I think this is the best time to play them and potentially beat them.



Both sides will be a bit choppy after the international break and if we get to them early I think they could get rattled. I dont think this is the same City of previous seasons. They did not really dominate Arsenal or Chelsea and they havent completely throttled teams like they have done in the past. I watched the Arsenal game and they were absolutely shite in that. Against Wolves away, they were really pegged back with a number of Wolves attacks.



I think Gundogan going and not having KDB has relinquished some of the control they used to have in midfield. Last season we went there with Henderson and Fabinho in midfield so this season its going to be a different story because our midfield are much quicker and move the ball quicker.



I think we will score, and maybe a couple. The key will be our defence of course. Overall I think well put in a better performance there than in recent seasons. Whether that results in a win well have to see. The only thing is they always seem to raise their game against us. Theyll be shite against the like of Wolves but you can bet your bottom penny theyll raise it up a few notches because its us. And they know were a threat again.



As some posters have said, I just want us to give a good account of ourselves and really have a go at them over the 90 mins. Just have no regrets.