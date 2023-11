My nephew had his stag do many years ago in newcastle with a day at the races on a Saturday being the main part of it , sitting on the dockside before we all go a gang of women are going too and one asks one of the lads if he has any tips .

He tells her there is one running in a certain race called “ my face “ he said just do it each way but if it looks like it’s winning and she gets excited please dont be screaming “ come on my face “ as she will get weird looks