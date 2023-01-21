Got the performance I was hoping for. We competed with them, on their own ground. Matched them. Deserved the point. Could've had more, with just a little bit more composure in a couple of instances. One of Alisson's poorest performance for the club, albeit he really should have been bailed out by his defenders for their goal (and still saves us in the lead-up to the equaliser).



Nod to Tsimikas as well. He's had a lot of stick, most of it justified. There will have been a lot of people nervous after seeing him in the lineup, and yet, barring one misplaced pass first half, he didn't put a foot wrong. Solid 6.5/10 left backing and that is absolutely fine. Pleased for him.



If you didn't think we could win this league, you should believe it now.



Huge games to come at Bramall Lane, Selhurst Park and Turf Moor.