Cantona was a great player, bellend but worldclass for Leeds and Utd.



Any team who has Skrtel isnt going to win anything especially against Drogba.



The word great is used far far too liberally in football. Cantona was in no way a 'great' player. Neither was he 'world class'. Quite the opposite, he flattered to deceive in Europe and internationally, and never achieved anything of note at that level. That's where the greats perform. He was a very good player and Ferguson perfectly channeled his ego into a well oiled United machine. But he was and always has been vastly overrated by the English media and United fans.