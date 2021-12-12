Are we still trying to name a racecourse?
We don't need no training when we have Barney on our side
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Or has it become a Capon fetish thread.
Chopper the owner in a tan coat and fedora.Rob and Capon the trainers, taking it out on Southport beach like Ginger McCain and Red Rum.Little Amir as the jockey (all 7 stone of him).
My daughter is the real brains of the horse racing racket.
More successful than all us RAWK Tipsters combined
She's still going on about it.Took her to Specsavers the other day to pick her first pair of glasses. She was asking the girl about this frame and that frame and said "I think I want them all. My dad has £10000 from the horses so he can just buy them."
I'm convinced Capon is a malfunctioning (more than usual) AI.
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
Captain Tsubasa's Malfunctioning AI
