Author Topic: Sheffield United away selling details  (Read 1872 times)

Sheffield United away selling details
« on: November 13, 2023, 02:47:44 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Sheffield United on Wednesday December 6, 2023.

Location: Bramall Lane

Kick-off: 19:30

Allocation: 2861

Disabled allocation: 10 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices: Adult: £30
Over 60: £27
Full time Student: £25
Young Adult (18-21): £25
Juniors (Under 18): £22

Price Notes:

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Juniors under 14 are not permitted into the stadium without being accompanied by an adult.

Tickets sales notes:

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.

First sale: 15 or more games: from 8.15am on Thursday November 16 until 10.45am on Friday November 17.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 14 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Friday November 17.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 13 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Friday November 17.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: 12 or more games: from 3pm on Friday November 17.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/sheffield-united-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details
« Last Edit: November 13, 2023, 02:50:37 pm by ABJ »
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #1 on: November 13, 2023, 02:59:44 pm »
So Man City @ 2780 started on 17 yet Sheff U @ 2862 will start on 15...do they really think that we are that stupid as to not question why?
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #2 on: November 13, 2023, 04:02:32 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November 13, 2023, 02:59:44 pm
So Man City @ 2780 started on 17 yet Sheff U @ 2862 will start on 15...do they really think that we are that stupid as to not question why?

So the suggestion being there's 82 people on 15 or 16 credits

Lets say the club took 50 extra for city than normal, still 132 people on 15 or 16 seems plausible
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #3 on: November 13, 2023, 04:29:25 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November 13, 2023, 04:02:32 pm
So the suggestion being there's 82 people on 15 or 16 credits

Lets say the club took 50 extra for city than normal, still 132 people on 15 or 16 seems plausible
Not even close. There are nowhere near 132 people on 15/16, far from it, its way, way more...and to suggest that the club only took 50 more extra for City than normal is laughable to say the least. You of all people should now exactly how many they took from the initial allocation.
« Last Edit: November 13, 2023, 06:13:00 pm by ABJ »
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #4 on: November 13, 2023, 05:03:55 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November 13, 2023, 02:59:44 pm
So Man City @ 2780 started on 17 yet Sheff U @ 2862 will start on 15...do they really think that we are that stupid as to not question why?
;D
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #5 on: November 13, 2023, 06:15:45 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November 13, 2023, 04:29:25 pm
Not even close. There are nowhere near 132 people on 15/16, far from it, its way, way more...and to suggest that the club only took 50 more extra for City than normal is laughable to say the least. You of all people should now exactly how many they took from the initial allocation.

That wasn't my point, it was just hypothetical

Club took 375 for this so far, city was what 552?
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #6 on: November 13, 2023, 07:45:11 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November 13, 2023, 06:15:45 pm
That wasn't my point, it was just hypothetical

Club took 375 for this so far, city was what 552?
You yourself mentioned the word plausible, so if you know the figures too, how on earth can you even mention that word?

I'm just going to shut up from now on as I'm literally like a broken record, there is no point in me mentioning any of it anymore, thats not aimed at you personally by the way, far from it.
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #7 on: November 14, 2023, 09:13:01 am »
Quote from: ABJ on November 13, 2023, 07:45:11 pm
You yourself mentioned the word plausible, so if you know the figures too, how on earth can you even mention that word?

I'm just going to shut up from now on as I'm literally like a broken record, there is no point in me mentioning any of it anymore, thats not aimed at you personally by the way, far from it.

At the time i didnt know the sheffield numbers, you raise a valid point

At the time I also didnt know the 10% ballot tickets werent in the initially taken allocation

So we're looking at 175 ish more for city, how many of that would be players wanting tickets or guaranteed hospo holders taking the offer up but not taking it for a midweek against sheffield? like how many of those 175 really stick with the club
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #8 on: November 14, 2023, 12:40:27 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November 13, 2023, 02:59:44 pm
So Man City @ 2780 started on 17 yet Sheff U @ 2862 will start on 15...do they really think that we are that stupid as to not question why?
Hmmm .... I wonder where those tickets have gone
They do think we are all stupid mate....
How about some transparency and tell us exactly how many season ticket holders / members are on what number of games for each competition!!!  ::)
I cannot think of a valid HONEST reason why not  :thumbup
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #9 on: November 14, 2023, 01:55:45 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny Play on November 14, 2023, 12:40:27 pm
Hmmm .... I wonder where those tickets have gone
They do think we are all stupid mate....
How about some transparency and tell us exactly how many season ticket holders / members are on what number of games for each competition!!!  ::)
I cannot think of a valid HONEST reason why not  :thumbup

PR
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #10 on: November 17, 2023, 11:09:31 am »
Very limited availability in BL4, managed to get 1 on 14.  Need to check trains from Reading/London to Sheffield on 6th/7th December (booked overnight hotel already).  Bloody train strikes!!
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #11 on: November 17, 2023, 11:21:34 am »
Still a few left, I got 3 more on 14.
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #12 on: November 17, 2023, 08:19:10 pm »
Interesting to see the club are offering a pair for this out on the members area...
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #13 on: November 26, 2023, 11:45:51 am »
Has anyone received their Sheff Utd tickets yet? Just wondered whilst I was booking my trains & hotel.
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #14 on: November 26, 2023, 11:49:07 am »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on November 26, 2023, 11:45:51 am
Has anyone received their Sheff Utd tickets yet? Just wondered whilst I was booking my trains & hotel.
Got mine from first sale
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #15 on: November 26, 2023, 07:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on November 26, 2023, 11:45:51 am
Has anyone received their Sheff Utd tickets yet? Just wondered whilst I was booking my trains & hotel.
1st sale arrived, waiting on 2nd sale ones.
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #16 on: November 27, 2023, 10:11:36 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on November 17, 2023, 08:19:10 pm
Interesting to see the club are offering a pair for this out on the members area...

As a competition/ giveaway?
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #17 on: November 27, 2023, 10:41:40 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on November 27, 2023, 10:11:36 am
As a competition/ giveaway?
Yeah, a competition
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:12:05 am »
Any hope of a returns sale for this tomorrow?
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:55:56 am »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 11:12:05 am
Any hope of a returns sale for this tomorrow?
Surely has to be really expected it would have been announced by now.
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:22:45 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 11:12:05 am
Any hope of a returns sale for this tomorrow?
Its up now for tomorrow 10 9 8
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:29:33 pm »
What a surprise. All the usual firm cant be arsed with Sheffield midweek.
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:13:29 pm »
My ticket arrived this morning  from the 14 sale.

Hotel booked & can get train ok despite the ASLEF train strikes nearly scuppering my plans!!
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:30:18 pm »
I'm getting a friend to buy on my behalf tomorrow so in effect he's the lead booker would he be able to collect from Anfield on Sunday as lead booker ? Thanks very much
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:42:13 pm »
Anyone still not got from first sale? Had the ones bought in the second sale but not the ones in the first sale 😩
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on Yesterday at 05:30:18 pm
I'm getting a friend to buy on my behalf tomorrow so in effect he's the lead booker would he be able to collect from Anfield on Sunday as lead booker ? Thanks very much
Yes he will be able to.
Re: Sheffield United away selling details
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:29:52 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm
Yes he will be able to.
Thanks ABJ.
