Author Topic: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80  (Read 6269 times)

Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #440 on: Today at 03:22:14 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:50:17 pm
I think it was a foul but only just, because hes got his hands on Alissons arm but there wasnt a lot of pressure there.

He also then made sure Alisson was only going backwards. Think the follow up made it impossible not to give a free kick. You might think bit was soft but wed all be fuming if theyd been awarded a goal for that.
Online Saltashscouse

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #441 on: Today at 03:22:51 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:41:26 pm
His and Bernardo Silva are easily the two most punchable faces in football for me. Closely followed by Bruno Fernandes.
could not agree more but would like to add Reece James to that trio
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #442 on: Today at 03:23:22 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:20:34 pm
They pass the ball well and its hard to win the ball back off them. We held our shape and didnt give them too much time on the ball.
Right. You cant deny the effectiveness of it, its just dull though. Last season we struggled so much with switches of play, but we recovered well and closed the gaps. Big credit to the midfield.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #443 on: Today at 03:24:12 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 03:16:33 pm
Whatever Darwin said to the spitting bald insecure twat, must have amused Klopp, his face when he was backing Darwin away

"You're a fucking drug taking bald fraud and no trophy you have a medal for us worth it as your managerial career is littered with cheating. You fucking fraud c*nt."
Online koptommy93

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #444 on: Today at 03:24:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:18:31 pm
People have said this but I'm not sure how true it really is. Will give you Toulouse away but thought he was alright at Bournemouth and didn't really do anything wrong at home to Toulouse other than that poor pass. People said he should have came out for the goal but he's really not a make himself big type of keeper so they probably decide that on the training ground. Defence was pulled apart for it and really the striker should be scoring anyway.

Those fixtures should not be dependent on who's in goal, and obviously it's a big drop off from Alisson, they're just games it'd be poor not to win. Also, another thing about back up goalies is they never play in front of a first choice outfield. There's shots in those Europa League games which we often wouldn't concede with the regular back four.
Yeah I hope you're right, we shall see I suppose.
Online Dim Glas

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #445 on: Today at 03:28:12 pm »
Jürgen Klopp:

"We are still in the early stages of the team. We have been through many tough moments already and I know it's part of the circus, but preparing the toughest game of the season at the Etihad with just one session is really challenging."
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #446 on: Today at 03:30:08 pm »
Quote from: LFConor on Today at 03:11:54 pm
Some shite being spouted on sky right now

Serves people right for listening. Watched the match today on my illegal stream Spanish comms. The odd time I'm stuck and get a sky stream it's sound off.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #447 on: Today at 03:31:36 pm »
Luis Diaz's pops was in the crowd.  ;D
Online Bobinhood

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #448 on: Today at 03:31:44 pm »
Is it just me or is City crying for everything so freaking tiresome? Ball hits a thigh in the var era and rodri cry's for hand ball. Every corner every throw, they are literally taught to cry for everything. Their own man goes down holding his head and they cry. everybody claims but these guys crowd the ref in swarms with the crocodile tears over clearly incorrect . 

seems to me they dont have enough players to last the season at the top in all comps either. We made 5 subs in this game they made none. even when the juicing program reaches peak in March as planned i think hope and kind of expect injuries and complacency are going to eat these guys alive. fingers crossed.

Point being this could turn out to be very good point.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #449 on: Today at 03:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:49:36 pm
Poor record of assists? Hes 21 years of age and has 5 assists in the league this season the same as Salah.

He's not going to sleep with you mate.
Online markedasred

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #450 on: Today at 03:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:24:12 pm
"You're a fucking drug taking bald fraud and no trophy you have a medal for us worth it as your managerial career is littered with cheating. You fucking fraud c*nt."
If my lip reading and Spanish skills are any good, Darwin really said "every time I am intimate with your wife, she gives me a biscuit", and Pep screamed, "you are only supposed to say that if I say you are fat first"
Offline JP!

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #451 on: Today at 03:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:31:36 pm
Luis Diaz's pops was in the crowd.  ;D

He was, went mental for the goal too, loved it.

Happy with that result, a draw against those boring c*nts away is never bad, could've won it on another day.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #452 on: Today at 03:35:24 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:33:32 pm
He's not going to sleep with you mate.

Are you saying my mate Coolie ain't cool enough for that c*nt Doku?
Online Jack Barrels

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #453 on: Today at 03:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 03:22:14 pm
He also then made sure Alisson was only going backwards. Think the follow up made it impossible not to give a free kick. You might think bit was soft but wed all be fuming if theyd been awarded a goal for that.

Would have been absolutely fuming if we had one like that disallowed. Definitely thought the goal should have stood which makes the point even sweeter to be honest  ;D
Online DangerScouse

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #454 on: Today at 03:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Jack Barrels on Today at 03:35:45 pm
Would have been absolutely fuming if we had one like that disallowed. Definitely thought the goal should have stood which makes the point even sweeter to be honest  ;D

It's a clear foul, he impedes Alisson. Not sure how some are blind to this.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #455 on: Today at 03:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Jack Barrels on Today at 03:35:45 pm
Would have been absolutely fuming if we had one like that disallowed. Absolutely thought the goal should have stood which makes the point even sweeter to be honest  ;D

He didn't have his hand on his arm. He was gripping his arm and pulled his arm down.


If you're fuming for that, your head must have exploded from some of the bullshit already this season.

There are soft fouls and there are deliberate fouls.

Offline JP!

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #456 on: Today at 03:38:28 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:37:35 pm
It's a clear foul, he impedes Alisson. Not sure how some are blind to this.

Indeed. It was an obvious foul. Can call it soft but keepers have been protected for about 25 years.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #457 on: Today at 03:41:30 pm »
Not a single City player argued with the disallowed goal. Everyone knew as soon as it happened.

If you're holding the goalkeepers arm when he's trying to catch the ball I don't see how it's not a foul. Even the slightest of contacts can cause a drop.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,152
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #458 on: Today at 03:45:03 pm »
Quote
Pep Guardiola on what he wanted from Man City fans:

"𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝗶𝘀𝗲"
Online shank94

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #459 on: Today at 03:45:21 pm »
I think Mac was very good. I see a couple of fan channels putting him on average but I thought this was one of his best no6 performances. Won his tackles, rotated the ball, always made himself present.
Online shank94

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #460 on: Today at 03:45:55 pm »
Pep is a bald fraud.

I guess i'll stop till the away leg now.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #461 on: Today at 03:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:45:03 pm


Did they actually make any noise at all?  ;D
Online disgraced cake

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #462 on: Today at 03:46:12 pm »
Keepers are obviously very well protected, they were both fouls but yeah you can definitely say they're soft. It's a shame it's like that in the first place, as JP says it's been like that for years and years now. There was a bit of a difference to say the Burnley one a few years ago where he was bundled into the net. Clear cut fouls like but I've never liked that you breathe near the keeper and it's a foul, not that I thought Alisson was looking for them or anything.

On goals conceded, only 11 in 13 league games, keep that rate up the whole season and wouldn't be surprised to see us lift the title, given the games we've had away from home that's a superb stat, it's such a hard league to not concede goals in. We've had four red cards and only conceded one own goal during too, that's excellent but there's still a lot of bullshit going round that we look dead susceptible to concede on every attack.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,152
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #463 on: Today at 03:46:18 pm »
Online Oldmanmick

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #464 on: Today at 03:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:24:12 pm
"You're a fucking drug taking bald fraud and no trophy you have a medal for us worth it as your managerial career is littered with cheating. You fucking fraud c*nt."

I'm an expert at lip-reading & that's exactly what he said.
Online Egyptian36

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #465 on: Today at 03:47:11 pm »

Both teams were average. We could have easily lost if not for Alisson and at the same time could have got the 3 points if we were a little bit more focused. At the end it's a very good result, not many teams will get points from the cheats.

Disappointed with us repeating the same mistakes again. Last season one of the main issues we had was not winning challenges even Klopp highlighted this issue and the blame mostly was on Fabinho and Hendo decline but today we did exactly the same thing for their goal. Ake getting past Dom and TAA so easily shouldn't be acceptable and it's not relastic to keep blaming the players for it, same with giving the ball too easily or Foden chance at the end of the first half where one pass took down our whole midfield.

Mac today showed how good he is compared to our other midfielders. Dom despite his strong start needs to do better otherwise he may not be starter if we get a defensive midfielder.
Online Garnier

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #466 on: Today at 03:49:24 pm »
A point at the Etihad is always welcome, shame about the injureis though. Hope Alisson & Jota are OK.

City are top of the table right now and if i'm not mistaken Kevin De Bruyne hasn't played a single minute. Crazy. That sort of thing is unheard of for any team if their talisman is out. Cheating cvnts.
Online Jack Barrels

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #467 on: Today at 03:50:08 pm »

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:37:40 pm
He didn't have his hand on his arm. He was gripping his arm and pulled his arm down.


If you're fuming for that, your head must have exploded from some of the bullshit already this season.

There are soft fouls and there are deliberate fouls.



Guess I have to rewatch it the way people are going on. And yes, Spurs took me a few good weeks to shake off. Back to the situation, when watching it live it looked extremely soft, could obviously be wrong. My take then and there was that if the ref would have given it, it would have been no way for the VAR to overturn it. Not arsed either way, would have made it a bit funnier is all.
Online Schmidt

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #468 on: Today at 03:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:47:11 pm

Both teams were average. We could have easily lost if not for Alisson and at the same time could have got the 3 points if we were a little bit more focused. At the end it's a very good result, not many teams will get points from the cheats.

Disappointed with us repeating the same mistakes again. Last season one of the main issues we had was not winning challenges even Klopp highlighted this issue and the blame mostly was on Fabinho and Hendo decline but today we did exactly the same thing for their goal. Ake getting past Dom and TAA so easily shouldn't be acceptable and it's not relastic to keep blaming the players for it same with giving the ball too easily or Foden chance at the end of the first half where one pass too down our whole midfield.

Mac today showed how good he is compared to our other midfielders. Dom despite his strong start needs to do better otherwise he may not be starter if we get a defensive midfielder.

That one Ake moment was a rarity, to me it just looked like all of them, including Ake, got caught by surprise when the ball rolled through the space and it took both Dom and Trent out of the game as a result.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #469 on: Today at 03:51:03 pm »
Online lindylou100

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #470 on: Today at 03:51:11 pm »
Good result all things considered, Man city looked more likely to score than we did for most of the game but we took our chance when it came. Shout out to McCallister for a really good performance, Ive found him to be a mixed bag form wise but today he really stepped up. Surprisingly I thought Szbozlai struggled today, as did Jones whos sloppiness nearly cost us several times. Its clear that hes more of a back up player in this team. Alison had a stinker, some of it bad luck to be fair. Overall I thought we gave a good account of ourselves given that were still a work in progress.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #471 on: Today at 03:52:43 pm »
Online shank94

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #472 on: Today at 03:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Jack Barrels on Today at 03:50:08 pm
Guess I have to rewatch it the way people are going on. And yes, Spurs took me a few good weeks to shake off. Back to the situation, when watching it live it looked extremely soft, could obviously be wrong. My take then and there was that if the ref would have given it, it would have been no way for the VAR to overturn it. Not arsed either way, would have made it a bit funnier is all.

It looked soft in real time but the hand would have certainly called it back by VAR. VAR does not overturn SHIT, they inform the ref if its not clear and obvious. This was not clear and obvious and it would have checked if the ref gave it.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #473 on: Today at 03:55:30 pm »
Online End Product

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #474 on: Today at 03:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:51:03 pm


Load of liverpool fans in there.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #475 on: Today at 03:56:08 pm »
Pleased with the point,wee bit shot shy in the first feared the worst when they scored.I don't think Beglin pissed me off in the comms  for a change,the half time talk on Optus was a  bit anti-Darwin shit stirring so muted those fuckers.Happy Saturday.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #476 on: Today at 03:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Jack Barrels on Today at 03:50:08 pm
Guess I have to rewatch it the way people are going on. And yes, Spurs took me a few good weeks to shake off. Back to the situation, when watching it live it looked extremely soft, could obviously be wrong. My take then and there was that if the ref would have given it, it would have been no way for the VAR to overturn it. Not arsed either way, would have made it a bit funnier is all.
I thought we got away with one but we deserve it.
Online Darren G

Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #477 on: Today at 03:59:40 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 03:51:11 pm
Good result all things considered, Man city looked more likely to score than we did for most of the game but we took our chance when it came. Shout out to McCallister for a really good performance, Ive found him to be a mixed bag form wise but today he really stepped up. Surprisingly I thought Szbozlai struggled today, as did Jones whos sloppiness nearly cost us several times. Its clear that hes more of a back up player in this team. Alison had a stinker, some of it bad luck to be fair. Overall I thought we gave a good account of ourselves given that were still a work in progress.

Well, you managed to spell Jones right, so one out of four is a start I suppose.
