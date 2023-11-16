« previous next »
Palace away selling details

Palace away selling details
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday December 9, 2023.

Location: Selhurst Park

Kick-off: 12:30

Allocation: 2687

Disabled allocation:

29 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:

Adult: £30
Over 65: £20
Full Time Students*: £20
Young Adult (18-21): £20
Juniors (Under 18): £16

Price Notes:

All supporters should be aware that tickets will be checked upon entry to the stadium and when needed, ID will need to be shown.

* Students must be in Full Time Education and have Valid Student ID.

There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £2 for adults and £1 for concessions.

NFC Digital Trial:

The Club are trialling digital NFC tickets for a percentage of the allocation.

Supporters who purchase tickets within Blocks S and T will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to gain access to Selhurst Park.
Supporters will be emailed their NFC pass ahead of the game. Please refer to our Ticket Fulfilment page for when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you.

Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.

Tickets sales notes:

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.

First sale:

16 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday November 20 until 10.45am on Wednesday November 22.

First sale status:

Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale:

15 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Wednesday November 22.

Second sale status:

NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale:

14 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Wednesday November 22.

Third sale status:

NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale:

13 or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday November 22.

Fourth sale status:

NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members:

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

Stadium Notes: It is recognised that standing in the away end at grounds is fairly common. However Crystal Palace will be operating a Zero tolerance on standing on rows 1 - 5.

Selhurst Park is a cashless stadium.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/crystal-palace-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details-1
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Palace away selling details
Looks like the same reduced allocation as last season (the 0-0 bore draw).

Didn't get a ticket last seaso. & touch & go if I'll qualify this season on 14. Annoying as it's 1 of the easier aways for me.
Re: Palace away selling details
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on November 17, 2023, 12:15:37 pm
Looks like the same reduced allocation as last season (the 0-0 note draw).

Didn't get a ticket last seaso. & touch & go if I'll qualify this season on 14. Annoying as it's 1 of the easier aways for me.

Yep, these allocations should really be getting challenged. However, our club is hardly in a position to do that this year. 
Re: Palace away selling details
They've fixed the glitch where you name drops out of the filed when you autopilot your cc details it seems
wow the non NFC block was popular compared to the other two! And was mostly restricted view from what was avail
Re: Palace away selling details
Trialling NFC for a percentage of the allocation? What was that percentage - 99.5?

2 out of the 3 blocks all NFC and the other in the corner very very few restricted view
Re: Palace away selling details
Quote from: monkeyharris on November 20, 2023, 08:20:19 am
They've fixed the glitch where you name drops out of the filed when you autopilot your cc details...
Yes, I noticed that, but my usual credit card then failed three times, despite having all the correct details.  Switching to a different cc worked, so no idea what was going wrong there.
Re: Palace away selling details
Was only 1 ticket in block R when the game popped up for me, which was 08.17...did it come up for anyone earlier than that?
Re: Palace away selling details
Quote from: DougLFC94 on November 20, 2023, 08:23:07 am
Was only 1 ticket in block R when the game popped up for me, which was 08.17...did it come up for anyone earlier than that?
Bang on 08:15 for me, so it sounds like they've fixed one error (the first name removal) and re-instated another (random users loading late).
Re: Palace away selling details
Quote from: DougLFC94 on November 20, 2023, 08:23:07 am
Was only 1 ticket in block R when the game popped up for me, which was 08.17...did it come up for anyone earlier than that?

Bang on 8.15 for me but even then less than 10 tickets in R
Re: Palace away selling details
Straight in, NON NFC, had some, then eventually kicked me out stating that I was a bot !!!, so had to use my phone. Absolute joke of a system, cancel a few tickets and add a few and it thinks i am ticketmaster !
Re: Palace away selling details
Quote from: MKB on November 20, 2023, 08:22:19 am
Yes, I noticed that, but my usual credit card then failed three times, despite having all the correct details.  Switching to a different cc worked, so no idea what was going wrong there.

Mine worked on the third attempt, it was the same for the City sale as well. Think Sheff Utd worked OK first time from memory. It's a pain in the arse. I noticed on the third attempt today that the CC numbers turned blue and entered in a different format (groups of four) from the first two attempts so it was like a glitch had righted itself.
Re: Palace away selling details
Did anyone not recieve the email confirmation today? First time this has happened for me, is there a way to have it resent?
Re: Palace away selling details
Forgot about this earlier & remembered at 1:15 so only NFC were available. Heard stories from those on early doors, that no paper tickets were on sale anyway.

Re: Palace away selling details
so like others i had no choice but to get an nfc ticket, anyone know how this works for aways, assumes it does'nt use the same wallet as home's.  is it a qr code you get sent ?
Re: Palace away selling details
Quote from: jamie_c on November 20, 2023, 07:36:25 pm
so like others i had no choice but to get an nfc ticket, anyone know how this works for aways, assumes it does'nt use the same wallet as home's.  is it a qr code you get sent

You'll get a one-off NFC pass e-mailed to you between 5-10 days before the game.
Re: Palace away selling details
Quote from: Alf on November 20, 2023, 06:53:13 pm
Forgot about this earlier & remembered at 1:15 so only NFC were available. Heard stories from those on early doors, that no paper tickets were on sale anyway.



There were about 10 odd tickets left in R, mostly RV, when I got on at 8.16 or so.
Re: Palace away selling details
Quote from: MKB on November 20, 2023, 08:22:19 am
Yes, I noticed that, but my usual credit card then failed three times, despite having all the correct details.  Switching to a different cc worked, so no idea what was going wrong there.
Yes sane happened to me !
Re: Palace away selling details
I spoke to my credit card provider later in the day.  They could see the attempted transactions but confirmed it wasn't them who declined them.  So another LFC SNAFU then.
Re: Palace away selling details
Can't see the point myself in these nfc passes for aways as you can just forward the email on if you can't go even tho the club says strictly non transferable. It's just making it even easier for touts.
Re: Palace away selling details
Quote from: redman1974 on November 21, 2023, 07:03:49 am
Can't see the point myself in these nfc passes for aways as you can just forward the email on if you can't go even tho the club says strictly non transferable. It's just making it even easier for touts.

Thought the same thing, makes it 10x easier - must have some plan in future to make them tout-proof
Re: Palace away selling details
How are tickets looking for the 15+ sale tomorrow?
Re: Palace away selling details
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on November 21, 2023, 05:37:18 pm
How are tickets looking for the 15+ sale tomorrow?

About 200
Re: Palace away selling details
I was blocked! Will there be a return sale for this?
Re: Palace away selling details
The only way I could pay for my ticket in yesterdays 15 sale was by using ticket cash! After umpteen card payment error messages. Farce of a system.
Re: Palace away selling details
 :no
Quote from: Campioni 84 on November 23, 2023, 11:41:26 am
The only way I could pay for my ticket in yesterdays 15 sale was by using ticket cash! After umpteen card payment error messages. Farce of a system.
Had the same problem mate...had to split our transactions into a 2 and a 3 ...had numerous payment error messages :no
Game didnt initially show on my account also .. managed to login quick on my wife's and sort some.
Absolute shit show of ticket sytem mate  :butt
I spoken to both my bank and building society and it is a problem at the lfc end that they know about but have done f*ck all about fixing :butt
They dont give a flying sh*te about loyal supporters, sorry legacy fans, as long as the corporates and sponsors are sorted. :rollseyes
Rant over for now :thumbup
Re: Palace away selling details
Anyone know when NFCs get sent out for this?
Re: Palace away selling details
Quote from: Philipm20 on November 28, 2023, 04:25:27 pm
Anyone know when NFCs get sent out for this?
Will probably be the same as Man City, so in the week leading up to the game.
Re: Palace away selling details
Quote from: ABJ on November 28, 2023, 04:34:17 pm
Will probably be the same as Man City, so in the week leading up to the game.

Thanks mate
Re: Palace away selling details
Will there be a returns sale for this?
Re: Palace away selling details
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on November 30, 2023, 06:45:01 am
Will there be a returns sale for this?

Looks like those on 15 On Tuesday 5tb December, 1100-1245.then 14 from 1300 to 1445 then 13 from 1500. Fingers crossed!!

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/crystal-palace-v-liverpool-fc-9-dec-2023-1230pm-306
Re: Palace away selling details
Has anyone received their NFC email for this yet?
Re: Palace away selling details
Just arrived!
Re: Palace away selling details
Anyone still waiting, have received all bar 1
