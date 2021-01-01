« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November  (Read 6918 times)

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,403
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #480 on: Today at 04:10:37 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:08:17 pm
So now the calamity game of the day is about to kick off. It's going to be an "interesting" watch this one.

On paper Evertons team is stronger than Uniteds.

Should be an easy win for our dubious neighbours.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #481 on: Today at 04:12:25 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:07:33 pm
So villa replace spurs in top 4.

They have more wins than us.how the fuck is that possible?

at least we are ahead on goal difference.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #482 on: Today at 04:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:51:28 pm
Programs, plural? Sounds like you have a particular thing there...

You must tell me the names and streaming service these are on so I can, you know, avoid them and stuff.

Heart Signal
I am Solo
I am Solo: Love Forever (but not until you are caught up on the main series)
EXchange/Transit Love (it goes by both names)
19/20
Singles Inferno (great for the eyes, but it's easily the worst of these)
Love Catcher
Somebody
Change Days (which might be the same series as EXchange/Transit Love - I can't remember)
Hole in Love
Physical 100

It's really easy to find them in Google - you just type in the name and "Korean reality" and scroll down a little. Places like kissasian, myasiantv, etc. It changes from time to time, but there is always something. A few of them are on Netflix, but with the exception of Change Days, they are usually the shitter ones.

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,841
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #483 on: Today at 04:12:51 pm »
You what, Sean?  :lmao
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,284
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #484 on: Today at 04:13:05 pm »
The fixtures United have had to be the 'in form team'

Theyve played 2 teams in that time in the top half and got dicked 0-3

At home
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #485 on: Today at 04:13:24 pm »
What is the word on ten Hag? Can he survive a drubbing at Goodison Park?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,841
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #486 on: Today at 04:14:07 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:10:37 pm
On paper Evertons team is stronger than Uniteds.

Should be an easy win for our dubious neighbours.

Everton are still Everton though. In this game, anything could happen.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,284
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #487 on: Today at 04:14:19 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:13:24 pm
What is the word on ten Hag? Can he survive a drubbing at Goodison Park?

He is in charge of the imperial fleet, but the hawk men are about to gather and finally attack
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,361
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #488 on: Today at 04:14:43 pm »
Ashley Young must be gutted. If he'd have stayed at Villa he'd be in a top 4 fight with a good chance of winning the Conference League and now he's in a relegation fight.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,284
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #489 on: Today at 04:16:15 pm »
Sean Dyche is an odd mix of ginger, bald, grey and flakey skin
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,398
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #490 on: Today at 04:17:45 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:14:19 pm
He is in charge of the imperial fleet, but the hawk men are about to gather and finally attack

;D
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,284
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #491 on: Today at 04:18:11 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:14:43 pm
Ashley Young must be gutted. If he'd have stayed at Villa he'd be in a top 4 fight with a good chance of winning the Conference League and now he's in a relegation fight.

And be on less money

That's their god at his age
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,841
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #492 on: Today at 04:18:26 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:13:24 pm
What is the word on ten Hag? Can he survive a drubbing at Goodison Park?

It would be interesting to know about Ratcliffe's view on Ten Hag. Although the lawyers are still going through the legalities from what I hear.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #493 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:14:19 pm
He is in charge of the imperial fleet, but the hawk men are about to gather and finally attack

There's a joke about war rocket Ajax in there somewhere
Logged
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,538
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #494 on: Today at 04:19:47 pm »
Luke Shaw is massive

Picking a fight with more of his players.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,636
  • Kloppite
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #495 on: Today at 04:20:18 pm »
Great news for Everton, Shaw & Maguire are starting, & Onana in goal, should be a load of comedy at the pit. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,284
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #496 on: Today at 04:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Enders on Today at 04:19:20 pm
There's a joke about war rocket Ajax in there somewhere

;D
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,284
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #497 on: Today at 04:22:27 pm »
Maguire shaw and Onana

Everton fans on the back of a 10pt deduction

Comedy gold awaits

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,238
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th November
« Reply #498 on: Today at 04:23:09 pm »
Our Kellys looking like shes lost a lot of weight.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 