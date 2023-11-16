This time last year we were in Hebden Bridge. They had an open mic in the pub we were in one night. Some good stuff. Some scarily awful too. 😱
The guitar playing wasn't bad but the singing as woeful or non existent in that the words were spoken not sung.
Weird female accompaniments with rice shakers, mop heads on speakers and those things you hum into to make a zzzzzzz type noise.
All of them with straggly long hair, even longer beards (not the women although 🤔) and very badly fitting crusty cardigans.
Very strange bunch 😳