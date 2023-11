Half time report ?



Fulham, all hurry and scurry, playing out from the goalie who honestly doesn't seem very up to it. Busy, high pressing but vulnerable to the press themselves. Playing good football but not great footballers ?



I've kind of been half-watching it but Fulham started well but it's been fairly even after around 15 minutes, like you say they've been busy without creating too much aside from the goal and that chance for Willian. Wolves, after the first quarter of an hour seemed to have numerous opportunities to play through them but didn't take them all. That should suit us but then again, they may be more conservative on Sunday.