90 Minutes Plus Winners
November 15, 2023, 08:42:41 pm


LFC and stoppage time winners; we love them, dont we? Weve had more than our fair share of late goals over the years, in all competitions, from last minute Cup Final thunderbastard equalisers, to glancing headers from bearded goalkeepers, from Ronny Rosenthal to Darwin Nunez.

After Darwin Nunez was released from the bench in the North East of England to try and salvage unlikely points for the Reds back in August, euphoria was just around the corner. Jurgen had a plan and Darwin executed it (pun intended) perfectly.

This wasnt just any last minute winner, it came in out of the ordinary circumstances. Virgil Van Dijk was shown a red card early on, rather contentiously for some, shortly after Blueshite Gordon had opened the scoring. The fact it was him who had opened the scoring made the lateness of the win all the more sweet.

The equaliser was late enough - 81 minutes - and many would have been happy that we had rescued a point. But something was in the air, Nunez was buzzing around and you could just sense something was going to happen. And happen it did.

The busy Harvey Elliott blocked a pass just inside the opposition half and the ball fell to Salah; Nunez could smell the glory and started to motor. Salah took a couple of touches to set the pass and released an inch perfect ball to slide the mad Uruguayan in on goal, who dispatched his effort beyond Pope and into the net. Pandemonium in the away end.

After the dust had settled, it got me thinking. That feeling of a last minute winner is one I have experienced countless times, more than I could remember despite many attempts to reel as many off in my head as I could. The club Twitter account would provide a helping hand in the coming days, posting a video of every single last minute Liverpool winner in the Premier League.

A Closer Look Liverpool's 42 Last Minute Premier League Winners

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nro0bULZeO0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nro0bULZeO0</a>

42 times we have been level when the fourth official has held his board aloft to signal how many minutes remain in the Premier League. Thats nearly two a season, which is just ridiculous. Ive no idea if any clubs can compare to that or even come close, it feels like we are very much the Kings of late winners. Im sure we have had countless more late equalisers too. But theyre not quite as good. Im also sure we have scored many more winners in a minute you would describe as late, perhaps 80 and above. The fact we have had 42 winning strikes in stoppage time though, is unbelievable. Jurgen Klopp has overseen 16 of these moments, which just shows the belief he has instilled in his squad.

It also shows a club as a whole, with belief.  A crowd that spur their team on until the dying embers of a game and refuse to be beaten. Its a part of the culture of this club, happening with different managers and players.

Forty. Two.

As much as I hate the notion that football began in 1992, it was the year I was born and offers a cut off point on certain topics and discussions.  Im sure we have had dozens and dozens of late goals prior this era, too many to even talk about. So well just talk about some of our recent ones, of which I have picked out my highlights.  The other scribes have cobbled together some of their memories of these great moments too.

Sit back, grab a brew, have a read and have a watch.

Gary Mac, @ Woodison.

An obvious one to start my personal favourites off with as this is probably the first one I can properly remember. An 8 year old me was left behind at home as my old man had managed to bag a ticket with the Travelling Kop.

As the seconds ticked away, Gregory Vignal surged forward before being hacked down just in front of the centre circle. He rolled a few yards further forward and Gary Mac decided thats where hed take his free kick from. Good idea.

It was still miles out, though. Miles. A chip to the back post for Hyypia to head back across goal and hope panic sets in and we nick something seemed the best plan. Narh. Theyll be expecting that.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YugvLIbUmQM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YugvLIbUmQM</a>

Adam Lallana @ Carrow Road

Next on my list isnt amongst the most famous of last minute goals but it was a very enjoyable one nonetheless. An absolutely bonkers game of football ensued in a game that was only 2-1 at half time. I was living in New Zealand at the time, from September 2015 so my earliest memories of Klopps Liverpool were of watching games at abnormal kick off times on the other side of the world. My memory may not be serving me correctly here, but I seem to recall this game being the Saturday lunch time kick off, meaning Id be tuning into this game after midnight Saturday. My wife (season ticket holder may I add), was struggling to stay awake and decided to call it a night at 3-1 but I decided Id soldier on and see it through.

She had a very abrupt awakening about 40 minutes later, as did a few neighbours in my apartment block, when Adam Lallana struck a bouncing ball into the ground, looping into the net. Limbs everywhere. Jurgen Klopps glasses everywhere.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/51TqK4vsIF0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/51TqK4vsIF0</a>

Origi @ Anfield

Oh how I laughed. Oh how I fucking laughed. Sat in my usual spec behind the away dugout, the laughter started when a blue flare landed on the pitch with Liverpool seeking a winner at the Kop End. As unhappy as I was to be drawing with that shower, them celebrating a famous draw gave me comfort with how drastic they are. Those smiles turned into a sarcastic laugh as Virgil sent an optimistic volley into orbit.

Thats that then.

Hang on, whats Pickford seen up in the sky? Divock can see something too. Wtf is Pickford flapping at?

It was all slow motion as the ball bounced twice off the bar and seemed to be heading to a lurking Origi. I dont think I even celebrated properly, I just laughed and laughed hysterically as Klopp steamed onto the pitch and clutched Ali. What a moment.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PnmRE0-M270</a>

Sadio Mane @ Villa Park

Fuming. Dont think Id ever been as outraged as anything on a football pitch as when the Premier League sent a half time tweet to confirm that Liverpools goal was correctly disallowed as Bobbys armpit was offside. A fucking armpit.

That anger and frustration continued to build as we looked to be heading towards a draw, a time when draws were simply not viable when chasing a title with City. So when Sadio headed home, taking a boot to the face in the process, I started running about like a madman. Running out of space inside, I opened the back door with visions of knee sliding across the rain sodden turf. That slide was halted as I went arse over tit on a bit of dog shit Id failed to pick up prior to kick off. Worth it, cheers Sadio.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YdFKNBzQ_Ic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YdFKNBzQ_Ic</a>
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
November 16, 2023, 07:08:04 pm
Jamie Redknapp @ Anfield v Blackburn 1995

This has to go down as one of the weirdest. Weird because you really didnt know whether to cheer a last minute winner or not. Not only a last minute winner but it was a cracking free kick from Redknapp that deserved celebrating.

However had we just cost Blackburn and King Kenny the title. Worse still, had we let Man Utd in to win three in a row.

I was watching at my then girlfriends house as they had Sky Sports, lots of people didnt at the time, and internet streams didnt exist.

I cant remember my reaction from the time, it is nearly 30 years ago, but Im sure watching on tv it seemed the cheers in the ground were rather muted at the time. Like everyone instinctively went to cheer then realised what the goal could mean so the cheers almost stuck in their throats. Perhaps someone who was there can confirm, but thats how I remember it coming across on tv.

The whole game was weird as obviously we always want to win, but it was clear what that could mean. However I dont think you could have written an ending quite like it.

With both games standing at 1-1 going into injury time, it looked like it was Blackburns day, particularly as United needed a win whatever the result at Anfield.
As Ludek Miklosklo wrote himself into Premier League folklore refusing to be beaten in an absolute onslaught, Redknapps free kick hit the back of the net.

As the strangled cheers went up you almost expected the next piece of news to be a United goal.

However very quickly there were cheers all round Anfield again and the cameras moved to Kenny Dalglish as the news came through that it was full time at Upton Park and Blackburn were champions after all. Cue a big beaming Kenny Dalglish, which we were all happy to see.

<a href="https://youtu.be/haR3liBeDgI?feature=shared" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtu.be/haR3liBeDgI?feature=shared</a>


Diogo Jota @ Anfield vs Tottenham

This one I was there for, albeit high in the Main Stand at the Anfield Rd end of the ground.

What started out as a stroll in the park, had become yet another nightmare in a season cursed with any number of similar performances.

For the first 15 minutes we were pretty good but Spurs were absolute dogshit. More dogshit and Spursy than usual.

We were 2-0 up inside 5 minutes thanks to a couple of nice low volleyed finishes from Curtis and Luis Diaz.
When Mo put away a penalty in the 15th after Gakpo has been fouled you wondered how many we might get.

However we seemed to get complacent due to how poor they were, gradually allowing them back into the game. The defending for their first, predictably from Kane, was non existent.

That it came just before half time should have meant we heeded the warning and were able to regroup and manage the game better 2nd half, but thats just not how the 22/23 season was.

There were plenty of near misses, they hit the post twice before Son got their second with just under 15 minutes left. We were really hanging on by now.

With only a couple of minutes left they brought Richarlison on to help their push for an equaliser.

Next thing you know theyve got a free kick with what seems like it might be the last attack. Surely well hold firm one last time. No way are they getting anything from this, although by that point they may have deserved it.

The ball went in, oh no that looks like Richarlison. Ah its ok thats a shit header into then ground, but Alissons off his line, its Fuckin bounced over him and in. I feel a bit sick. Anyone but that prick. I turned to my other half and shook my head in disbelief and probably said its no more than we deserve.

But you never quite lose belief entirely with us, or at least you should know by now not to.

As many streamed out of the ground the kick off went back to Alisson who launched it forward. I was expecting the full time whistle but their celebrations meant there was a bit more time left. The ball from Alisson reached Lucas Moura who played it back across his area without any real conviction or direction. We rose as it was picked up by Jota. We fuckin couldnt, could we?

Seconds later Jota has slotted it away across the keeper and Im busy cheering/jumping/fainting/blacking out (its something that occasionally happens when I jump up and scream loudly at the same time - think its the blood rushing to my head). I nearly squash the missus as she attempts to hold me up.

About two minutes later I notice Im still holding onto one of the lads next to us who wed been celebrating with and Id been using to hold myself up as I went dizzy. I apologise but he didnt seem bothered.

Another great late victory for our Mighty Reds. And although as we now know Champions League qualification wasnt to be, its important not to overlook the joy each game can bring on its own. Its not just about trophys. There are still special memories like these, even in a poor season.

<a href="https://youtu.be/e8RcQoGY4OE?feature=shared" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtu.be/e8RcQoGY4OE?feature=shared</a>
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Yesterday at 06:25:17 pm
Lovely stuff guys
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Yesterday at 06:36:58 pm
Wed love if those who were at the games where we scored last minute winners could add their memories to the thread as well.

Gives us something to enjoy while counting down to Saturday

Gives us something to enjoy while counting down to Saturday
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Yesterday at 06:39:24 pm
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Yesterday at 06:39:29 pm
Wed love if those who were at the games where we scored last minute winner could add their memories to the thread as well.

Gives us something to enjoy while counting down to Saturday

Gives us something to enjoy while counting down to Saturday

Yes please, please get sharing your memories people. There must be some brilliant ones amongst us on these boards.
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Yesterday at 07:00:29 pm
Great stuff. Just watched that whole video back and brought back some great memories. Mad how many big moments we had in 08/09 and 18/19.

Im going to opt for one that frankly would be close to 42nd out of 42 in terms of importance. But its the only one I was at, so itll have to do. :D

Steven Gerrard vs Charlton 2002/03

After a really strong start to the season we had fallen away horribly through the winter, failing to win a League game from the end of November through to mid January. Unbelievably we were still in a fight for top 4 with Chelsea and Newcastle by the time Easter rolled around. On Easter Saturday we had a good win at Goodison to keephopes alive.

Two days later (!) we faced Charlton at home on Easter Monday. Charlton then were like Brentford now. Homely London club punching well above their weight. We would go in to struggle against them a few times but got away with one here turning defeat into victory with one of those great (if undeserved) comebacks in which Man United now occasionally specialise.

A quiet first half saw very little happen. Then calamity struck. Under no pressure at all Djimi Traore tripped over the ball and met Shaun Bartlett into score. A fairly grumpy Anfield crowd made their feelings known. Wed been poor, but still didnt see that coming. Time ticked away with very little to show for it. Then with hopes fading, Big Sami Hyypia nodded one in at the Koo end with about five minutes to go. 1-1 and at least some pride restored.

We thought that would be it. The usual offenders sloped off early to beat the traffic or the queues at the pub. Their loss. Not for the first time and definitely not for the last, the human force of nature that was our newly crowned captain Steven Gerrard single handedly grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. Receiving the ball out on the left wing, and with a well disciplined Charlton doubling up on him he surveyed the box for options. He looked again. He thought fuck this, Ill do it myself, semi Cruyff turned between two defenders, burst into the box and hit, by his standards a pretty poor shot low across the keeper. Thankfully, the normally reliable Dean Kiely was slow to react and could only palm the ball into the net.

Not his greatest goal. Not his most important. Not even top ten. But at the time it sealed a win when minutes earlier it looked like a defeat. It kept top four hopes alive for a while longer. And it gave that hit that only a last minute winner can.

There are so many bigger goals to chat about, but as a warm up to those, enjoy a youngish Gerrard win a game on his own in all its brief, low resolution glory:

https://youtu.be/24ccFQawze8?si=RdcZv273buMUFTrz
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Yesterday at 07:06:53 pm
Joe Cole against Bolton under hodge is the best.
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Yesterday at 07:17:33 pm
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 07:06:53 pm
Joe Cole against Bolton under hodge is the best.

Absolute screamer! Kept a popular manager in the job for another couple of weeks and warmed the cockles of a bit quite full, New Year hangover fuelled Anfield!
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Yesterday at 07:46:29 pm
Liverpool 1      -  0 Everton

Origi 90+6

Asst Pickford

Liverpool were looking like a genuinely world class team again, but up against cheating billionaires is hard and demands near perfection.
City had beat Bournemouth  the day before and 3 points were a must to keep pace.

Everton had equipped themselves well enough but lacked ambition and  Liverpoool had the lions share of the chances. However approaching the 85th minute and its still 0-0 Bobby Firmino who hadn't scored at Anfield for 9 games was replaced by Divock Origi.

2 minutes later the ball comes to Origi to write the headlines as hes yards from the Kop goal, but rattles fuck out of the crossbar
,it wont be the last we hear of that lovely cross bar.
Sat meters away in the front row of L9 me and mate my look at each other with a look that said its just not our day.
The remaining + race past and the 4th official announces we are in injury time
People are leaving walking past my vision, not one to leave early I wait for the disappointment of the final whistle as Liverpool can only muster hopeful long shots
The last of which was from Virgil as he balloons it up in the air I look downwards until I hear noise behind me, the ball look like its bouncing along the cross bar then a flash of big Divs dread locks and Im surrounded by people jumping as all over me as I try not to fall over and manage push  myself towards the little wall in front of me to check it really happened.

Liverpool had won and I had turtles head nearly touching cloth.  Happy Days




Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm
kloppage time
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Yesterday at 09:44:55 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 07:00:29 pm
Great stuff. Just watched that whole video back and brought back some great memories. Mad how many big moments we had in 08/09 and 18/19.

Im going to opt for one that frankly would be close to 42nd out of 42 in terms of importance. But its the only one I was at, so itll have to do. :D

Steven Gerrard vs Charlton 2002/03

After a really strong start to the season we had fallen away horribly through the winter, failing to win a League game from the end of November through to mid January. Unbelievably we were still in a fight for top 4 with Chelsea and Newcastle by the time Easter rolled around. On Easter Saturday we had a good win at Goodison to keephopes alive.

Two days later (!) we faced Charlton at home on Easter Monday. Charlton then were like Brentford now. Homely London club punching well above their weight. We would go in to struggle against them a few times but got away with one here turning defeat into victory with one of those great (if undeserved) comebacks in which Man United now occasionally specialise.

A quiet first half saw very little happen. Then calamity struck. Under no pressure at all Djimi Traore tripped over the ball and met Shaun Bartlett into score. A fairly grumpy Anfield crowd made their feelings known. Wed been poor, but still didnt see that coming. Time ticked away with very little to show for it. Then with hopes fading, Big Sami Hyypia nodded one in at the Koo end with about five minutes to go. 1-1 and at least some pride restored.

We thought that would be it. The usual offenders sloped off early to beat the traffic or the queues at the pub. Their loss. Not for the first time and definitely not for the last, the human force of nature that was our newly crowned captain Steven Gerrard single handedly grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. Receiving the ball out on the left wing, and with a well disciplined Charlton doubling up on him he surveyed the box for options. He looked again. He thought fuck this, Ill do it myself, semi Cruyff turned between two defenders, burst into the box and hit, by his standards a pretty poor shot low across the keeper. Thankfully, the normally reliable Dean Kiely was slow to react and could only palm the ball into the net.

Not his greatest goal. Not his most important. Not even top ten. But at the time it sealed a win when minutes earlier it looked like a defeat. It kept top four hopes alive for a while longer. And it gave that hit that only a last minute winner can.

There are so many bigger goals to chat about, but as a warm up to those, enjoy a youngish Gerrard win a game on his own in all its brief, low resolution glory:

https://youtu.be/24ccFQawze8?si=RdcZv273buMUFTrz

One of my favourite Gerrard goals ever, you can half tell from the video but the ground just exploded, far bigger goals aren't often celebrated like that now with a bigger crowd unfortunately. Great goal though. When you see the work he puts in before hand to lead to the shot, it sums him up what he was as a footballer.

Hyypia got one the next season against Wolves, turned out a pretty huge goal in the grander scheme of things.
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Today at 12:05:30 am
Great thread this. Brings back some fantastic memories.

Always annoys me that injury time in the PL gets referred to as "Fergie time" when Liverpool have significantly more goals than them in the PL era.

2 of my favourites, simply because I was at both games are Sami Hyypia v Wolves in 2003 or 4, and Benteke's late late penalty at Selhurst Park in 2016. There's absolutely nothing better than an injury time winner.
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Today at 06:04:25 am
Quote from: Spanish Al on November 15, 2023, 08:42:41 pm


LFC and stoppage time winners; we love them, dont we? Weve had more than our fair share of late goals over the years, in all competitions, from last minute Cup Final thunderbastard equalisers, to glancing headers from bearded goalkeepers, from Ronny Rosenthal to Darwin Nunez.

After Darwin Nunez was released from the bench in the North East of England to try and salvage unlikely points for the Reds back in August, euphoria was just around the corner. Jurgen had a plan and Darwin executed it (pun intended) perfectly.

This wasnt just any last minute winner, it came in out of the ordinary circumstances. Virgil Van Dijk was shown a red card early on, rather contentiously for some, shortly after Blueshite Gordon had opened the scoring. The fact it was him who had opened the scoring made the lateness of the win all the more sweet.

The equaliser was late enough - 81 minutes - and many would have been happy that we had rescued a point. But something was in the air, Nunez was buzzing around and you could just sense something was going to happen. And happen it did.

The busy Harvey Elliott blocked a pass just inside the opposition half and the ball fell to Salah; Nunez could smell the glory and started to motor. Salah took a couple of touches to set the pass and released an inch perfect ball to slide the mad Uruguayan in on goal, who dispatched his effort beyond Pope and into the net. Pandemonium in the away end.

After the dust had settled, it got me thinking. That feeling of a last minute winner is one I have experienced countless times, more than I could remember despite many attempts to reel as many off in my head as I could. The club Twitter account would provide a helping hand in the coming days, posting a video of every single last minute Liverpool winner in the Premier League.

Adam Lallana @ Carrow Road

Next on my list isnt amongst the most famous of last minute goals but it was a very enjoyable one nonetheless. An absolutely bonkers game of football ensued in a game that was only 2-1 at half time. I was living in New Zealand at the time, from September 2015 so my earliest memories of Klopps Liverpool were of watching games at abnormal kick off times on the other side of the world. My memory may not be serving me correctly here, but I seem to recall this game being the Saturday lunch time kick off, meaning Id be tuning into this game after midnight Saturday. My wife (season ticket holder may I add), was struggling to stay awake and decided to call it a night at 3-1 but I decided Id soldier on and see it through.

She had a very abrupt awakening about 40 minutes later, as did a few neighbours in my apartment block, when Adam Lallana struck a bouncing ball into the ground, looping into the net. Limbs everywhere. Jurgen Klopps glasses everywhere.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/51TqK4vsIF0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/51TqK4vsIF0</a>

Naismith there playing like his life depended on it the bitter blue twat.
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Today at 06:56:51 am
Dejan Lovren against Borussia Dortmund in the Quarter Finals of the Europa League, April 2016.

I'll happily admit to screaming like a 6 year old girl when big Dej nodded in that winner.

Boss winner settling a boss game topped off with a boss celebration.

And at the Kop end just to make it that little more special.
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Today at 07:01:47 am
A minor point - that video includes Mane against Palace in 18/19. He did score in injury time and we won 4-3 but his goal made it 4-2then Palace made it 4-3 shortly after. Not sure that one should technically count?
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,026
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 90 Minutes Plus Winners
Today at 07:03:16 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:01:47 am
A minor point - that video includes Mane against Palace in 18/19. He did score in injury time and we won 4-3 but his goal made it 4-2then Palace made it 4-3 shortly after. Not sure that one should technically count?

Well his goal was technically the winner then since without it it'd have been a draw
