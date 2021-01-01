Programs, plural? Sounds like you have a particular thing there...
You must tell me the names and streaming service these are on so I can, you know, avoid them and stuff.
Heart Signal
I am Solo
I am Solo: Love Forever (but not until you are caught up on the main series)
EXchange/Transit Love (it goes by both names)
19/20
Singles Inferno (great for the eyes, but it's easily the worst of these)
Love Catcher
Somebody
Change Days (which might be the same series as EXchange/Transit Love - I can't remember)
Hole in Love
Physical 100
It's really easy to find them in Google - you just type in the name and "Korean reality" and scroll down a little. Places like kissasian, myasiantv, etc. It changes from time to time, but there is always something. A few of them are on Netflix, but with the exception of Change Days, they are usually the shitter ones.