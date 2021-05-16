« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4 5   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80  (Read 2364 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 0 Liverpool Haaland 27
« Reply #80 on: Today at 02:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:57:13 pm
So they've just told a story about how Doku could have been a liverpool players, he was at the academy and got Salahs shirt, talking to Klopp, but he kept talking about Chelsea, and the scouts got nervous and didn't sign him, not realizing his sister is called Chelsea. God I hope that isn't true.
Pretty sure he just didnt fancy us. But dont think its a secret we courted him a bit
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,714
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 0 Liverpool Haaland 27
« Reply #81 on: Today at 02:03:35 pm »
75 Alvarez puts the free kick over the bar.

Over to Sir Bob.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 0 Liverpool Haaland 27
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:04:37 pm »
Get up Foden you diving prick
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 0 Liverpool Haaland 27
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:04:47 pm »
76 Diaz and Foden tussle, Diaz is fouled and City naturally get the free kick in their own half
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,545
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 0 Liverpool Haaland 27
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:05:19 pm »
Still all very very flat
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 0 Liverpool Haaland 27
« Reply #85 on: Today at 02:06:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:05:19 pm
Still all very very flat
Yep really think we should chuck Elliott on
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 0 Liverpool Haaland 27
« Reply #86 on: Today at 02:07:12 pm »
YESSSSSSSS
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 0 Liverpool Haaland 27
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:07:24 pm »
78 oh dear, Diaz plays an awful pass when Salah is clean through on the far side. Ali then makes a great save and its 1-1. Trent fires it into the bottom corner. 1-1
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:07:36 pm »
The SCOUSER IN OUR TEAM
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,545
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:07:48 pm »
Who put the ball in the blue cheats net?


TRENT ALEXANDER ARNOLD!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,714
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:08:14 pm »
Trent you beauty! Superb finish.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:08:43 pm »
I think Ali made an incredible save just before.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:10:23 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:08:43 pm
I think Ali made an incredible save just before.
Havent seen a replay but there was someone on the line as well. Amazed it didnt go in though
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:10:31 pm »
82 Sloppy, we have two or three chances to hack it clear and we dont. Then Gakpo fouls Foden right on the edge of the box. Free kick, it hits the wall
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,295
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:10:52 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:08:43 pm
I think Ali made an incredible save just before.
absolutely, point blank and a brilliant strike from Trent
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:11:37 pm »
Lets go Harvey
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #96 on: Today at 02:11:40 pm »
Elliott and Endo for Darwin and Macca
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,545
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:12:24 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:11:40 pm
Elliott and Endo for Darwin and Macca
Yep, the right changes
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,714
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #98 on: Today at 02:14:27 pm »
Perhaps bring Gomez on for Matip as Joel has just got a yellow card.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #99 on: Today at 02:14:32 pm »
86 Were making life hard for ourselves. Matip gives it away and then fouls Doku for a booking, another free kick on the left of the box. Great header over by Endo, corner. Ali takes it brilliantly.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,714
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #100 on: Today at 02:15:57 pm »
Well City crowd and players blame it on the player who goes down pretending to be injured.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:16:26 pm »
88 Akanji head injury stops play much to the annoyance of the city fans as city had the ball. Game on again
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:08:01 pm
Really our first attacking play of note this half, TAA with a great placed shot!!

Well worked!
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,295
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #103 on: Today at 02:16:49 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:15:57 pm
Well City crowd and players blame it on the player who goes down pretending to be injured.
very ironic that, served them right for arseing about
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:17:51 pm »
8 minutes added
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,545
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #105 on: Today at 02:18:29 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,714
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #106 on: Today at 02:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:16:49 pm
very ironic that, served them right for arseing about

Wasn't that just after Kavanagh got in the way of our move as well.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,295
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #107 on: Today at 02:18:44 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:17:51 pm
8 minutes added
no idea where that has come from
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,714
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #108 on: Today at 02:19:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:18:29 pm
From where???

They have to give these wretched pleaders enough time for a few more chances.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,295
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #109 on: Today at 02:19:12 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:18:36 pm
Wasn't that just after Kavanagh got in the way of our move as well.  ;D
yes and they had the drop ball to restart
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:20:41 pm »
93 Booking for Endo after Gakpo takes too long on the ball and hes forced to foul.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:23:15 pm »
95 Big spell of City pressure ends with Foden putting it out for a goal kick.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,714
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:24:24 pm »
We are really trying to slow this down and it's not always working.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #113 on: Today at 02:24:31 pm »
Shit Alisson is injured

Must be why his kicking has been so shocking today
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,545
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #114 on: Today at 02:24:44 pm »
Dreadful injury that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #115 on: Today at 02:25:23 pm »
97 Again we create ridiculous problems for ourselves. Ali should just hoof it but he gives it away and City win a corner. Its played in and somehow we survive. Its flicked past the post by inches by Haaland.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #116 on: Today at 02:26:47 pm »
FT 1-1. Would have taken that. We actually had a great chance right at the end. Endo played in Diaz who was lost and headed it into the air. Great point.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,295
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #117 on: Today at 02:26:48 pm »
I'll take that, hope Ali is OK
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,113
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #118 on: Today at 02:27:21 pm »
Ha ha ha ha ha ha Ha ha ha ha ha ha Ha ha ha ha ha ha Ha ha ha ha ha ha

Darwin telling Guardiola to go and fuck himself :D

Jones laughing his head off as well

Ha ha ha
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,714
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 1 v 1 Liverpool Haaland 27 TAA 80
« Reply #119 on: Today at 02:27:29 pm »
What is going on between Guardiola and Darwin?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4 5   Go Up
« previous next »
 