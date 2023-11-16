« previous next »
Band Audition

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Band Audition
November 16, 2023, 12:19:39 pm
Sorry you didn't get that mate.

I know a few people that play, but there are no bands I know looking at the mo.
Terry de Niro

Re: Band Audition
November 16, 2023, 12:36:19 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 16, 2023, 12:19:39 pm
Sorry you didn't get that mate.

I know a few people that play, but there are no bands I know looking at the mo.
Ta mate. Wasn't a case of me not getting it, it was a case of them not getting me.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Band Audition
November 16, 2023, 01:20:32 pm
How old were these guys?

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Band Audition
November 16, 2023, 01:47:06 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 16, 2023, 12:36:19 pm
Ta mate. Wasn't a case of me not getting it, it was a case of them not getting me.

:D

Fair enough. I've had a few auditions in another life where some bands I turned up to see were pretty odd. The bands I ended up with were pretty odd as well to be fair (But basically decent peeps) - always a strange period being in a band because the liklihood is that you don't really get on and the people in it are very, very different to yourself.
Ziltoid

Re: Band Audition
November 16, 2023, 03:23:19 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 16, 2023, 01:18:52 am

BA DUM TISH

No fuckin' drummer are you, it's BA DUM TSS (etc)  :-*

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e7_i9FQ-Mjk&amp;t=6s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e7_i9FQ-Mjk&amp;t=6s</a>



Terry de Niro

Re: Band Audition
November 16, 2023, 08:52:26 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 16, 2023, 01:47:06 pm
:D

Fair enough. I've had a few auditions in another life where some bands I turned up to see were pretty odd. The bands I ended up with were pretty odd as well to be fair (But basically decent peeps) - always a strange period being in a band because the liklihood is that you don't really get on and the people in it are very, very different to yourself.
They were nice enough fellas, just a bit shite in their musical skills and a severe lack of professional skills as well.
I won't let this put me off and will try other projects out, but make sure I do a bit of homework with any prospective new bands or musicians.
Always best to have proper chats before jumping into a rehearsal room feet first. 
reddebs

Re: Band Audition
Today at 10:39:52 am
We had a load of crusties in the pub last night for the monthly open mic night.  How some people think they can sing is beyond me 🤦
Son of Spion

Re: Band Audition
Today at 12:48:47 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:39:52 am
We had a load of crusties in the pub last night for the monthly open mic night.  How some people think they can sing is beyond me 🤦
This time last year we were in Hebden Bridge. They had an open mic in the pub we were in one night. Some good stuff. Some scarily awful too. 😱
reddebs

Re: Band Audition
Today at 03:30:57 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:48:47 pm
This time last year we were in Hebden Bridge. They had an open mic in the pub we were in one night. Some good stuff. Some scarily awful too. 😱

The guitar playing wasn't bad but the singing as woeful or non existent in that the words were spoken not sung. 

Weird female accompaniments with rice shakers, mop heads on speakers and those things you hum into to make a zzzzzzz type noise.

All of them with straggly long hair, even longer beards (not the women although 🤔) and very badly fitting crusty cardigans.

Very strange bunch 😳
duvva 💅

Re: Band Audition
Today at 07:34:55 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:30:57 pm
The guitar playing wasn't bad but the singing as woeful or non existent in that the words were spoken not sung. 

Weird female accompaniments with rice shakers, mop heads on speakers and those things you hum into to make a zzzzzzz type noise.

All of them with straggly long hair, even longer beards (not the women although 🤔) and very badly fitting crusty cardigans.

Very strange bunch 😳
Its true then. ABBA are making a comeback
Terry de Niro

Re: Band Audition
Today at 08:45:48 pm
4 piece rock band is forthcoming.  :wave
duvva 💅

Re: Band Audition
Today at 08:51:53 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:45:48 pm
4 piece rock band is forthcoming.  :wave
🤘🏻🤘🏻
