The small things in life that amuse you

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #160 on: March 12, 2024, 05:48:31 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 12, 2024, 05:35:47 pm
Chuckled at that too. There's another version of the story on there now with this odd headline:

Woman having sex in Screwfix car park screamed 'stop' as husband opened car door

Ah, the Echo. Never change

Just off to get my Screwdix love.
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #161 on: March 18, 2024, 08:02:17 pm
The Bitburger man is the Fallout kid's dad



bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #162 on: March 19, 2024, 01:30:42 pm
Saying "yes that one's got a crack in it" every time my wife asks our baby if she needs a bum change.
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #163 on: March 19, 2024, 04:17:55 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 19, 2024, 01:30:42 pm
Saying "yes that one's got a crack in it" every time my wife asks our baby if she needs a bum change.

 ;D
Slippers

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #164 on: March 20, 2024, 07:16:37 pm
Next door's five year old entertaining us by 'playing' the guitar she got for Christmas and warbling a little ditty called 'Whoopsie Daisy Angel',which (she informed us)she's been practising for years.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #165 on: March 21, 2024, 02:57:29 pm
Harry Kanes statue 😂😂😂

Why do sculpters make such a mess of footy statues these days 🤷
Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #166 on: March 21, 2024, 03:19:31 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March 21, 2024, 02:57:29 pm
Harry Kanes statue 😂😂😂

Why do sculpters make such a mess of footy statues these days 🤷

I thought it captured his gormlessness quite beautifully.
Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #167 on: March 21, 2024, 07:03:18 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March 21, 2024, 02:57:29 pm
Harry Kanes statue 😂😂😂

Why do sculpters make such a mess of footy statues these days 🤷
I saw it in the paper this morning and genuinely thought it was some weird chocolate Easter thing.
Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #168 on: March 21, 2024, 07:04:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 21, 2024, 07:03:18 pm
I saw it in the paper this morning and genuinely thought it was some weird chocolate Easter thing.

I just didnt recognise him with his mouth shut.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #169 on: March 21, 2024, 08:11:15 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 21, 2024, 07:03:18 pm
I saw it in the paper this morning and genuinely thought it was some weird chocolate Easter thing.

It does doesn't it. Brings a chant to mind "what the fucking hell is that?"



Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #170 on: March 21, 2024, 08:53:17 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 21, 2024, 07:03:18 pm
I saw it in the paper this morning and genuinely thought it was some weird chocolate Easter thing.
I thought exactly the same thing.
amir87

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #171 on: March 21, 2024, 11:50:22 pm
About time this country gave Dirk Kuyt the respect he deserves.
Slippers

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #172 on: March 22, 2024, 08:09:11 am
Is it awaiting some sort of medical procedure?
BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #173 on: March 22, 2024, 08:28:16 am
Quote from: rob1966 on March 21, 2024, 08:11:15 pm
It does doesn't it. Brings a chant to mind "what the fucking hell is that?"





Looks like something Joe Lewis bought his kids for Easter but then Harry left for Germany.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #174 on: March 22, 2024, 09:06:48 am
Missus started off wanting 4 downstairs doors replacing and it spiralled out of control, shes just broken the £5k barrier on spending ;D
afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #175 on: March 22, 2024, 12:30:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2024, 09:06:48 am
Missus started off wanting 4 downstairs doors replacing and it spiralled out of control, shes just broken the £5k barrier on spending ;D

That's what happens when United win an FA Cup tie against us...
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #176 on: March 22, 2024, 02:04:23 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on March 22, 2024, 12:30:56 pm
That's what happens when United win an FA Cup tie against us...

;D

She normally buys things to make her feel better, thank fuck she didn't have the money after the 7-0 ;D
afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #177 on: March 22, 2024, 03:30:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2024, 02:04:23 pm
;D

She normally buys things to make her feel better, thank fuck she didn't have the money after the 7-0 ;D

 ;D
Slippers

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #178 on: March 23, 2024, 11:27:48 am
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2024, 09:06:48 am
Missus started off wanting 4 downstairs doors replacing and it spiralled out of control, shes just broken the £5k barrier on spending ;D

These things do tend to escalate.
redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #179 on: March 23, 2024, 01:40:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 21, 2024, 08:11:15 pm
It does doesn't it. Brings a chant to mind "what the fucking hell is that?"





Is that real?!? :lmao

Apart from the chocolate colour, why did they make a statue of him as an 80 year old?

I do like that they're comemorating his spot on the bench though.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #180 on: March 23, 2024, 03:10:59 pm
He should pay them to melt it down.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #181 on: March 23, 2024, 05:22:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on March 23, 2024, 03:10:59 pm
He should pay them to melt it down.

Great idea

SamLad

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #182 on: March 23, 2024, 05:43:16 pm
Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #183 on: March 23, 2024, 09:12:21 pm
I take our dog, Roxy on walks most days.
We don't live very far from Prenton Park and whenever I walk past the Johnny King statue with her, she barks her head off at it.

It does look a little imposing to a dog, to be fair.   ;D


Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 09:08:32 pm
Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Reply #186 on: Today at 10:35:46 pm
This is hilarious, Ronnie Whelan on Rob Jones & Jason McAteer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ci5hDmVjzY

Also on scoring at the Stretford End
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8ANdxvtNmo

 :lmao :lmao
