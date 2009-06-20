One day last week I was walking through the Greenwich foot tunnel and a bunch of about 6 c*nts on motorised Lime hire bikes came hurtling up behind me, ringing their bells and shouting for everyone to get out their way.It'd be one for the hannoy thread usually as it's rare to see any cyclist doing anything but thunder their way through the tunnel, despite 'no cycling' painted on the ground every 10 yards or so - but due to some archaic law the maximum fine is £1 so none of them give a shit.On this occassion though the lift at the end of the tunnel was out of order and I ended up passing the cyclenazis on the stairwell trying to lug their bikes up 65 or so steps. Haha those Lime bikes weigh a fckin ton. Schadenfreude