Author Topic: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80  (Read 9581 times)

Offline Samie

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #520 on: Today at 05:55:17 pm »
Gravy left Rodri for dead in the build up for our goal.
Online Alf

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #521 on: Today at 06:01:24 pm »
Great let off for our equaliser. Nearly as good as the celebration at St James Park 3 months ago.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #522 on: Today at 06:04:34 pm »
Was at an antenatal class that started during the second half. Had to leave mine virtually straight after Haaland put them in front. Wasn't holding out much hope. Not having watched the game and from the position we were in thats a great point, really. We don't do well there and they don't do well at Anfield. Get out of there a point behind of them, try to make the must of a nice run of fixtures and hopefully the return game at Anfield we can put them to the sword.
Offline stockdam

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #523 on: Today at 06:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Today at 06:01:24 pm
Great let off for our equaliser. Nearly as good as the celebration at St James Park 3 months ago.


Its ok now to call them farts.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #524 on: Today at 06:13:04 pm »
Can see where Klopp is coming from with his comments post match. The energy, workrate and structure of the team was exceptional today, but we were lacking quality, particularly in attack. In previous years this fixture has been dominated by the likes of Mane, Firmino and Salah. We need to find some consistency from the likes of Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo. At the moment I don't know who'd be first choice, and while they are all very good players and will each have some runs of form, none of them have yet convinced me that they have the same consistency and ability as Firmino and Mane were. I didn't like the focus on Nunez today, as if he was our only attacker. None of them had a good game really.
Offline vicar

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #525 on: Today at 06:20:35 pm »
I mentioned it in the half time chat but was the pitch really slow, it looked it?
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #526 on: Today at 06:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:13:04 pm
Can see where Klopp is coming from with his comments post match. The energy, workrate and structure of the team was exceptional today, but we were lacking quality, particularly in attack. In previous years this fixture has been dominated by the likes of Mane, Firmino and Salah. We need to find some consistency from the likes of Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo. At the moment I don't know who'd be first choice, and while they are all very good players and will each have some runs of form, none of them have yet convinced me that they have the same consistency and ability as Firmino and Mane were. I didn't like the focus on Nunez today, as if he was our only attacker. None of them had a good game really.

You're not getting a fluid performance from South Americans on 12:30 after an international break though.

Luton was the concern, you've got to be breaking them.down.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #527 on: Today at 06:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:13:04 pm
Can see where Klopp is coming from with his comments post match. The energy, workrate and structure of the team was exceptional today, but we were lacking quality, particularly in attack. In previous years this fixture has been dominated by the likes of Mane, Firmino and Salah. We need to find some consistency from the likes of Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo. At the moment I don't know who'd be first choice, and while they are all very good players and will each have some runs of form, none of them have yet convinced me that they have the same consistency and ability as Firmino and Mane were. I didn't like the focus on Nunez today, as if he was our only attacker. None of them had a good game really.
Keep in mind, this was a performance on the back of an international, at 12:30
It certainly looked like it today. I know our lads gave it their all, but we was rusty, little slower than usual, passing wasn't all there and the focus wasn't 100%

I won't read much into the lack of scoring and cohesion upfront.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #528 on: Today at 06:35:00 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 06:20:35 pm
I mentioned it in the half time chat but was the pitch really slow, it looked it?

The pitch looked shite, it's certainly not Anfield. I wouldn't be surprised if they do something to it.
Online Mr Grieves

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #529 on: Today at 06:35:18 pm »
Excellent point, but for me, the test of this squads mentality will be over the next 3 premier games which, on paper at least, should be won.

Online jepovic

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #530 on: Today at 06:35:21 pm »
Great to get a point, worked hard for it.
None of our attackers had a good game, and then its hard to win.

Trent was very good.

I thought Mac and Kostas, two of our most criticized players, were excellent
Online Bobinhood

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #531 on: Today at 06:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:28:27 pm
You're not getting a fluid performance from South Americans on 12:30 after an international break though.

Luton was the concern, you've got to be breaking them.down.

Luton was simply a lesson in playing without any substantial pressure as the big favourite. which is actually hard af to do untill the team has reached a level of experience and maturity which we haven't yet. Toulouse likewise.

all part of the process. Not ,to me anyway, all that concerning. It wasn't the bus parking by the opponents. it was the unconscious playing down to the opponents level. foot off the gas, in essence.
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #532 on: Today at 06:45:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:35:00 pm
The pitch looked shite, it's certainly not Anfield. I wouldn't be surprised if they do something to it.
Yes I also thought that. I wonder if they held off watering it. I suppose you do what you need to benefit your own club. In this case it didnt help us.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #533 on: Today at 06:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:48:54 pm
Some people used to say the same about Barcelona in their prime. I don't get it myself. They're an incredible team to watch, regardless of the shenanigans off the field.
Nah for me both are exceptionally boring, which is strange I know.
I enjoyed Kenny's football in 2010/11, Brendan's, Rafa's, Arsenal's under Wenger, Dortmund's even Madrid's (without the antics), but City and Barca? I'm sorry, 20 minutes of that(someimes even less) and I'm itching to switch the channel.

I just do not find that type of football exciting or fun to watch.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #534 on: Today at 06:50:06 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:46:43 pm
Nah for me both are exceptionally boring, which is strange I know.
I enjoyed Kenny's football in 2010/11, Brendan's, Rafa's, Arsenal's under Wenger, Dortmund's even Madrid's (without the antics), but City and Barca? I'm sorry, 20 minutes of that(someimes even less) and I'm itching to switch the channel.

I just do not find that type of football exciting or fun to watch.

I loved watching that Barca side but mostly because of Messi. Spain were really tedious though around 2010 without that.

That second half today was just drab as fuck. I was just happy we stayed in the game and took our chance when we got it. City are tedious to watch unless you get the odd open game like Chelsea.
Online Bucko - Dubai

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #535 on: Today at 06:56:39 pm »
Happy with the result, asking a lot but thought Diaz could have won it at the end with something acrobatic.

Couldn't believe the comms with Doku, there was a moment where they broke from our corner and he was one on one with Trent as last man who tackled him, Doku then turned backwards twice so there were now 8 Liverpool players back. He did a 5 yard pass and the commentary kept saying how he was an absolute joy to watch
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #536 on: Today at 06:56:57 pm »
A draw away to a title rival is never a bad result. Its always better when youre the ones to equalise, especially fairly late on.
Online RedG13

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #537 on: Today at 06:58:36 pm »
Good Result. Tough away game and the time after the international break didnt help
Online Aeon

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #538 on: Today at 07:03:14 pm »
The blue fraud from ugly manchester should never had more points than Liverpool.

Their dictators are paying Premier League referees to steal points from their rivals, especially Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs.

All "mistakes" go against their rivals. Their sportswashing fraud is disgusting.

Shame on your government and authorities. Only Interpol can kick their shithouse out of sports.
