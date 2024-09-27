« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that amuse you  (Read 13845 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #240 on: September 27, 2024, 04:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 27, 2024, 11:53:50 am
You'll love watching videos of Rufford Ford, then. There's hundreds of videos of it online. People hydrolocking their engines. Some very expensive fails indeed. Funny enough, electric vehicles seem to fair better. They shut the Cord down eventually because it became a real focal point for online content. Hundreds of drivers wrecked their cars going through it too fast or when it was clearly running too deep because of heavy rain.

I always found the stupidity involved to be compulsive viewing.

https://youtu.be/RrflH6KvPwo?si=IBjFwuuACDVW4qJU

https://youtu.be/Y1HHFXFN788?si=would pIGMVX_hSIk1U


I love it, idiots wrecking their engines, insurance saying get fucked we're not paying and they lose thousands :lmao
Jurgen YNWA

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #241 on: September 27, 2024, 04:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 27, 2024, 11:53:50 am
You'll love watching videos of Rufford Ford, then. There's hundreds of videos of it online. People hydrolocking their engines. Some very expensive fails indeed. Funny enough, electric vehicles seem to fair better. They shut the Cord down eventually because it became a real focal point for online content. Hundreds of drivers wrecked their cars going through it too fast or when it was clearly running too deep because of heavy rain.

I always found the stupidity involved to be compulsive viewing.

https://youtu.be/RrflH6KvPwo?si=IBjFwuuACDVW4qJU

https://youtu.be/Y1HHFXFN788?si=would pIGMVX_hSIk1U
Rufford is a few miles from us and it became notorious for the amount of idiots that drove (wrecked their cars ) through the Ford at high speed or when it was too deep and you just wonder how thick people are to do this .common sense is sorely lacking with them.
And all these you tubers that used to go there for their  content  wanted pushing in the Ford ,the wankers.
Its been closed off now by the council  I think it was after some daft lad wanted his 5 mins of fame being egged on by a big crowd to ride his moped through at speed it didnt end well as soon as he hit the water went straight over the handle bars and ended up in hospital with broken bones .
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #242 on: September 27, 2024, 09:47:38 pm »
Oh when a younger lady smiles at me. Is it sympathy or do I still have it.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #243 on: September 27, 2024, 09:51:32 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on September 27, 2024, 09:47:38 pm
Oh when a younger lady smiles at me. Is it sympathy or do I still have it.
yes, you do still have their sympathy.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #244 on: September 27, 2024, 09:52:37 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on September 27, 2024, 09:47:38 pm
Oh when a younger lady smiles at me. Is it sympathy or do I still have it.

Probably neither. They're just being friendly.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #245 on: September 27, 2024, 10:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September 27, 2024, 09:52:37 pm
Probably neither. They're just being friendly.

Oh Mr truth speaks. At least they don't think I'm a creap. Can I have that positive 😉
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #246 on: September 27, 2024, 10:16:40 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on September 27, 2024, 10:12:13 pm
Oh Mr truth speaks. At least they don't think I'm a creap. Can I have that positive 😉
Could be worse, they could think you are a creep.
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #247 on: September 27, 2024, 10:41:23 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on September 27, 2024, 10:12:13 pm
Oh Mr truth speaks. At least they don't think I'm a creap. Can I have that positive 😉

You creap what you sow...
Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 08:49:48 pm »

I was in a pub last week patiently waiting as some bloke was taking an interminably long time going through his food order asking all kinds of questions - he even  asked if there was nuts in the nut roast.  :o  ( Then again given the daft times we live in, maybe the joke's on me and there is such a thing as nut-free nut roast  ;D )

On a simliar food-related theme a while back on the tube I heard some young girls chatting about going dairy free and they all agreed it was too hard to do as they couldn't go without eggs.  ;D
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 08:49:48 pm
I was in a pub last week patiently waiting as some bloke was taking an interminably long time going through his food order asking all kinds of questions - he even  asked if there was nuts in the nut roast.  :o  ( Then again given the daft times we live in, maybe the joke's on me and there is such a thing as nut-free nut roast  ;D )

Plant-based nuts...
Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:16:10 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm
Plant-based nuts...

Haha well I live and learn. To be pedantic I think Mr Annoying at the bar should have been more precise and asked it it was standard Nut Roast or Plant Based Nut Roast, not 'are there nuts in the nut roast'... then I might not have laughed at him.  :D

It reminds me of when my Mum got creative in the kitchen for the first (and possibly only) time ever and served up Toad In The Hole - me and my sisters looked on aghast at this revolting gooey mess... ' we're not eating toads Mum, can't we just have our usual fish fingers or toast toppers on toast please ?'. ( I await to be enlightened on there being fish-free fish fingers these days and and toast-free toast toppers on toast   ;D)
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 11:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 10:16:10 pm
Haha well I live and learn. To be pedantic I think Mr Annoying at the bar should have been more precise and asked it it was standard Nut Roast or Plant Based Nut Roast, not 'are there nuts in the nut roast'... then I might not have laughed at him.  :D

It reminds me of when my Mum got creative in the kitchen for the first (and possibly only) time ever and served up Toad In The Hole - me and my sisters looked on aghast at this revolting gooey mess... ' we're not eating toads Mum, can't we just have our usual fish fingers or toast toppers on toast please ?'. ( I await to be enlightened on there being fish-free fish fingers these days and and toast-free toast toppers on toast   ;D)

I wasn't serious, are there actually plant-based nuts?  ;D
Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:00:26 pm
I wasn't serious, are there actually plant-based nuts?  ;D

Haha top work, you totally got me there   :lmao- at least I can go back to guilt-free laughing at  Mr Annoying's 'are there  nuts in the roast nut ' without me being the tit, not him. Hopefully.  ;D



Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #253 on: Today at 12:22:08 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:00:26 pm
I wasn't serious, are there actually plant-based nuts?  ;D

Surely all nuts are plant-based? Apart from you two ;)
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #254 on: Today at 12:51:18 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:22:08 am
Surely all nuts are plant-based? Apart from you two ;)

Guilty as charged...
