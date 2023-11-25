« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)  (Read 26282 times)

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,872
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 08:46:25 pm »
I think were going to explode out of the blocks tomorrow and thrash them. 4-1 to the reds and top of the table for the rest of the season. Put your money on it (not your life savings, just your beer money)
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,568
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 08:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 08:46:25 pm
I think were going to explode out of the blocks tomorrow and thrash them. 4-1 to the reds and top of the table for the rest of the season. Put your money on it (not your life savings, just your beer money)


There is nothing to suggest thats how we will play.

Been pretty slow starters away from home.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,913
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 09:02:27 pm »


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,445
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 09:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:59:37 pm
There is nothing to suggest thats how we will play.

Been pretty slow starters away from home.
Who cares. Were battering them
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 09:16:02 pm »
Excellent OP Grobbelrevel.
Excited for this one. I hope Jones starts with Nunez also.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:39:59 pm
He doesnt seem to cope with the travelling though
He only struggled when he came back play at La Paz and with a commercial flight. It was not playing at La Paz and pretty sure every PL player who had qualifiers in South America flew back on a private flight.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,037
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 09:44:47 pm »
No mucking about. Just Win. Ta.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,564
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm »
Id take a win
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 08:46:25 pm
I think were going to explode out of the blocks tomorrow
I hope you're right but to be perfectly honest I can't remember the last time we did that, against any oppo.

our norm seems to be either starting like we're half asleep, or starting with a very chess-like "thinking and probing" attitude.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 10:17:08 pm »
Its either go out tonight and drink till 4:30am and watch the game or go to bed early and get up at 4:15am After the week Ive had I think the drinking option will win. Im feeling this could be a day for Núñez to shine.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,703
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 10:19:57 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 08:14:55 pm
If this was at anfield I would say, wed go in as favourites but our away performances have been pretty dismal this season tbf. Most games seem a 50/50 whenever weve played away from home this season and their home form is flawless since the turn of the year. Would take a draw if offered just now.

Then we stop playing the way we have been playing away because it is clearly not working.  We need to go out on the offensive and see what happens.  If they win so be it.  Rather that than sitting back, creating nothing and losing 3-0.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,203
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm »
Not sure how this has happened, but Im going to Manchester tomorrow, meeting at 12.30 in a bar thats about a mile from the ground.

Anyone got a spare?!
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,154
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 07:19:08 pm
Not strong enough.
Not fast enough.
Not for this game anyway.

Will probably start. I do see him as our weakest link tomorrow to be honest, more so than Trent or Tsimikas.
Wild to see Trent or Mac referred to as weak links. Two of the bigger contributors to our form keeping us in contention with the top of the league
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,386
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 10:35:14 pm »
I wouldn't say we've been poor away, at least in comparison to last year which was truly poor. This year I think we've been good in some games and then had a ref decision decide it more than anything else. With that said ManC is probably the favorite here and getting anything out of this game shouldn't be expected as much as we want it to happen. Not that I don't think we can do it, their last game against Chelsea gives me hope that we can get them into an up and down game and hurt them. Of the opinion that the early start may actually help as well if we can start quick. Really looking forward to this game. Up the Reds!
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,755
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 10:37:19 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:08:44 pm
Who cares. Were battering them

Yes it's going to be an easy win to us.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,959
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm »
Strange feeling ahead of this one. Nothing would surprise me.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,322
  • Seis Veces
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 11:29:48 pm »
Think we'll beat them.

*legs it*
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,441
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 11:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm
Anyone got a spare?!
Think the king has...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,799
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #458 on: Today at 12:23:06 am »
Great OP. Thanks
Logged
YWNA

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,492
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #459 on: Today at 01:18:13 am »
Really looking forward to a cracker. hopefully its an instant classic to us. 6-4. an impossible 0-0 with 28 chances and 4 posts hit, all told. something crazy. It sets up potential crazy.

Unleash the Soboszlai Kraken. Pressure, at last pressure for him. He thrives on pressure he eats it for lunch. Think hes gonna go off.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 