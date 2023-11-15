<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nro0bULZeO0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nro0bULZeO0</a>

Gary Mac, @ Woodison.

Adam Lallana @ Carrow Road

Origi @ Anfield

Sadio Mane @ Villa Park

LFC and stoppage time winners; we love them, dont we? Weve had more than our fair share of late goals over the years, in all competitions, from last minute Cup Final thunderbastard equalisers, to glancing headers from bearded goalkeepers, from Ronny Rosenthal to Darwin Nunez.After Darwin Nunez was released from the bench in the North East of England to try and salvage unlikely points for the Reds back in August, euphoria was just around the corner. Jurgen had a plan and Darwin executed it (pun intended) perfectly.This wasnt just any last minute winner, it came in out of the ordinary circumstances. Virgil Van Dijk was shown a red card early on, rather contentiously for some, shortly after Blueshite Gordon had opened the scoring. The fact it was him who had opened the scoring made the lateness of the win all the more sweet.The equaliser was late enough - 81 minutes - and many would have been happy that we had rescued a point. But something was in the air, Nunez was buzzing around and you could just sense something was going to happen. And happen it did.The busy Harvey Elliott blocked a pass just inside the opposition half and the ball fell to Salah; Nunez could smell the glory and started to motor. Salah took a couple of touches to set the pass and released an inch perfect ball to slide the mad Uruguayan in on goal, who dispatched his effort beyond Pope and into the net. Pandemonium in the away end.After the dust had settled, it got me thinking. That feeling of a last minute winner is one I have experienced countless times, more than I could remember despite many attempts to reel as many off in my head as I could. The club Twitter account would provide a helping hand in the coming days, posting a video of every single last minute Liverpool winner in the Premier League.42 times we have been level when the fourth official has held his board aloft to signal how many minutes remain in the Premier League. Thats nearly two a season, which is just ridiculous. Ive no idea if any clubs can compare to that or even come close, it feels like we are very much the Kings of late winners. Im sure we have had countless more late equalisers too. But theyre not quite as good. Im also sure we have scored many more winners in a minute you would describe as late, perhaps 80 and above. The fact we have had 42 winning strikes in stoppage time though, is unbelievable. Jurgen Klopp has overseen 16 of these moments, which just shows the belief he has instilled in his squad.It also shows a club as a whole, with belief. A crowd that spur their team on until the dying embers of a game and refuse to be beaten. Its a part of the culture of this club, happening with different managers and players.Forty. Two.As much as I hate the notion that football began in 1992, it was the year I was born and offers a cut off point on certain topics and discussions. Im sure we have had dozens and dozens of late goals prior this era, too many to even talk about. So well just talk about some of our recent ones, of which I have picked out my highlights. The other scribes have cobbled together some of their memories of these great moments too.Sit back, grab a brew, have a read and have a watch.An obvious one to start my personal favourites off with as this is probably the first one I can properly remember. An 8 year old me was left behind at home as my old man had managed to bag a ticket with the Travelling Kop.As the seconds ticked away, Gregory Vignal surged forward before being hacked down just in front of the centre circle. He rolled a few yards further forward and Gary Mac decided thats where hed take his free kick from. Good idea.It was still miles out, though. Miles. A chip to the back post for Hyypia to head back across goal and hope panic sets in and we nick something seemed the best plan. Narh. Theyll be expecting that.Next on my list isnt amongst the most famous of last minute goals but it was a very enjoyable one nonetheless. An absolutely bonkers game of football ensued in a game that was only 2-1 at half time. I was living in New Zealand at the time, from September 2015 so my earliest memories of Klopps Liverpool were of watching games at abnormal kick off times on the other side of the world. My memory may not be serving me correctly here, but I seem to recall this game being the Saturday lunch time kick off, meaning Id be tuning into this game after midnight Saturday. My wife (season ticket holder may I add), was struggling to stay awake and decided to call it a night at 3-1 but I decided Id soldier on and see it through.She had a very abrupt awakening about 40 minutes later, as did a few neighbours in my apartment block, when Adam Lallana struck a bouncing ball into the ground, looping into the net. Limbs everywhere. Jurgen Klopps glasses everywhere.Oh how I laughed. Oh how I fucking laughed. Sat in my usual spec behind the away dugout, the laughter started when a blue flare landed on the pitch with Liverpool seeking a winner at the Kop End. As unhappy as I was to be drawing with that shower, them celebrating a famous draw gave me comfort with how drastic they are. Those smiles turned into a sarcastic laugh as Virgil sent an optimistic volley into orbit.Thats that then.Hang on, whats Pickford seen up in the sky? Divock can see something too. Wtf is Pickford flapping at?It was all slow motion as the ball bounced twice off the bar and seemed to be heading to a lurking Origi. I dont think I even celebrated properly, I just laughed and laughed hysterically as Klopp steamed onto the pitch and clutched Ali. What a moment.Fuming. Dont think Id ever been as outraged as anything on a football pitch as when the Premier League sent a half time tweet to confirm that Liverpools goal was correctly disallowed as Bobbys armpit was offside. A fucking armpit.That anger and frustration continued to build as we looked to be heading towards a draw, a time when draws were simply not viable when chasing a title with City. So when Sadio headed home, taking a boot to the face in the process, I started running about like a madman. Running out of space inside, I opened the back door with visions of knee sliding across the rain sodden turf. That slide was halted as I went arse over tit on a bit of dog shit Id failed to pick up prior to kick off. Worth it, cheers Sadio.