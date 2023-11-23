The 200 make up part of that allocation. They still cut into the main allocation to sort them, they take more than the 200 - the 200 is not the entire allocation for players, staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.



The 200 must be Cat A (or 1) ticketswhich explains why for as long as I remember away teams in Europe always get the 200 in the upper KKThose Cat A (or 1) are supposed to be prime position in the ground on or near to the half way line and not stuck in the corner or in the godsthese seats are supposed to be for club players families/guest etc.Can you imagine the players families in our end at the likes of Villareal or Inter/AC Milanthe figures given out this season show perfectly that 300 ish (33%) of the general allocation are taken for all the contractual & hospitality crew.I spoke to 2 different people yesterday.One mentioned Cat A tickets he got for Toulouse at 100 Euro each, a massive difference from being in our end at 20 Euro, hopefully me might get some for USG.the other was a hospitality STH who was talking about tickets they got (usually every season) for Newcastlewhicg again backs up the story how certain gets lose more tickets towards hospitality.