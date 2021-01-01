« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80  (Read 13005 times)

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #600 on: Today at 03:25:51 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 02:37:16 pm
Most of our attacking players have come off two internationals while City's have pretty much sat out there's.
Their players all dodging the international games has been pretty much the all-consuming narrative on here over the last week or so.

So who did miss games? From those who played against us, it was Ederson and Rodri, plus Haaland missed the second one. Was there anyone else? Maybe Ake?

For us, Matip, Jones and Gravenberch didn't have to play any internationals, and Tsimikas missed the second one.

Now, granted that was the spine of their side that managed a rest, but I'm not sure it quite warrants the "City pulled most of their squad out of the internationals" line. It maybe gave them a tiny advantage, that's all.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:23:05 am by RayPhilAlan »
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,760
  • JFT96
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #601 on: Today at 05:28:18 am »
Good performance and good away point. Lovely little goal by Trent.

We should still be unbeaten despite some tough fixtures after being robbed in the spurs game. The future is still very bright
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 