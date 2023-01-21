« previous next »
PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Cant complain with getting a point away from home to City but we really are the downfall of our own troubles conceding chances..I would like to see a stat of chances conceded this season and see how many have been down to us giving the ball away due to messing about with it in or on the edge of our boxif there is no pass on just clear your lines.Definitely Macs best game for us and lets hope Al and Jota injuries arent serious hamstrings.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:41:48 pm
Ach a points a point against City.

But how many times do we need to actually shoot.  Its not as if it relates to this game only.   Once the opponent goal is there, just twat it.   At worse, their keeper pushes it out.

I agree, we got in dangerous positions several times but didnt shoot, especially in the first half.

Since we lost to them in April, we've only lost 1 game and that was the Spurs fiasco
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
I've seen some people say we were shit.

I don't think we were...both teams weren't at their best understandably but we contained them pretty well until a miskick from Ali and miscommunication from our lads let them run through us and score.

I thought they made better decisions than us in the attacking 3rd but Trent's goal was a brilliant strike.

Draw was fair...decent result that.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 09:01:45 pm
Doku is quality. I said repeatedly we should buy him when Mane had that off season before we played him centrally.
Lovely technique, very difficult to tackle, and a penalty magnet, but once he beats his man he just fires it across the box. He's young, but his end product is shite at the moment.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:23:11 pm
Lovely technique, very difficult to tackle, and a penalty magnet, but once he beats his man he just fires it across the box. He's young, but his end product is shite at the moment.

His trajectory shows big improvements every season though. Think he will be breaking double figures in goals within 2 seasons.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:25:38 pm
His trajectory shows big improvements every season though. Think he will be breaking double figures in goals within 2 seasons.

I think that's the absolute bare minimum that should be expected as a £60 million wide forward playing for them.

Don't think Mahrez had a single season for them where he didn't score more than 10 goals and that's who he has effectively replaced (albeit playing from the other side).
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:29:30 pm
I think that's the absolute bare minimum that should be expected as a £60 million wide forward playing for them.

Don't think Mahrez had a single season for them where he didn't score more than 10 goals and that's who he has effectively replaced (albeit playing from the other side).

Mahrez was very experienced though. Doku is only young and has plenty of scope to improve.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
In an unrelated topic, how often do people think that Sky commentator stand in front the mirror practicing those lines he scripts before the game. Everything is so fake and pre planned.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:34:07 pm
In an unrelated topic, how often do people think that Sky commentator stand in front the mirror practicing those lines he scripts before the game. Everything is so fake and pre planned.

i couldnt care less if he wanks off in front of the mirror before the match as longs is its not the snide monotone bore Martin Tyler.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:25:38 pm
His trajectory shows big improvements every season though. Think he will be breaking double figures in goals within 2 seasons.

It depends Ped has the habit of breaking players down and then rebuilding them into robots. He has the same chance of becoming the next Sane as he has of kicking on.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm
Cant complain with getting a point away from home to City but we really are the downfall of our own troubles conceding chances..I would like to see a stat of chances conceded this season and see how many have been down to us giving the ball away due to messing about with it in or on the edge of our boxif there is no pass on just clear your lines.Definitely Macs best game for us and lets hope Al and Jota injuries arent serious hamstrings.


I would like to see a stat of chances we create after 'messing about with it in or on the edge of our box' beat the press and then take advantage of the space.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 09:01:45 pm
Doku is quality. I said repeatedly we should buy him when Mane had that off season before we played him centrally.

We did try to buy Doku but he turned us down twice. So if a player does not want to join you there is nothing you can do but move on. 

 A good point today. Onwards and upwards!
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Good result. Not spectacular football though there were some decent moments. Doku is a scary prospect and the way they use him is scary.

Felt that Salah should have started a bit narrower and look to play the gap between Ake and the CB more. Think as a result Szobo wasnt super involved either.

Will happily take this though.


Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:37:04 pm
i couldnt care less if he wanks off in front of the mirror before the match as longs is its not the snide monotone bore Martin Tyler.

This. He's fine. So much better than Tyler.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Great goal right from the beginning to the end.

https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1728535674914046156?s=20
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm
Great goal right from the beginning to the end.

https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1728535674914046156?s=20

As the pass came to Salah, Gakpo looks behind himself quickly then makes a dash forward into the area. Gave TAA those vital extra seconds. Brilliant. Great finish too obviously.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:30:33 pm
As the pass came to Salah, Gakpo looks behind himself quickly then makes a dash forward into the area. Gave TAA those vital extra seconds. Brilliant. Great finish too obviously.

Gakpo is brilliant, massively underrated.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Thought we were ok today, controlled parts of the game and was probably one of our better performances at the etihad.
Thought Virg was excellent again alongside Kostas, Trent and MacAlister also good. Grav made a difference when he came on, happy enough with the point and the way our team is shaping up.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm
Happy with the result, asking a lot but thought Diaz could have won it at the end with something acrobatic.

Couldn't believe the comms with Doku, there was a moment where they broke from our corner and he was one on one with Trent as last man who tackled him, Doku then turned backwards twice so there were now 8 Liverpool players back. He did a 5 yard pass and the commentary kept saying how he was an absolute joy to watch
Glad someone else saw that, load o shite
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:34:07 pm
In an unrelated topic, how often do people think that Sky commentator stand in front the mirror practicing those lines he scripts before the game. Everything is so fake and pre planned.

Oh god yes. I find him so cringy and unbearable. But thank god it's not Tyler anymore.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Of the top 10, Liverpool have played away at City, Spurs, Newcastle, Brighton and Chelsea. That leaves Arsenal, Villa, United and West Ham away of the top 10. Quietly, quietly going about their business.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Grav advances the ball so well. That is one thing that Jones cannot do.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:34:07 pm
In an unrelated topic, how often do people think that Sky commentator stand in front the mirror practicing those lines he scripts before the game. Everything is so fake and pre planned.

Every fucking day and every fucking night, not an original idea between the lot of the c*nts.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Where the fuck did those 8 minutes come from?
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27' TAA 80'
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:49:12 pm
Of the top 10, Liverpool have played away at City, Spurs, Newcastle, Brighton and Chelsea. That leaves Arsenal, Villa, United and West Ham away of the top 10. Quietly, quietly going about their business.

Its very encouraging but we have Sheffield United and Burnley away to play by Boxing Day and we have to ensure we beat both and this away thing against shite sides is not a thing.

The Luton game still stings and will do for a while. I have no issue with our away form and performances bar that one.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:30:33 pm
As the pass came to Salah, Gakpo looks behind himself quickly then makes a dash forward into the area. Gave TAA those vital extra seconds. Brilliant. Great finish too obviously.

Absolutely right.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
A point away to City after being 1 nil down is a great result considering we didn't play that well. Our off the ball work was good but we were poor on the ball, so many stray passes that allowed decent positions to fall away and Ali was guilty of a number of poor clearances.

Hope Ali is ok but he kind of did it himself overstretching to clear the ball after pushing the ball a bit too far.

Was a wonderful goal from Trent, the way he took the ball and shot in one stride was world class.

We move on, now to put the Europa to bed.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:54:39 pm
Its very encouraging but we have Sheffield United and Burnley away to play by Boxing Day and we have to ensure we beat both and this away thing against shite sides is not a thing.

The Luton game still stings and will do for a while. I have no issue with our away form and performances bar that one.

You could win a triple roll over and just complain about paying more tax and upkeep  ;D
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:49:12 pm
Of the top 10, Liverpool have played away at City, Spurs, Newcastle, Brighton and Chelsea. That leaves Arsenal, Villa, United and West Ham away of the top 10. Quietly, quietly going about their business.

Today it was Man City's first dropped points at home this season. Now only us and Aston Villa have perfect home record. Also, I was surprised to see that we are 5th at the away games table, considering our away fixtures so far ...

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:12:21 am
Today it was Man City's first dropped points at home this season. Now only us and Aston Villa have perfect home record. Also, I was surprised to see that we are 5th at the away games table, considering our away fixtures so far ...


When you consider the trash that was Spurs away...
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Good performance given the circumstances.

Was hoping for magic at the end with Diaz doing bike or no look swivel.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
A good point, really was, with them winning the last 20 odd at home there..
One of the biggest feelings for this game was it was actually really well reffed, for once it wasn't about something wrecking the game, what a relief. Made it such a better game to watch,
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:12:21 am
Today it was Man City's first dropped points at home this season. Now only us and Aston Villa have perfect home record. Also, I was surprised to see that we are 5th at the away games table, considering our away fixtures so far ...

First dropped points for them in 23 games. Feels nice to stop them getting the record  :D
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
One thing thats nice is that if we do compete for the title, that the home game is the second one.

Seems like every time they are in a title race thats tight that they have the home game last up. In 18/19 and 21/22 against us and last season against Arsenal their home game was second time around.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 12:23:07 am
A good point, really was, with them winning the last 20 odd at home there..
One of the biggest feelings for this game was it was actually really well reffed, for once it wasn't about something wrecking the game, what a relief. Made it such a better game to watch,

Aye. Credit where its due. They had opportunities to fuck us over, but actually made the right calls.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm
Happy with the result, asking a lot but thought Diaz could have won it at the end with something acrobatic.

Couldn't believe the comms with Doku, there was a moment where they broke from our corner and he was one on one with Trent as last man who tackled him, Doku then turned backwards twice so there were now 8 Liverpool players back. He did a 5 yard pass and the commentary kept saying how he was an absolute joy to watch

It's weird. Almost like they've been instructed/employed to build some Ronaldo sort of hype around him. For all the little jinks, he didn't do a great deal today.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Got the performance I was hoping for. We competed with them, on their own ground. Matched them. Deserved the point. Could've had more, with just a little bit more composure in a couple of instances. One of Alisson's poorest performance for the club, albeit he really should have been bailed out by his defenders for their goal (and still saves us in the lead-up to the equaliser).

Nod to Tsimikas as well. He's had a lot of stick, most of it justified. There will have been a lot of people nervous after seeing him in the lineup, and yet, barring one misplaced pass first half, he didn't put a foot wrong. Solid 6.5/10 left backing and that is absolutely fine. Pleased for him.

If you didn't think we could win this league, you should believe it now.

Huge games to come at Bramall Lane, Selhurst Park and Turf Moor.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 05:29:47 pm
Any word yet on why there were 8 minutes added time for a game with no major stoppages, VAR decisions or hold ups? Or just the standard "Liverpool are looking like getting a good result"?

The ref seemed to want to give time for us to win it 
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm
Grav advances the ball so well. That is one thing that Jones cannot do.
Jones over the 365 days avgs more Progessive Carries then Gravenberch.
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 02:37:39 pm
You can still appreciate someone who turns in a good performance though.

Milner played for them, took their blood soaked oil money, Liverpool vice captain.

What's your opinion on him?

He atoned for his sins.
