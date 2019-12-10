UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE AWAY FIXTURE against Union SG to be played at Anderlecht Stadium, Lotto Park on Thursday December 14, 2023. Kick-off is at 18.45hrs, local time.The club has received an allocation of 1058 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.TICKET PRICES:£17.47 TICKET COLLECTIONLiverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process at the Hotel Carrefour De LEurope in Brussels, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND ATTENDING THE GAME.SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET BOOKING CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S). First name Surname Address Date of birth Country of birth Passport or National Identity Number Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters) Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters) Outbound travel date Method of travel into Brussels: plane/car/coach/train Estimated time of arrival into Brussels Accommodation details Return travel dateAs the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Brussels, we cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.To re-emphasise: When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game MUST be provided on the online form FOR THE TICKET THAT THEY, AND ONLY THEY WILL BE COLLECTING.ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS Before completing your booking:o Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket in your booking.o Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a different name.CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR BOOKING.If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are provided at the time of booking.TICKET SALE DETAILS:Tickets will be available online and you may have to queue at times.Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official members who purchased the following UEFA Champions League and Europa League away fixtures during the 2023-24, 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons (As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, tickets purchased during season 2021-22 are not used as credits): Toulouse (09.11.23) Lask (21.09.23) Real Madrid (15.03.23) AFC Ajax (26.10.22) Rangers (12.10.22) SSC Napoli (07.09.22) FC Salzburg (10.12.19) KRC Genk (23.10.19) SSC Napoli (17.09.19) Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members who recorded ALL of the above away fixtures.Time of sale: from 8.15am on Tuesday November 21 until 7.30am on Wednesday November 22.First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members who recorded 9 of the above away fixtures.Time of sale: from 8.15am on November 22.Second sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability.IF tickets remain following the above sales, a further sale date will be announced here.DISABLED SUPPORTERS:Ambulant Disabled Supporters Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.Supporters who require a Wheelchair BayWe have received 15 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Supporters who require a wheelchair bay should disability@liverpoolfc.com marking the subject field as Union SG Away, no later than 12pm on Tuesday November 21, to register their interest.Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of games.HOSPITALITY MEMBERSSir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.TICKET COLLECTION PROCESSFull ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.We can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point: It will open on the evening of Wednesday December 13 and throughout the day on match day. Opening times will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.IF the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.GENERAL INFORMATIONMatch Credits:Tickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2023/24 and for future seasons.