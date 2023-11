What is going on with Villa, I thought they would at least give this lot a game.



They’ve been soundly beaten away from home by us, Saudi, Forest. The only big away result they had was vs Chelsea.I just find it odd how they are supposed to be so well coached, but they play away and they look shambolic. I guess Emery has one way of doing things and can’t adapt them to be more compact and harder to break away from home.