Thought the Endo and Elliot subs didn’t work, but otherwise decent performance. Point away at the Etihad is good work



Elliots did I though, but agree on the Endo one. Not even particularly to do with his performance (although going from running around all over and picking up a yellow immediately, to dropping off too close to our CBs and not offering enough pressure was not good).The issue was we were trying to play the game out smartly, and only looking to attack if the situation was right. But Alli Matip Trent Tsimi and another higher up I can't remember all opted to take on riskier passes as opposed to looking for Endo as we had been playing out all game. In one case it led to an interception and then our foul on the corner of the box, on another Alli got hurt. It's a tough ask coming into a game cold against the best possession team in the league, and it's not really a reflection on his performance. More on the decisions of his teammates, who to me look like they don't want to entrust him with the ball in situtations they would trust most of the rest of our players.