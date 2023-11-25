« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)  (Read 22818 times)

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:28:42 pm
Please don't ever do this again.
seconded.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
This is the toughest fixture of the season and our record at the Etihad is shite. If you offered me a point now I'd take it and run.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Doku vs Trent.  Gulp*
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:18:55 am
Doku vs Trent.  Gulp*

Foden vs Tsimikas?
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:18:55 am
Doku vs Trent.  Gulp*

Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:37:27 am
Foden vs Tsimikas?

Major efforts needed to stop them getting forward.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
I feel we need to go from it from the start. Our new midfield is good enough to give them a fight.

No need to show them any respect. Their defence is nothing special. De bruyne and Stone being out for them is massive.

1-4 to Liverpool.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:05:51 am
I feel we need to go from it from the start. Our new midfield is good enough to give them a fight.

No need to show them any respect. Their defence is nothing special. De bruyne and Stone being out for them is massive.

1-4 to Liverpool.
Yerse!

Enough with the cowardliness. Into these. Hulk smash!
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:20:30 pm
I'd like to see Diaz and Nunez rested until we have 30 minutes to go, then get them on and just tell them to run at them at pace.

Hopefully they'll be a little tired and I think those two and Mo would have a chance to disrupt them and make stuff happen.

They are back already and trained yesterday, got to be starting their pace will be a problem. Id imagine Nunez causes Pep sleepless nights, he hates chaos, thats why he got the iceman Haaland.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:55:21 am
This is the toughest fixture of the season and our record at the Etihad is shite. If you offered me a point now I'd take it and run.

Change your knickers Sammy ya big fanny.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:28:42 pm
Please don't ever do this again.



That is what Curtis call him 👍
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:11:19 am
That is what Curtis call him 👍

That doesn't make it OK  :D
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:09:47 am
Change your knickers Sammy ya big fanny.

A few people need to, it seems! :D
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:37:27 am
Foden vs Tsimikas?

Suspect itll be Gomez but in general this fixture will come down to how well we defend
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:13:14 am
Suspect itll be Gomez but in general this fixture will come down to how well we defend

Given Macs been on his travels I wonfer if Gomez RB and Trent the proper 6 is the way to go
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
We're taking this lot. Can feel it in my waters, my old bones and see it in my tea leaves. Nunez to rip into them, ably assistedby Mo

3-1 the mighty red men.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:37:27 am
Foden vs Tsimikas?

Really think the 2 fullback positions will be where this game is won/loss. How Trent deals with Doku and Tsimikas with foden will be massive. If we can win those duels, weve got a great chance because we will cause them problems going the other way. Just hope we can start well and not wait till the second half to start playing.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
I would think we will score in this game, it's just what we do to shut them out. One of the more intriguing ones, in the sense of I wouldn't be surprised of a tight scoreline or a walloping dished out by either team.

Darwin will hopefully be their tormentor - as eluded to above, the bald one will not like the thought of someone with his pace and movement pulling his players out of their drilled positions.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:47:50 am
Really think the 2 fullback positions will be where this game is won/loss. How Trent deals with Doku and Tsimikas with foden will be massive. If we can win those duels, weve got a great chance because we will cause them problems going the other way. Just hope we can start well and not wait till the second half to start playing.
It's one where I'm sure our players will be made fully aware of the importance of cutting off the supply.  If we let the Man City players get their heads up and pick out passes then our full-backs will be ran ragged.

I expect it will be game decided by the finest of margins; a player wriggling out of a tackle and setting a teammate away as opposed to the player being caught on the ball and giving away a goalscoring chance.  It won't be a good game for the blood pressure  :o
What's with the fear of Doku? I don't watch Abu Dhabi games so no idea how much of an impact he has.

Looking solely at numbers he has 2 goals and 5 assists in 9 league games. 1 goal and 4 assists came against Bournemouth, so 1 goal and 1 assist against 8 other teams. Hardly numbers that should put the fear of god into people.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Dilemma time.

I can watch this game as I'm not working but we've dropped points on the other occasions I've been able to watch this season so do I risk it and put the jinx to bed or ignore it to keep the jinx going 🤔
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:23:35 am
Dilemma time.

I can watch this game as I'm not working but we've dropped points on the other occasions I've been able to watch this season so do I risk it and put the jinx to bed or ignore it to keep the jinx going 🤔

In 2014 I bought a t-shirt from Hat Scarf or a Badge while at the derby when we won 4-0. I didn't wear that t shirt for the next game and we didn't win. I wore it for the game after and we did win, then the next, then the next....
I continued to wear it for every game thinking if I don't, we'll stop winning games.
I wore it when I was over for the Chelsea game. We lost 2-0.

Turns out whatever any of us do has fuck all to do with the result on the pitch  :D

Watch the game, hopefully it's enjoyable, but if it isn't then it isn't because you watched it.  :wave

(I might revisit this opinion if you do watch it and we get smashed)
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:35:23 am
In 2014 I bought a t-shirt from Hat Scarf or a Badge while at the derby when we won 4-0. I didn't wear that t shirt for the next game and we didn't win. I wore it for the game after and we did win, then the next, then the next....
I continued to wear it for every game thinking if I don't, we'll stop winning games.
I wore it when I was over for the Chelsea game. We lost 2-0.

Turns out whatever any of us do has fuck all to do with the result on the pitch  :D

Watch the game, hopefully it's enjoyable, but if it isn't then it isn't because you watched it.  :wave

(I might revisit this opinion if you do watch it and we get smashed)

Kind of agree with you Barney , but did you put your left arm into the tee first for the Chelsea game, but right in for the rest. It's on these things that games are won or lost.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:10:57 am
What's with the fear of Doku? I don't watch Abu Dhabi games so no idea how much of an impact he has.

Looking solely at numbers he has 2 goals and 5 assists in 9 league games. 1 goal and 4 assists came against Bournemouth, so 1 goal and 1 assist against 8 other teams. Hardly numbers that should put the fear of god into people.

He's very direct, quick and strong - so you'd expect him to exploit any space on our right hand side well, if he were to start Trent will need eyes in the back of his head to make sure this lad hasn't got the run of the park because once he's beyond you - you won't be catching him.
