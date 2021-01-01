« previous next »
Author Topic: 90 Minutes Plus Winners  (Read 324 times)

Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:34:48 am »
Quote from: teine on Yesterday at 09:41:35 am
I'll never forget listening to this moment on Radio 2:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBdj56r_3Dw



I was waiting for the usual Villa Park get on the pitch after a goal and it didn't disapoint. I remember that on the radio as a kid in the living room.

Anyway .
.
Walsh in 85 !

Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:00:33 pm »
Mane at Villa was so so special. Was begging for a point all afternoon then we turned it round like that.
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:06:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:27:39 pm
For my kids, its the Jota winner v Spurs last season, it took over from the Matip one v Ajax earlier in the season. Its the loudest they're heard it being in the Kop, they got bounced on, hugged and backslapped, the pure joy of a winning goal.

That was a great one especially to piss Richarlison off
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:38:07 pm »
I'm stunned that we're on Page 2 without this being mentioned but:

Neil Mellor @ Anfield

A 4:30 kick off early into Rafa Benitez's tenure at Liverpool as the reds took on Arsene Wenger's unbeatables who had recently suffered their first defeat since being presented with the golden trophy by virtue of some contentious refereeing at Old Trafford, culminating in Fabregas launching a slice of pizza at Ferguson.

A Sunday afternoon kick off against a big side after the clocks have gone back tends to lend itself to a great atmosphere and this was no exception as Xabi Alonso's passed the ball into the top corner of the net following Gerrard's beautiful pass with the outside of his boot giving the reds a deserved first-half lead. As expected, Arsenal found their way into the match and eventually levelled the scoring on  57 minutes when Patrick Vieira kissed the ball into the bottom right corner of the net following a beautiful Arsenal move.

The reds weren't to be deterred though when, on 92 minutes and literally the last kick of the game, Neil Mellor sent the Kop into raptures with a half volley into the bottom corner of Lehman's net. I was on the first row or two of the Anfield Road End that day so I probably had one of the worst views of it in the ground, but the mental image of the net rippling and Mellor turning away in celebration against a flood lit Anfield will stay with me for a very long time, as will the celebrations which were as mental as you would imagine that they would be.

Much like some of Klopp's early victories, there was a real feeling about Anfield that we were en route to producing something really special and that this was one step en route to doing so. Of course Mellor would go on to play a huge part in the even more dramatic events against Olympiacos in December of that year and the rest is history...
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:43:28 pm »
Alisson Becker against West Brom.  That had absolutely everything

Keeper scores
Everything with his Dad
95th minute
Kept us in the fight for top 4
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:58:51 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:43:28 pm
Alisson Becker against West Brom.  That had absolutely everything

Keeper scores
Everything with his Dad
95th minute
Kept us in the fight for top 4

Yep, undisputed winner it's almost unfair to the others.

Mane against Palace is right up there too.
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:19:25 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:43:28 pm
Alisson Becker against West Brom.  That had absolutely everything

Keeper scores
Everything with his Dad
95th minute
Kept us in the fight for top 4

Not quite everything... supporters.

For me the last minute winner will always bring back memories of my mates in the stands - going crazy, mental celebrations. I think of Nunez at Newcastle and first thing I think of it is the looks on my mates faces and ending up on the floor. Same for Mane at Villa. Lallana at Norwich I can still see the ball bounce off the deck, from the away end angle knowing it was going in and turning to my mates. Same as the Oldham one I posted on the last page.

Sadly, the Alisson one is a long way off for me, for that reason. I probably would have died if I had been in that ground.
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:24:40 pm »
I think plenty were watching the West Brom games with their mates though right? It was at that stage of COVID. It absolutely went off at mine.

I also think that was very much for the players, a special moment after an horrific season. Trent is almost in tears: https://youtu.be/YadHmdsACzc?t=116

Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:27:18 pm »
I feel like Gerrard's penalty vs Arsenal in the Champions League 2008 needs a mention, whilst technically being the 87th minute it had all the hallmarks of injury time winner delirium, particularly as it was only minutes after Adebayor's goal looked to have won it for Arsenal and knocked us out.
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
« Reply #49 on: Today at 05:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:10:05 am
I was going to write about an away game at Bolton, I dont get to many aways, where we won 3-2 but that was only 83rd minute when i looked it up

There was also these two, ironically both under Hodgson:

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/9327929.stm

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/9129015.stm

Played absolutely terrible in both matches at the height of our awfulness. I remember being slightly disappointed when Cole scored as it had the inevitability of extending Hodgson's stay.

Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:07:23 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:43:28 pm
Alisson Becker against West Brom.  That had absolutely everything

Keeper scores
Everything with his Dad
95th minute
Kept us in the fight for top 4

I was going to mention this one in my original post, as this goal gave me the chance to rectify my previous knee slide mishap. Another rainy day made the perfect conditions for a slide across the lawn.
