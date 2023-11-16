Ta mate. Wasn't a case of me not getting it, it was a case of them not getting me.



Fair enough. I've had a few auditions in another life where some bands I turned up to see were pretty odd. The bands I ended up with were pretty odd as well to be fair (But basically decent peeps) - always a strange period being in a band because the liklihood is that you don't really get on and the people in it are very, very different to yourself.