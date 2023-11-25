« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)  (Read 28328 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,975
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #480 on: Today at 09:37:02 am »
Just for once, I'd like it to be us who are the game raisers, and give this shower of cheating cnuts a lesson in what it means to be a proper football club.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #481 on: Today at 09:39:40 am »
Don't think we'll sit in so going to be all about stopping them getting the ball in to midfield and generating+taking changes on transition or set pieces. Thought we did the first part well to start with in the away game last seaosn, but they adapted and we weren't a very good team and kind of fell apart. Feel like a few times I'm the past they threw us something a bit different in build up and we took too long to adapt to it. Expecting us to be quite direct in our build up either though choice or their good pressing.

Don't think he's really been mentioned, but I don't it'd his be that big a surprise to see Elliott start with Szoboszlai and Mac Allister
« Last Edit: Today at 09:45:42 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,573
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #482 on: Today at 09:43:26 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:31:36 am
There's no way Nunez doesn't start, surely. He's in his best form since he joined us.

Depends on his recovery
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,960
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #483 on: Today at 09:54:14 am »
I can easily see Gakpo or Jota starting this one, to drop back and give an extra body in midfield. That's always been our blueprint against these. Nunez is in great shape and I'd like to see him start though.

Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones (if he's fit?) in midfield I imagine. This is the biggest test for the former two since arriving. Hope they're up for it.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:56 am by Clint Eastwood »
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:10:31 am »
Sooo who's nervous this morning?  ;D :wave
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:15:17 am »
Nunez nailed on to start fitness permitting.
Logged

Online Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:23:34 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:10:31 am
Sooo who's nervous this morning?  ;D :wave
Been shitting bricks since I woke up. Really not looking forward to the game lol
I just hate playing these cheats.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:27:30 am »
This is prob the only game where we dont dominate possession. We need to be able to get forward quickly when we do have the ball, which is why Nunez has to play.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,917
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #488 on: Today at 10:27:43 am »
We have to have one of Nunez or Diaz from the start. Salah-Gakpo-Jota would not work.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,503
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #489 on: Today at 10:31:37 am »
We must have accumulated some early kick-off expertise by now, that should give us a slight edge, so let's twat 'em.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #490 on: Today at 10:38:28 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:31:37 am
We must have accumulated some early kick-off expertise by now, that should give us a slight edge, so let's twat 'em.

We've ample anti-cheating City shithead wankers expertise, so yeah, let's twat 'em.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,172
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #491 on: Today at 10:39:05 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:54:14 am
I can easily see Gakpo or Jota starting this one, to drop back and give an extra body in midfield. That's always been our blueprint against these.

Yeah and it doesnt work at the Etihad because we cant get out
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #492 on: Today at 10:42:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:39:05 am
Yeah and it doesnt work at the Etihad because we cant get out

Yep. Lets give Liverpool 2.0 a chance at these and see how it goes.

Hope Jones is fit enough to start.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,172
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #493 on: Today at 10:50:37 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:42:35 am
Yep. Lets give Liverpool 2.0 a chance at these and see how it goes.

Hope Jones is fit enough to start.

Well give them a lot of problems - obv well have to be at our best defensively but were a nightmare for them in transition
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #494 on: Today at 11:00:29 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:50:37 am
Well give them a lot of problems - obv well have to be at our best defensively but were a nightmare for them in transition

I more meant with Nunez starting, rather than post you were replying to about Gakpo/Jota starting through middle.

Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,815
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #495 on: Today at 11:04:50 am »
Thank for the OP Grobbelrevell - enjoyed that.

I don't I've been so relaxed about this fixture in ages. The good thing about this game is that it can mean everything or it can mean nothing. If we lose or draw, we have a good enough squad to challenge, we won't have lost much ground, and this team still has several levels to go up yet.

But if we win, then we go top of the league, we get inside Pep's head, break the run of poor results at the cheat's HQ, break their record home run, and show that our away form isn't a cause for concern.

It's difficult to know who Jurgen will play after the international break, but if everyone who is expected to be fit is in good shape, we should have plenty of options. I'd go with Ali, Trent, Konate, Virgil, Gomez, Mac, Jones, Szobozlai, Jota, Nunez, Mo

Gomez alongside Virgil gives us more recovery pace on their counter attacks, and Jones' energy and pressing could be invaluable in the midfield. Jota is deadly under pressure, and can be relied upon to take chances when very few come our way. Darwin can cause chaos in their defence,  and Mo is an automatic pick. It'll be interesting to see if we go for a contain and counter approach, or try and create chaos and disruption. I'd go for the latter, as City are soft when teams are brave enough to have a real go at the them, and we have the players to really hurt them. Put Virgil on Halaand, and task someone stopping Rodri, and lets get stuck into these oil cheats.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,225
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #496 on: Today at 11:11:03 am »
All week I've been weirdly calm and confident about today's game. Now the day is here and I'm all over the place. Do us proud reds!
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #497 on: Today at 11:16:57 am »
fuck this c*nts.

not a good feeling with the man in the middle being fucking absolute c*nts as well.

we be playing 13v11 for 90 minutes

and hopefully some news from the courts after we smash em to make their 3 fans plan for an early funeral. ;D
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,664
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #498 on: Today at 11:18:12 am »
Whew, we're back up.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,511
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #499 on: Today at 11:22:02 am »
My fucking nerves. Its only November. Trying to downplay it in my mind, if we lose its only 4 points with them to come to Anfield and tons of time. But if we get something from the game it puts us in a really good spot too.

Hate thinking too much about it though because lets face it, anything could happen today and wed probably not be surprised. From really good, to really bad outcomes.

Fingers crossed. Hope those of you with a bit more gumption than me can enjoy it. :D
Logged

Online Red in Korea

  • Claims to be from Korea but we're not convinced...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,462
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #500 on: Today at 11:22:11 am »
Surprised to see Line ups without Diaz. Maybe because of the internationals, but I'd say he's a must start.
Logged
"What is called for is dignity. We need to set an example." Kenny Dalglish

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #501 on: Today at 11:22:38 am »
Some suggesting Matip over Konate.

Tsimikas/Jones in too.

We'll see in 10 mins I guess.

Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,503
  • Indefatigability
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #502 on: Today at 11:23:19 am »
Best goal scorers on the pitch from the start is a show of intent.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #503 on: Today at 11:23:38 am »
Quote from: Red in Korea on Today at 11:22:11 am
Surprised to see Line ups without Diaz. Maybe because of the internationals, but I'd say he's a must start.

Looks like Salah Nunez Jota as front three.

Internationals are a pain.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,573
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #504 on: Today at 11:24:11 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:22:38 am
Some suggesting Matip over Konate.

Tsimikas/Jones in too.

We'll see in 10 mins I guess.



Matip has actually been better than Konate this season.

Kostas has a left foot and Gomez doesn't so that sort of makes sense.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #505 on: Today at 11:24:12 am »
The Power of Ali just turned Sturridge American  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,664
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #506 on: Today at 11:24:51 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:23:38 am
Looks like Salah Nunez Jota as front three.

Internationals are a pain.

It's hardly a bad attacking three, and it's important to have pace to come off the bench.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,573
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #507 on: Today at 11:25:35 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:23:38 am
Looks like Salah Nunez Jota as front three.

Internationals are a pain.

Isn't that our best front 3?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #508 on: Today at 11:25:46 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:24:11 am
Matip has actually been better than Konate this season.

Kostas has a left foot and Gomez doesn't so that sort of makes sense.

Yeah agree I think its the pace of Doku that is worry but its a risk to chuck Konate in.

Hopefully we do the c**ts
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,875
  • RedOrDead
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #509 on: Today at 11:26:06 am »
Gakpo from the start would just not work. He comes short 95% of the time and city would just press the life out of us. At least with Nunez upfront weve got that threat in behind. Find out in 5 mins
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,573
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #510 on: Today at 11:26:17 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:25:46 am
Yeah agree I think its the pace of Doku that is worry but its a risk to chuck Konate in.

Hopefully we do the c**ts

Will Doku start?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 