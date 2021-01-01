I was confident of a draw heading into this. I just wanted more - a win, but I was largely convinced we can get a draw based on previous history/form. So glad we at least keeping pace with them.



City's got Villa away and Spurs coming up, so hoping for points dropped there in any case...



For now though the table's shaping up and Villa's the surprise package. United's form's also picking up so they'll be in the conversation for 4th and more assured of nicking points off us.

If we make the right signing in Jan, I'll be on the title-chasing train, but for now I'm just enjoying this. This City side have a few losses in them...