished.
Remember its every Latin American players dream to play for Real or Barca, because
Yet one of the most talented of all time stayed in Manchester because
slaphead

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Reply #691 on: Today at 10:24:24 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:42:04 am
Money mate.
Thats why Aguero never left until he was finished.
Remember its every Latin American players dream to play for Real or Barca, because
Yet one of the most talented of all time stayed in Manchester because

But then we can't sit here and say their players who missed the international break done so because of money and at the same time we want our players to be the same can we ?
Out of curiosity, how many of their players didn't go on international duty yet were in the squad on Saturday?  And how many of ours?
 
CowboyKangaroo

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Reply #692 on: Today at 10:29:30 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:14:50 pm
Definitely true of Klopp and probably true of Guardiola - no evidence of it at all though, and I'm sure a player like Ederson would have enough autonomy to resist the pressure if it existed and he wanted to play for Brazil.no thanks, that'd be awful for clubs. i was annoyed when england's FA didnt believe Gerrard and LFC about his injury and forced him to travel to London to duplicate tests of their own to prove it. International FAs need to be neutered, not given more power to fuck over careers like they did to Sturridge and KeitaSo how would you police and punish it? Suspensions for the players? Good luck investigating it and finding enough evidence. Recent examples of players "cheating" the rules are Ederson and Gravenberch (I'd not call that cheating, but it fits the criteria). What should have happened to us about that? Think by law of unintended consequences you'd have players being honest and transparent would get punished. Like Matip as the less recent example (where he was subject to extended suspension).

I'm not suggesting that punishment is practical or even necessarily desirable. Simply that being dishonest to circumvent the rules is unethical, and that it is reasonable to feel aggrieved by the alleged (/probable) unethical behavior.
