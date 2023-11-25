Thank for the OP Grobbelrevell - enjoyed that.



I don't I've been so relaxed about this fixture in ages. The good thing about this game is that it can mean everything or it can mean nothing. If we lose or draw, we have a good enough squad to challenge, we won't have lost much ground, and this team still has several levels to go up yet.



But if we win, then we go top of the league, we get inside Pep's head, break the run of poor results at the cheat's HQ, break their record home run, and show that our away form isn't a cause for concern.



It's difficult to know who Jurgen will play after the international break, but if everyone who is expected to be fit is in good shape, we should have plenty of options. I'd go with Ali, Trent, Konate, Virgil, Gomez, Mac, Jones, Szobozlai, Jota, Nunez, Mo



Gomez alongside Virgil gives us more recovery pace on their counter attacks, and Jones' energy and pressing could be invaluable in the midfield. Jota is deadly under pressure, and can be relied upon to take chances when very few come our way. Darwin can cause chaos in their defence, and Mo is an automatic pick. It'll be interesting to see if we go for a contain and counter approach, or try and create chaos and disruption. I'd go for the latter, as City are soft when teams are brave enough to have a real go at the them, and we have the players to really hurt them. Put Virgil on Halaand, and task someone stopping Rodri, and lets get stuck into these oil cheats.