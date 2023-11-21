Poll

Select your winners in the following 4 knockout matches:

Match 1: Lone Star Red
Match 1: Hazell
Match 2: Draex
Match 2: child-in-time
Match 3: Betty
Match 3: RobbieRedman
Match 4: Mikey
Match 4: Tubby

Voting closes: Today at 06:28:12 pm

Author Topic: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4  (Read 492 times)

Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« on: Yesterday at 06:28:12 pm »
Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist.

This is a Premier League era draft, so please only judge players on their appearances in the Premier League from 1992 to present day. Any form outside of the league or in any other eras is not relevant. Subs were just for fun and not to be seriously counted in the vote -

_____________________________________________________Match 1_______________________________________________________

Lone Star Red                                       V                                           Hazell

                         
Subs: Zlatan, David Luiz, C. Dempsey                                              Subs: Lovren, Benayoun, Jota

___________________________________________________Match 2_________________________________________________________

  Draex                                            V                                              child-in-time   

                         
Subs - Matteo, V.Jones, Michu                                                            Subs: F. Sinclair, Ruben Neves, Yorke

____________________________________________________Match 3________________________________________________________

  Betty                                                   V                                           RobbieRedman   

                         
Subs: Kyrgiakos, Hadji, Yeboah                                                                                                                                                               

___________________________________________________Match 4_________________________________________________________

Mikey                                                 V                               Tubby   

                         
Subs: Staunton, Sissoko, Dzeko                                                                                                             Subs: D. Traore, Ketsbaia, Kanu

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Write-ups

Spoiler
Quote from: mikey_LFC on November 21, 2023, 11:31:54 am
Overview below of time in the league:

Ederson: Best keeper with his feet the leagues seen. Falls short of the Alisson on most other areas but hes still a brilliant keeper and has been crucial to Man Citys style of play as theyve dominated the league.

Trophies: 5 Premier Leagues, 1 Champions League, 2 FA Cups , 4 League Cups
Individual: 2 PFA Team of the Years, 3 Golden Gloves

Branislav Ivanovic: Physical specimen of a defender, able to play in different positions whilst being part of some great defences contributing at the top end of the pitch with 31 goals and 29 assists in his first six years at Chelsea alone.

Trophies: 3 Premier Leagues, 1 Champions League, 1 Europa League , 3 FA Cups , 1 League Cup
Individual: 2 PFA Team of the Years

Antonio Rudiger: All the athletic attributes you could want for a defender, he was key to Chelsea winning the champions league and kept Chelsea competitive during his time with 4 straight top 4 finishes. Theyve dropped of significantly since his departure and looking at their performances with and without him during his time in West London, you can see why his departure may be seen as a large part of their decline.

Trophies: 1 Champions League, 1 Europa League , 1 FA Cups
Individual: 1 PFA Team of the Year

Frank Leboeuf: A great reader of the game, LeBoeuf was also great with the ball at a time when that was not the norm in the league. Part of a stylish back two who also helped France win the league, playing the entire final together, LeBoeuf would have made a great partner with Rudiger.

Trophies: 1 World Cup, 1 European Championship, 2 FA Cups, 1 League Cup , 1 Cup Winners Cup

Ashley Cole: One of the best left backs in the world throughout his career, part of two great sides at Arsenal and Chelsea, he was a top level consistent performer, Ashley Cole is an all time great, even if hes despised by many. Brilliant at getting forward and contributing, whilst being solid at the back, he was textbook for the position.

Trophies: 3 Premier Leagues, 1 Champions League, 1 Europa League , 7 FA Cups, 1 League Cup
Individual: 4 PFA Team of the Years

Rodri: The Best DM in the world at the moment, Rodri is able to win the ball and make passes at an exceptional level, and is a crucial member of a City side that has dominated in recent years.

Trophies: 3 Premier Leagues, 1 Champions League, 1 FA Cup, 2 League Cups
Individual: 1 PFA Team of the Year

Kevin De Bruyne: One of the best midfielders in Premier League history, De Bruyne has been the best playmaker in the league for several years in a row, racking up a record number of assists in a season.

Trophies: 5 Premier Leagues, 1 Champions League, 2 FA Cups, 5 League Cups
Individual: 2 PFA Player of the Year awards, 5 PFA Team of the Years, 3 Most Assist Awards

Bernardo Silva: A great technical player with a hell of an engine on him, able to play in several positions, he is a key cog in the Man City machine, whos as good as he is despicable, which is saying something.

Trophies: 5 Premier Leagues, 1 Champions League, 2 FA Cups, 4 League Cups
Individual: 2 PFA Team of the Years

Dirk Kuyt: The Man for the big Occasion, Dirk was the scorer of many crucial goals in big games including a hattrick against United. His industry, selflessness and goal scoring made him a crowd favourite for Liverpool but also for Holland where he compiled over a 100 caps helping them reach the World Cup Final racking up the most assists in that World Cup.

Trophies: 1 League Cup

Maxi Rodriguez: A little Argentinian magician whose skill was matched by his work rate. A fan favourite whilst he was at Liverpool, his flexibility made him a key cog in a side that he added some much needed quality too.

Trophies: 1 League Cup

Erling Haaland: A goal-scoring machine, built to break records. In his only full season in the league to date he broke numerous records including the most goals in a Premier League season. Whilst his style isnt inspiring its devastatingly effective.

Trophies: 1 Premier League, 1 Champions League, 1 FA Cup
Individual: 1 Golden Boot, 1 PFA Player of the Year, 1 PFA Team of the Year

Subs:

Steve Staunton: A flexible defender able to play across the back four and in midfield at a push, even playing in goal for Liverpool once. He was a classy operator whose work-rate won him many plaudits. His best days at Liverpool came before football existed but even in the Premier League era he played a big role at winning Aston Villas last major honours to date.

Trophies: 2 League Cups (Before Football: 1 League, 1 FA Cup)

Momo Sissoko: A great defensive midfielder who can tackle and pass at a high level, his speed and work rate allowed him to lay a base for those in front of him to concentrate on creating. Unlucky with injury, his career didnt reach the heights it threatened to in England, but he rebuilt is career abroad staying at a top level for near enough a decade across four countries.

Trophies: 1 FA Cup

Edin Dzeko: A strong, target man who was surprisingly quick as well. His top level was border line world class, and his ability to assist and score was crucial to Man City during their early years of success, also going on to score bucket loads in Italy.

Trophies: 2 Premier Leagues, 1 FA Cup, 1 League Cup

Howd they play:

The team is built on skill and industry, with a back able to provide a solid foundation for the technicians further up the pitch who in turn will defend from the front. A technically outstanding side, theyll look to dominate the ball and supply Haaland to ruthlessly finish off attacks.
[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm »
Lone Star
Child
Robbie
Mikey

Love you all. X
Logged

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm
Lone Star
Child
Robbie
Mikey

Love you all. X

Knob.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:52:39 pm
Knob.

Maybe I was telling those four I loved them despite voting against their team. Did that ever cross your tiny little mind?
Logged

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:58:45 am »
Love you too Nicholas.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:05:05 am »
Losing to a team containing PL era Veron. Ill never live this down.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:08:22 am »
LSR/ Hazell kit clash.

I have not voted Betts, my vote can be bought.
Logged

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:17:05 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:08:22 am
LSR/ Hazell kit clash.

I have not voted Betts, my vote can be bought.

Its too late for me. I will live with the peace of mind that I didnt draft a single red manc though.

Went for LSR, CIT, and Tubby in the other three matches. Whoever voted for for Petro Mikey needs to take a shower right now. Draex almost had my vote, but Cantona is an overrated twat. Hazells side is solid but missing that spark that LSRs team has. Heggem would get destroyed by Mané too.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:02:26 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:17:05 am
Its too late for me. I will live with the peace of mind that I didnt draft a single red manc though.

Went for LSR, CIT, and Tubby in the other three matches. Whoever voted for for Petro Mikey needs to take a shower right now. Draex almost had my vote, but Cantona is an overrated twat. Hazells side is solid but missing that spark that LSRs team has. Heggem would get destroyed by Mané too.

Come on man, try to look at my side without bias and see its a bloody good team. With our respective midfields and formations, I cant see him getting the ball except for at kick offs. :P
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:33:05 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 11:11:48 pm
Maybe I was telling those four I loved them despite voting against their team. Did that ever cross your tiny little mind?

Not really, no :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:40:52 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:33:05 am
Not really, no :P

To be fair you were right first time. And now Ive alienated all 8 of you before voting for my match opens. Genius.
Logged

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:52:01 am »
Cantona was a great player, bellend but worldclass for Leeds and Utd.

Any team who has Skrtel isnt going to win anything especially against Drogba.
Logged

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:48:59 am »
Looks like someone's wife has entered the fray. Someone voted in one single match and none of the others overnight  :-X
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:02:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:52:01 am
Cantona was a great player, bellend but worldclass for Leeds and Utd.

Any team who has Skrtel isnt going to win anything especially against Drogba.

The word great is used far far too liberally in football. Cantona was in no way a 'great' player. Neither was he 'world class'. Quite the opposite, he flattered to deceive in Europe and internationally, and never achieved anything of note at that level. That's where the greats perform. He was a very good player and Ferguson perfectly channeled his ego into a well oiled United machine. But he was and always has been vastly overrated by the English media and United fans.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:03:51 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:02:00 am
The word great is used far far too liberally in football. Cantona was in no way a 'great' player. Neither was he 'world class'. Quite the opposite, he flattered to deceive in Europe and internationally, and never achieved anything of note at that level. That's where the greats perform. He was a very good player and Ferguson perfectly channeled his ego into a well oiled United machine. But he was and always has been vastly overrated by the English media and United fans.

To be fair, you could level the same accusation at someone like Fowler.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:10:26 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:03:51 am
To be fair, you could level the same accusation at someone like Fowler.

You definitely could and it would be absolutely fair. But we're Liverpool fans and we'll always have bias with our own  :D

I'd personally never call Fowler a great though. A very good player who with better management and less injuries could have been something phenomenal.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:28:30 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:02:00 am
The word great is used far far too liberally in football. Cantona was in no way a 'great' player. Neither was he 'world class'. Quite the opposite, he flattered to deceive in Europe and internationally, and never achieved anything of note at that level. That's where the greats perform. He was a very good player and Ferguson perfectly channeled his ego into a well oiled United machine. But he was and always has been vastly overrated by the English media and United fans.

Why are you mentioning Europe though, the criteria was clear this is a Premiership draft and he was one of the main catalysts for red nose's dominance.
Logged

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:38:40 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:28:30 am
Why are you mentioning Europe though, the criteria was clear this is a Premiership draft and he was one of the main catalysts for red nose's dominance.

Because you referred to him as world class, which he wasn't.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:48:59 am
Looks like someone's wife has entered the fray. Someone voted in one single match and none of the others overnight  :-X

 :lmao This cracked me up. Getting wives involved.
Logged

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:45:41 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:44:15 pm
:lmao This cracked me up. Getting wives involved.

*Cough

Saint Kopite

*cough

Logged

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:51:27 pm »
The one change I'd make to RAWK if I were king is I'd make the poll votes visible.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:52:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:51:27 pm
The one change I'd make to RAWK if I were king is I'd make the poll votes visible.

There is an option to only make the results visible once the poll expires.
Logged

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:52:34 pm
There is an option to only make the results visible once the poll expires.

But there's no option to see who voted for which option.  I've asked Claire because there's always super fishy stuff that goes on with the voting in these drafts.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:58:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:54:08 pm
But there's no option to see who voted for which option.  I've asked Claire because there's always super fishy stuff that goes on with the voting in these drafts.

Ah right, yeah I don't think that would be possible unless there's a pop up to show it, I mean if say 100 people voted in the poll where would you display all that information?
Logged

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:58:45 pm »
Match 1 has really turned on its head. Im sure when I voted Hazell was 4 -1 up
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:58:21 pm
Ah right, yeah I don't think that would be possible unless there's a pop up to show it, I mean if say 100 people voted in the poll where would you display all that information?

I'm pretty sure it's possible, I see it on other forums all the time.  Might be too much work though as opposed to switching something on in the code.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:14:18 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:58:45 pm
Match 1 has really turned on its head. Im sure when I voted Hazell was 4 -1 up

LSR is a Texan, how many wives he got?
Logged

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:04:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:54:08 pm
But there's no option to see who voted for which option.  I've asked Claire because there's always super fishy stuff that goes on with the voting in these drafts.

I'd pay for that shit. Imagine if it was backwards compatible. This would be calciopoli level in drafts.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:04:43 pm
I'd pay for that shit. Imagine if it was backwards compatible. This would be calciopoli level in drafts.

Haha yep.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:17:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:03:51 am
To be fair, you could level the same accusation at someone like Fowler.
Knew I shouldn't have voted for this fucker.
Logged

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:18:09 pm »
I would win drafts that were stolen from me.  :'(
Logged

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:31:59 pm »
It's definitely interesting that when we tried in-thread voting, we only ever got like 10 votes max. To be honest, I don't think there's nearly as much nefarious things at play these days as there were back in the day when you'd get crazy swings 10 minutes before voting was due to close.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:18:09 pm
I would win drafts that were stolen from me.  :'(

All zero  :P
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Knockout Matches 1-4
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:14:18 pm
LSR is a Texan, how many wives he got?

Youre mistaking him for Utah Red.
Logged
