So they've just told a story about how Doku could have been a liverpool players, he was at the academy and got Salahs shirt, talking to Klopp, but he kept talking about Chelsea, and the scouts got nervous and didn't sign him, not realizing his sister is called Chelsea. God I hope that isn't true.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Still all very very flat
I think Ali made an incredible save just before.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Elliott and Endo for Darwin and Macca
Really our first attacking play of note this half, TAA with a great placed shot!!Well worked!
Well City crowd and players blame it on the player who goes down pretending to be injured.
8 minutes added
very ironic that, served them right for arseing about
From where???
Wasn't that just after Kavanagh got in the way of our move as well.
