I was in a pub last week patiently waiting as some bloke was taking an interminably long time going through his food order asking all kinds of questions - he even asked if there was nuts in the nut roast.
( Then again given the daft times we live in, maybe the joke's on me and there is such a thing as nut-free nut roast
)
On a simliar food-related theme a while back on the tube I heard some young girls chatting about going dairy free and they all agreed it was too hard to do as they couldn't go without eggs.