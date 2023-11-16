Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday December 9, 2023.Location: Selhurst ParkKick-off: 12:30Allocation: 2687Disabled allocation:29 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Prices:Adult: £30Over 65: £20Full Time Students*: £20Young Adult (18-21): £20Juniors (Under 18): £16Price Notes:All supporters should be aware that tickets will be checked upon entry to the stadium and when needed, ID will need to be shown.* Students must be in Full Time Education and have Valid Student ID.There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £2 for adults and £1 for concessions.NFC Digital Trial:The Club are trialling digital NFC tickets for a percentage of the allocation.Supporters who purchase tickets within Blocks S and T will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to gain access to Selhurst Park.Supporters will be emailed their NFC pass ahead of the game. Please refer to our Ticket Fulfilment page for when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you.Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.Tickets sales notes:Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.First sale:16 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday November 20 until 10.45am on Wednesday November 22.First sale status:Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale:15 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Wednesday November 22.Second sale status:NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale:14 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Wednesday November 22.Third sale status:NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale:13 or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday November 22.Fourth sale status:NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality Members:Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.Stadium Notes: It is recognised that standing in the away end at grounds is fairly common. However Crystal Palace will be operating a Zero tolerance on standing on rows 1 - 5.Selhurst Park is a cashless stadium.