Author Topic: Good Name For A Racehorse

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:21:14 pm »
My Brand New Wellies
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:22:58 pm »
Donkey Go Eee Aww
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:23:20 pm »
Monkey Go EEEP
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:26:42 pm »
Sally Gunnells Schnozzer
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:27:47 pm »
Roadworks Outside Pauline Quirks House
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:28:52 pm »
Soup Bowl Geordie Haircut Head
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:30:10 pm »
Christopher Lees Brand New Christmas Socks
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:31:08 pm »
Are we still trying to name a racehorse?
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:37:47 pm »
The Brylcreemed Pyabbs of Reg Hollis
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:40:02 pm »
The Wind Just Blew Bruce Forsyths Syrup away
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:48:07 pm »
Sounds To Really Make You Rub an Scrub, a..Dum A Dum A Dum Biddly Bum Biddly Bum,  Bum Biddly Biddly Biddly Biddly Biddly Biddly Bum, I Say
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:49:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:31:08 pm
Are we still trying to name a racecourse?
:lmao
Or has it become a Capon fetish thread.
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:24:51 pm
We don't need no training when we have Barney on our side ;)

My daughter is the real brains of the horse racing racket.
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:53:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:49:31 pm
:lmao
Or has it become a Capon fetish thread.
;D

Do us a favour John. Imagine someone like that fat Ch4 tit doing the races like an Auctioneer an imagine all the names ive mentioned being in a race versus each other ;D

Thats what im doing tonight an no one. Not nobody. Including you is ruining this game or me ;D
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 01:23:49 pm
Chopper the owner in a tan coat and fedora.

Rob and Capon the trainers, taking it out on Southport beach like Ginger McCain and Red Rum.

Little Amir as the jockey (all 7 stone of him).

I can drive the transporter too :thumbup



Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:54:02 pm »
I'm convinced Capon is a malfunctioning (more than usual) AI.
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm
My daughter is the real brains of the horse racing racket.
More successful than all us RAWK Tipsters combined
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm »
Shy Talk
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:55:39 pm
More successful than all us RAWK Tipsters combined

She's still going on about it.
Took her to Specsavers the other day to pick her first pair of glasses. She was asking the girl about this frame and that frame and said "I think I want them all. My dad has £10000 from the horses so he can just buy them."  :D
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:00:52 pm
She's still going on about it.
Took her to Specsavers the other day to pick her first pair of glasses. She was asking the girl about this frame and that frame and said "I think I want them all. My dad has £10000 from the horses so he can just buy them."  :D
🤣🤣

At that age where she probably thinks £10k lasts forever
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:54:02 pm
I'm convinced Capon is a malfunctioning (more than usual) AI.

Captain Tsubasa's Malfunctioning AI
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 10:05:29 pm
Captain Tsubasa's Malfunctioning AI
Ay i have feelings ya know

WAHEYYYYY

YA AVIN THA?

GARLIC BREAD?
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm »
Soeren Kierkegaard's Acapella Love Shack
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:21:46 pm »
It's she, aye.
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:53:21 pm
;D

Do us a favour John. Imagine someone like that fat Ch4 tit doing the races like an Auctioneer an imagine all the names ive mentioned being in a race versus each other ;D

Thats what im doing tonight an no one. Not nobody. Including you is ruining this game or me ;D
Hahahahahahahahahah
Honestly mate.. ahhh fucking hell.

 :lmao
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:53:21 pm
;D

Do us a favour John. Imagine someone like that fat Ch4 tit doing the races like an Auctioneer an imagine all the names ive mentioned being in a race versus each other ;D

Thats what im doing tonight an no one. Not nobody. Including you is ruining this game or me ;D

:lmao
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
OK, back to being serious.
Everyone at home get your Escalado out of the loft and set it up.
Capon is gonna give the horses a name and we'll have a practice run.
Barney provides the odds.
Duvva does comms.
Al666 is the protestor.
Chopper is the streaker

Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:53:12 pm »
 ;D
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
Had to Google Escalado. That looks like great craic. Would love to find one at a reasonable price.
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:49:51 pm
OK, back to being serious.
Everyone at home get your Escalado out of the loft and set it up.
Capon is gonna give the horses a name and we'll have a practice run.
Barney provides the odds.
Duvva does comms.
Al666 is the protestor.
Chopper is the streaker


:lmao

Never had one of them but they something similar in the arcades back in the day.

Anyone ever have this board game. Used to play this at my grandparents

Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:46:42 pm »
You go any car boot/ market in the 80s an nearly every stall had them.

Push down ashtrays with Marble finish. Car Style Lighters with marble finish. Shaving kits/Travel Kits in small leather bags with marble finished plastic combs. Millennium Falcons. Battleship. Capodimonte Ornaments. Carnival Glass Punch Bowls and Art Deco Tripodic Orange Squeezers

it was like the Dad from Gremlins was having a Garage sale
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm

Ooh Chopper that must have hurt ya chopper
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm

I really can't overstate how much that made me laugh. Fuckin hell, proper, proper funny.
Ah mate ffs :D
Got me there ya know.
Re: Good Name For A Racehorse
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:57:01 pm
Had to Google Escalado. That looks like great craic. Would love to find one at a reasonable price.
I loved mine as a kid Barney, got my lad one as well.
Boss race game, really good.
