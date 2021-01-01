I'm stunned that we're on Page 2 without this being mentioned but:



Neil Mellor @ Anfield



A 4:30 kick off early into Rafa Benitez's tenure at Liverpool as the reds took on Arsene Wenger's unbeatables who had recently suffered their first defeat since being presented with the golden trophy by virtue of some contentious refereeing at Old Trafford, culminating in Fabregas launching a slice of pizza at Ferguson.



A Sunday afternoon kick off against a big side after the clocks have gone back tends to lend itself to a great atmosphere and this was no exception as Xabi Alonso's passed the ball into the top corner of the net following Gerrard's beautiful pass with the outside of his boot giving the reds a deserved first-half lead. As expected, Arsenal found their way into the match and eventually levelled the scoring on 57 minutes when Patrick Vieira kissed the ball into the bottom right corner of the net following a beautiful Arsenal move.



The reds weren't to be deterred though when, on 92 minutes and literally the last kick of the game, Neil Mellor sent the Kop into raptures with a half volley into the bottom corner of Lehman's net. I was on the first row or two of the Anfield Road End that day so I probably had one of the worst views of it in the ground, but the mental image of the net rippling and Mellor turning away in celebration against a flood lit Anfield will stay with me for a very long time, as will the celebrations which were as mental as you would imagine that they would be.



Much like some of Klopp's early victories, there was a real feeling about Anfield that we were en route to producing something really special and that this was one step en route to doing so. Of course Mellor would go on to play a huge part in the even more dramatic events against Olympiacos in December of that year and the rest is history...