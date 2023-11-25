I wouldn't say we've been poor away, at least in comparison to last year which was truly poor. This year I think we've been good in some games and then had a ref decision decide it more than anything else. With that said ManC is probably the favorite here and getting anything out of this game shouldn't be expected as much as we want it to happen. Not that I don't think we can do it, their last game against Chelsea gives me hope that we can get them into an up and down game and hurt them. Of the opinion that the early start may actually help as well if we can start quick. Really looking forward to this game. Up the Reds!