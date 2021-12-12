

Both teams were average. We could have easily lost if not for Alisson and at the same time could have got the 3 points if we were a little bit more focused. At the end it's a very good result, not many teams will get points from the cheats.



Disappointed with us repeating the same mistakes again. Last season one of the main issues we had was not winning challenges even Klopp highlighted this issue and the blame mostly was on Fabinho and Hendo decline but today we did exactly the same thing for their goal. Ake getting past Dom and TAA so easily shouldn't be acceptable and it's not relastic to keep blaming the players for it, same with giving the ball too easily or Foden chance at the end of the first half where one pass took down our whole midfield.



Mac today showed how good he is compared to our other midfielders. Dom despite his strong start needs to do better otherwise he may not be starter if we get a defensive midfielder.