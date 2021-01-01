Most of our attacking players have come off two internationals while City's have pretty much sat out there's.



Their players all dodging the international games has been pretty much the all-consuming narrative on here over the last week or so.So who did miss games? From those who played against us, it was Ederson and Rodri, plus Haaland missed the second one. Was there anyone else? Maybe Ake?For us, Matip, Jones and Gravenberch didn't have to play any internationals, and Tsimikas missed the second one.Now, granted that was the spine of their side that managed a rest, but I'm not sure it quite warrants the "City pulled most of their squad out of the internationals" line. It maybe gave them a tiny advantage, that's all.