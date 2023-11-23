« previous next »
Author Topic: Union SG away selling details  (Read 3234 times)

Offline Oh Campione

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #80 on: November 23, 2023, 01:51:55 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on November 23, 2023, 10:43:59 am
Prior to the Anny Road (Hospitality) the lowest Hospitality was the Dugout, there were guaranteed a cup final ticket if the allocation was above 23,500, with the low end Anny Road now added to the mix I assume that figure will go up, otherwise they go into a ballot however there will still be more hospitality tickets going astray for Finals going forward.

besides that once you get to a certain level with Hospitality you are guaranteed premier league away, away cup games and Euro aways. it was advertised in the sales promotion when the Main Stand first opened.
You only have to see outside some of the lounges with all the names on the board of the holders of tables inside.

The proof is in the pudding with 200-400+ tickets being skimmed off every allocation.
Lok at Luton, Bournemouth (cup) and the recent Euro aways.

That is not true.  They aren't guaranteed cup final tickets
Online 30fiver

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #81 on: November 23, 2023, 02:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on November 23, 2023, 01:51:55 pm
That is not true.  They aren't guaranteed cup final tickets

At neutral venues where the allocation is oved 23.5k yes it is true, it's literally in the contracts and they all bought tickets for the finals the other year at Wembley
Offline daindan

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #82 on: November 23, 2023, 03:58:44 pm »
Just to add some clarification,

Seasonal hospitality lounges are:
Low level premier club,dugout, Annie road brodies no away access. Cup final tickets and semi final tickets at neutral venues above 23.5k
VIP  centenary club, premium lounge(chemistry and beautiful game), Kenny boxes, away tickets via ballot 10% of any away allocation. Tickets purchased in same guaranteed sale as normal fans. Cup finals guaranteed
Vvip executive lounge and executive suites. Guaranteed away tickets, guaranteed cup finals. Option for additional final and away tickets

VIP hospo has always had balloted aways and cup finals. For as long as weve had hospo at anfield.
Vvip is a new thing.
Executive suites moved to vvip level half way through the first season of the main stand.
Premier league and BT sport also get away access via the ballot as they have tables in the premium lounges.


Online kalle-anka

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #83 on: November 27, 2023, 09:10:26 am »
Do we expect the potential return sale to be next week or late this week?
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #84 on: November 27, 2023, 09:12:03 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on November 27, 2023, 09:10:26 am
Do we expect the potential return sale to be next week or late this week?

Be next week I'd say
Online kalle-anka

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #85 on: November 27, 2023, 09:18:22 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on November 27, 2023, 09:12:03 am
Be next week I'd say

Cheers, definitely on the 5th in that case as I have a appointment that day, same as the bulk sale ended up on the 7th the day I originally had booked a flight  ::)
Not used to the return sales, this ticket I missed in the 2nd sale is the first ticket I qualified for and missed out since the 2nd sale for Genk and that day I was also flying. But hopefully Ill get one in the return sale on this card.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #86 on: November 27, 2023, 10:12:34 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on November 27, 2023, 09:18:22 am
Cheers, definitely on the 5th in that case as I have a appointment that day, same as the bulk sale ended up on the 7th the day I originally had booked a flight  ::)
Not used to the return sales, this ticket I missed in the 2nd sale is the first ticket I qualified for and missed out since the 2nd sale for Genk and that day I was also flying. But hopefully Ill get one in the return sale on this card.

To be fair with the bots and the ones who know how to cheat the system, you were never going to get one. I was on straight away with no queue and it was sold out
Online kalle-anka

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #87 on: December 2, 2023, 09:15:30 pm »
If any returns surly they need to be announced Monday and sold Tuesday before the members sale.
Offline ABJ

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #88 on: December 2, 2023, 10:05:42 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on December  2, 2023, 09:15:30 pm
If any returns surly they need to be announced Monday and sold Tuesday before the members sale.
Who knows when it comes to the TO. As tickets do not need to be sent out, they could just as easily do a potential returns sale on Friday next week or even Monday the week after...obviously with zero fucks given to those supporters who are waiting to find out if they get a ticket or not before booking travel/digs.
Online kalle-anka

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #89 on: December 2, 2023, 10:27:36 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December  2, 2023, 10:05:42 pm
Who knows when it comes to the TO. As tickets do not need to be sent out, they could just as easily do a potential returns sale on Friday next week or even Monday the week after...obviously with zero fucks given to those supporters who are waiting to find out if they get a ticket or not before booking travel/digs.

Very true, but surely they should know how many potential returns are available soon (if not already)?
Offline ABJ

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #90 on: December 2, 2023, 10:42:48 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on December  2, 2023, 10:27:36 pm
Very true, but surely they should know how many potential returns are available soon (if not already)?
You'd imagine so but again, I've learnt to expect the unexpected when it comes to the TO!
Offline John Higgins

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:42:04 am »
Quote from: ABJ on December  2, 2023, 10:42:48 pm
You'd imagine so but again, I've learnt to expect the unexpected when it comes to the TO!

I still don't think there will be a returns sale (or if there is it will be tiny numbers, nothing close to 200 like we saw for LASK and Toulouse).
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:11:36 pm »
Theres not been many Euro aways over the last decade where there hasnt been a returns sale. I expect there to be a sale, announced tomorrow, happening Wednesday.

As weve qualified top, I wonder if there will be extra demand from the families and fringe players and kids wholl no doubt travel now.

In any case, I dont expect there to be a massive amount of tickets available.
Online bignred84

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #93 on: Today at 12:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:11:36 pm
Theres not been many Euro aways over the last decade where there hasnt been a returns sale. I expect there to be a sale, announced tomorrow, happening Wednesday.

As weve qualified top, I wonder if there will be extra demand from the families and fringe players and kids wholl no doubt travel now.

In any case, I dont expect there to be a massive amount of tickets available.

those type of tickets though would come from the 200 tickets for the club, staff, players.
they are not part of the standard allocation, never have been

Been to plenty of grounds in Europe were we always have a separate block somewhere else in the ground.
Just like USG, Toulouse and Lask did at Anfield in the Upper KK

**plenty of people still sweating on a 2nd sale, myself included
Online Craig S

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #94 on: Today at 12:43:29 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:22:07 pm
those type of tickets though would come from the 200 tickets for the club, staff, players.
they are not part of the standard allocation, never have been

Been to plenty of grounds in Europe were we always have a separate block somewhere else in the ground.
Just like USG, Toulouse and Lask did at Anfield in the Upper KK

**plenty of people still sweating on a 2nd sale, myself included

The 200 make up part of that allocation. They still cut into the main allocation to sort them, they take more than the 200 - the 200 is not the entire allocation for  players, staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

From the selling notice:

Quote from: ABJ on November 16, 2023, 01:31:14 pm
In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.
Online kalle-anka

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #95 on: Today at 12:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:11:36 pm
Theres not been many Euro aways over the last decade where there hasnt been a returns sale. I expect there to be a sale, announced tomorrow, happening Wednesday.

As weve qualified top, I wonder if there will be extra demand from the families and fringe players and kids wholl no doubt travel now.

In any case, I dont expect there to be a massive amount of tickets available.

The members sale starts on Wednesday, surly it would make sense selling them tomorrow instead with an announcement today..?
Online bignred84

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #96 on: Today at 12:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 12:43:29 pm
The 200 make up part of that allocation. They still cut into the main allocation to sort them, they take more than the 200 - the 200 is not the entire allocation for  players, staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

From the selling notice:


The 200 must be Cat A (or 1) tickets
which explains why for as long as I remember away teams in Europe always get the 200 in the upper KK
Those Cat A (or 1) are supposed to be prime position in the ground on or near to the half way line and not stuck in the corner or in the gods

these seats are supposed to be for club players families/guest etc.

Can you imagine the players families in our end at the likes of Villareal or Inter/AC Milan

the figures given out this season show perfectly that 300 ish (33%) of the general allocation are taken for all the contractual & hospitality crew.

I spoke to 2 different people yesterday.
One mentioned Cat A tickets he got for Toulouse at 100 Euro each, a massive difference from being in our end at 20 Euro, hopefully me might get some for USG.

the other was a hospitality STH who was talking about tickets they got (usually every season) for Newcastle
whicg again backs up the story how certain gets lose more tickets towards hospitality.
Online bignred84

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #97 on: Today at 12:56:04 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 12:44:37 pm
The members sale starts on Wednesday, surly it would make sense selling them tomorrow instead with an announcement today..?

No chance of today/tomorrow.

they would have to give 2-3 days notice of any sale surely
Online kalle-anka

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:59:21 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:56:04 pm
No chance of today/tomorrow.

they would have to give 2-3 days notice of any sale surely

In that case Id say the sale will be on Friday.. but god knows.
Online Craig S

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #99 on: Today at 01:08:26 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:55:21 pm
The 200 must be Cat A (or 1) tickets
which explains why for as long as I remember away teams in Europe always get the 200 in the upper KK
Those Cat A (or 1) are supposed to be prime position in the ground on or near to the half way line and not stuck in the corner or in the gods

these seats are supposed to be for club players families/guest etc.

Can you imagine the players families in our end at the likes of Villareal or Inter/AC Milan

the figures given out this season show perfectly that 300 ish (33%) of the general allocation are taken for all the contractual & hospitality crew.

I spoke to 2 different people yesterday.
One mentioned Cat A tickets he got for Toulouse at 100 Euro each, a massive difference from being in our end at 20 Euro, hopefully me might get some for USG.

the other was a hospitality STH who was talking about tickets they got (usually every season) for Newcastle
whicg again backs up the story how certain gets lose more tickets towards hospitality.

I am not saying the 200 make up part of the general allocation. I think everyone is aware there is an extra 200 usually near the half way.  They use the 200 for "part of" the allocation for players, staff, travelling club staff and VIPs. The 200 is not the entire allocation, they take more. It literally says it in every selling notice.

But if the players etc don't take up the full 200, they will move the club staff or sponsors there rather than from the general allocation. So it does affect the amount of returns you will see from the general allocation.
Online 30fiver

Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:18:45 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:22:07 pm
those type of tickets though would come from the 200 tickets for the club, staff, players.
they are not part of the standard allocation, never have been

Been to plenty of grounds in Europe were we always have a separate block somewhere else in the ground.
Just like USG, Toulouse and Lask did at Anfield in the Upper KK

**plenty of people still sweating on a 2nd sale, myself included

You're incorrect on this, vast majority of player tickets are in the away end

Had them numerous times
