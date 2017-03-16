Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Sheffield United on Wednesday December 6, 2023.Location: Bramall LaneKick-off: 19:30Allocation: 2861Disabled allocation: 10 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Prices: Adult: £30Over 60: £27Full time Student: £25Young Adult (18-21): £25Juniors (Under 18): £22Price Notes:Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Juniors under 14 are not permitted into the stadium without being accompanied by an adult.Tickets sales notes:Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.First sale: 15 or more games: from 8.15am on Thursday November 16 until 10.45am on Friday November 17.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: 14 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Friday November 17.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale: 13 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Friday November 17.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale: 12 or more games: from 3pm on Friday November 17.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.