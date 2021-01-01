Can see where Klopp is coming from with his comments post match. The energy, workrate and structure of the team was exceptional today, but we were lacking quality, particularly in attack. In previous years this fixture has been dominated by the likes of Mane, Firmino and Salah. We need to find some consistency from the likes of Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo. At the moment I don't know who'd be first choice, and while they are all very good players and will each have some runs of form, none of them have yet convinced me that they have the same consistency and ability as Firmino and Mane were. I didn't like the focus on Nunez today, as if he was our only attacker. None of them had a good game really.