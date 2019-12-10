« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Union SG away selling details  (Read 295 times)

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,386
  • Internet terrorist
Union SG away selling details
« on: Yesterday at 01:31:14 pm »
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE AWAY FIXTURE against Union SG to be played at Anderlecht Stadium, Lotto Park on Thursday December 14, 2023. Kick-off is at 18.45hrs, local time.

The club has received an allocation of 1058 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

TICKET PRICES:

£17.47 TICKET COLLECTION

Liverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process at the Hotel Carrefour De LEurope in Brussels, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.

SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND ATTENDING THE GAME.

SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET BOOKING CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S).

 First name

 Surname

 Address

 Date of birth

 Country of birth

 Passport or National Identity Number

 Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters)

 Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters)

 Outbound travel date

 Method of travel into Brussels: plane/car/coach/train

 Estimated time of arrival into Brussels

 Accommodation details

 Return travel date

As the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Brussels, we cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.

To re-emphasise:

 When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game MUST be provided on the online form FOR THE TICKET THAT THEY, AND ONLY THEY WILL BE COLLECTING.

ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS

 Before completing your booking:

o Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket in your booking.

o Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a different name.

CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR BOOKING.

If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.

LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are provided at the time of booking.

TICKET SALE DETAILS:

Tickets will be available online and you may have to queue at times.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official members who purchased the following UEFA Champions League and Europa League away fixtures during the 2023-24, 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons (As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, tickets purchased during season 2021-22 are not used as credits):

 Toulouse (09.11.23)
 Lask (21.09.23)
 Real Madrid (15.03.23)
 AFC Ajax (26.10.22)
 Rangers (12.10.22)
 SSC Napoli (07.09.22)
 FC Salzburg (10.12.19)
 KRC Genk (23.10.19)
 SSC Napoli (17.09.19)
 Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)

First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members who recorded ALL of the above away fixtures.

Time of sale: from 8.15am on Tuesday November 21 until 7.30am on Wednesday November 22.

First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members who recorded 9 of the above away fixtures.

Time of sale: from 8.15am on November 22.

Second sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability.

IF tickets remain following the above sales, a further sale date will be announced here.

DISABLED SUPPORTERS:

Ambulant Disabled Supporters Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.

Supporters who require a Wheelchair Bay
We have received 15 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Supporters who require a wheelchair bay should disability@liverpoolfc.com marking the subject field as Union SG Away, no later than 12pm on Tuesday November 21, to register their interest.

Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of games.

HOSPITALITY MEMBERS

Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

TICKET COLLECTION PROCESS

Full ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.

We can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point:

 It will open on the evening of Wednesday December 13 and throughout the day on match day. Opening times will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.

ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.

IF the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Match Credits:

Tickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2023/24 and for future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/union-sg-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:49:12 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,072
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:41:31 pm »
Slightly more than we thought. But once the sponsors, hospitality etc wallahs extra 25% are taken off, about 794 left for the 'normal sale' next to no chance for anybody on 9 maybe 50 or so left
Logged

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:04:18 pm »
another ticket collection nowhere near the stadium
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,386
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Yesterday at 02:04:18 pm
another ticket collection nowhere near the stadium
Have they released the venue already?
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:08:59 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 02:07:40 pm
Have they released the venue already?

its in the notice.
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:18:53 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 02:07:40 pm
Have they released the venue already?

£17.47 TICKET COLLECTION

Liverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process at the Hotel Carrefour De LEurope in Brussels, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.

They did the same for Toulouse, included in the selling info
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,386
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:24:15 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 02:18:53 pm
£17.47 TICKET COLLECTION

Liverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process at the Hotel Carrefour De LEurope in Brussels, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.

They did the same for Toulouse, included in the selling info
Cheers! that will teach me to read it properly  ;D

Oh I knew that they did it for Toulouse but I missed it from the above.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,115
  • Long live the King
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Yesterday at 02:04:18 pm
another ticket collection nowhere near the stadium

I hate the concept of pick ups as much as the next person, but were you planning on hanging around the stadium all day? Feels like a three minute walk from Grand Place will suit most people.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 03:30:48 pm
I hate the concept of pick ups as much as the next person, but were you planning on hanging around the stadium all day? Feels like a three minute walk from Grand Place will suit most people.

No it's just easier because everyone eventually goes to the stadium. not everyone is staying in the city that the game is in some travel in on day of game etc.
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,115
  • Long live the King
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Yesterday at 03:33:53 pm
No it's just easier because everyone eventually goes to the stadium. not everyone is staying in the city that the game is in some travel in on day of game etc.

Yes - everyone has to go the stadium but people have to leave the city early enough already to get in with police, security checks etc. With collection by the stadium youd either have to leave for the game hours early or go there early and come back.

Genuinely think having it by the stadium will inconvenience the majority making them go out of their way. Whole thing is a pain in the arse (and absolutely pointless when people can nominate others for collection) but closer to the city centre - where most fans will be night before and day of - the better.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:26:21 pm by Barry Banana »
Logged
Long live the King

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
Re: Union SG away selling details
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:33:37 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 05:58:45 pm
Yes - everyone has to go the stadium but people have to leave the city early enough already to get in with police, security checks etc. With collection by the stadium youd either have to leave for the game hours early or go there early and come back.

Genuinely think having it by the stadium will inconvenience the majority making them go out of their way. Whole thing is a pain in the arse (and absolutely pointless when people can nominate others for collection) but closer to the city centre - where most fans will be night before and day of - the better.

Yeah fair enough, get what your saying your not going to please everyone. Just wish they would scrap it altogether to be honest I agree it's pointless.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 