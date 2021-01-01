« previous next »
Band Audition

Band Audition
« on: Yesterday at 08:36:34 pm »
I have one tomorrow night.

I'm 63 and have been gigging since I was 15. That's 48 years.  :o
Started off playing in bands, then by the late 80's, I was part of a successful local duo for 6 years.
When that ran its course, I decided to mainly play solo, and have been very successful at home and abroad since then in the likes of Belgium, Portugal, and Spain, and even had a few stints in Cork, Ireland playing gigs with my brother who has lived there for the last 35 years.

Have done the odd occasional band thing and been in a few big shows with a touring company, and we even did a tour of Brazil in 2019 doing the Rock Opera, Tommy by the Who.
This was a great experience but someone was making big money out of it and it wasn't us. 

But having started to get pissed off doing solo work, which pays very well, I have decided to go in for this audition to be a part of a permanent band for the position of lead vocalist/guitarist, as I feel it's turned full circle now and I want to eventually bow out doing what I first set out to do.
Hopefully still have a few years left in me as a performer.
Starting to get butterflies for this audition which is usually a good thing.

Anyway, just thought I'd get my thoughts out here.  :wave
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:39:38 pm »
Pre-game dump and you'll be sorted mate!!

Good luck, i'm sure you'll nail it.

Look forward to the many albums that are gonna go platinum.
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:40:57 pm »
I went to watch my 19 year old grandson play solo on Friday and in a band/trio on Saturday. Hes moving from the Lakes  to Manchester in January to try and make it in a bigger environment.

He started at 16 playing freebies in local pubs and is a pretty accomplished performer now.

Both ends of the spectrum here. ;D
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:49:36 pm »
Good luck Terry. 

As Delboy would say; you'll knock 'em bandy

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:56:58 pm »
Love the sound of the Tommy tour, must have been great to be involved in.

Hope your audition goes well, reckon theyd be nuts to look anywhere else
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:57:43 pm »
Rolling Stones looking for some young blood are they? Good luck Terry!
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:17:06 pm »
I thought this was about which rawkite you'd want in a band.




Good luck Terry :wave
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:27:19 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:17:06 pm
I thought this was about which rawkite you'd want in a band.




Good luck Terry :wave

Capon on drums for sure.
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:38:50 pm »
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:38:51 pm »
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:39:31 pm »
Best of luck Terry
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:40:55 pm »
Thats too funny
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:46:44 pm »
Good luck Terry I'm sure you'll nail it mate 👍
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:50:21 pm »
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:50:21 pm
One second apart! :lmao

Were you dragging or were you rushing?

;D
Re: Band Audition
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:48:50 am »
Fingers crossed for you Terry mate, I reckon you'll smash it.
