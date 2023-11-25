Dilemma time.
I can watch this game as I'm not working but we've dropped points on the other occasions I've been able to watch this season so do I risk it and put the jinx to bed or ignore it to keep the jinx going 🤔
In 2014 I bought a t-shirt from Hat Scarf or a Badge while at the derby when we won 4-0. I didn't wear that t shirt for the next game and we didn't win. I wore it for the game after and we did win, then the next, then the next....
I continued to wear it for every game thinking if I don't, we'll stop winning games.
I wore it when I was over for the Chelsea game. We lost 2-0.
Turns out whatever any of us do has fuck all to do with the result on the pitch
Watch the game, hopefully it's enjoyable, but if it isn't then it isn't because you watched it.
(I might revisit this opinion if you do watch it and we get smashed)