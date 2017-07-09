« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)  (Read 20276 times)

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #320 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Today at 02:10:48 pm
Who you all got staring in midfield then?

Think Mac and Dom are nailed on. Question over Grav/Jones.

Id go Jones in this one for his ball retention and experience in games like this.

Happy with both variations. If we intend to start picking them off from the start then Gravenberch starts, Jones on as a sub to manage the game. If we intend to work the ball and contain the initial pressure/calm the crowd than Jones starts, Grav of the bench for the kill.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #321 on: Today at 02:15:09 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 02:12:35 pm
Happy with both variations. If we intend to start picking them off from the start then Gravenberch starts, Jones on as a sub to manage the game. If we intend to work the ball and contain the initial pressure/calm the crowd than Jones starts, Grav of the bench for the kill.

If there is anyway we could have Jones at 6, I might try it
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,484
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #322 on: Today at 02:15:47 pm »
Think Jones gets the nod if he's good to go.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #323 on: Today at 02:21:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:15:47 pm
Think Jones gets the nod if he's good to go.

I dont wish to trigger anyone but I have no confidence in the current DM options after the international break.

It might be the wrong game to try a 22 yo there for the first  though.

Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,144
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #324 on: Today at 02:31:38 pm »
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Today at 02:10:48 pm
Who you all got staring in midfield then?

Think Mac and Dom are nailed on. Question over Grav/Jones.

Id go Jones in this one for his ball retention and experience in games like this.

I'd start Szobo, Gravenberch and Jones.
Best combination of strenght, speed and quality on the ball.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,484
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #325 on: Today at 02:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:21:05 pm
I dont wish to trigger anyone but I have no confidence in the current DM options after the international break.

It might be the wrong game to try a 22 yo there for the first  though.



I meant over Gravenberch for the third spot.  Can't see Mac and Dom not starting.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MartinSkrtelsBasement

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #326 on: Today at 02:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:31:38 pm
I'd start Szobo, Gravenberch and Jones.
Best combination of strenght, speed and quality on the ball.

Wouldn't be against it going forward, but untested so unlikely for Saturday methinks.
Logged
Pirlo is a silent leader. He speaks with his feet.
Marcello Lippi

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,749
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #327 on: Today at 03:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:58:37 pm
Think they were the only ones who should have gone to South America, although only Alvarez did. Not sure who else actually played on International duty - although a few of their England players did.

Have bolded those that are likely to play a meaningful part on Saturday.
Basically everyone available plus Ederson and Kovacic. No idea about Ake and Nunes.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 20, 2023, 11:56:42 am
Julian Alvarez - 79 mins v Uruguay. 77 mins v Brazil
Jeremy Doku - Unused sub in their friendly v Serbia. Played 90 mins v Azerbaijan who were down to 10 men for 65+ mins.
Josko Gvardiol - 90 mins v Latvia. 90 mins v Armenia
Phil Foden - 90 mins v Malta. 90 mins v N. Macedonia
Kyle Walker - 45 mins v Malta. 90 mins v N. Macedonia
Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, Rico Lewis - All unused subs v Malta. 84 mins, 6 mins, 90 mins v N. Macedonia
Erling Haaland - 45 mins v Faroe Islands. 0 mins v Scotland. Oscar Bobb (Yeah, who?) played 154 minutes across both games.
Ruben Dias - 0 mins v Liechtenstien. 90 mins v Iceland
Bernardo Silva - 59 mins v Liechenstien. 61 mins v Iceland
Rodri - 0 mins v Cyprus. 85 mins v Georgia
Manuel Akanji - 90 mins v Israel. 90 mins v Kosovo. 90 mins v Romania
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,138
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #328 on: Today at 03:21:43 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:07:20 am
Shock horror, it seems Man City have a full uninjured squad after the international break 🙄
Wish more of our players were so inclined to be fair
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,655
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #329 on: Today at 03:23:39 pm »
No confirmation whether Haaland is in or out yet right?
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,749
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #330 on: Today at 03:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:23:39 pm
No confirmation whether Haaland is in or out yet right?

Do you really need it? Of course he's going to be in.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,101
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #331 on: Today at 03:43:34 pm »
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Today at 02:10:48 pm
Who you all got staring in midfield then?

Think Mac and Dom are nailed on. Question over Grav/Jones.

Id go Jones in this one for his ball retention and experience in games like this.

Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #332 on: Today at 03:46:42 pm »
Think Jones is nailed on to start if he's fit, to be honest. He 100% has the backing of Klopp, who seemingly trusts him implicitly. Not to say that Grav doesn't have that trust, but Jones is more attuned to what Klopp demands at this moment in time.

More interested to see who starts in the front 3. Salah is obviously nailed on, but one of Darwin, Diaz and Jota will have to make do with a spot on the bench, and all 3 have made compelling arguments as to why they should start over the past couple of weeks.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #333 on: Today at 03:52:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:50:40 pm
I meant over Gravenberch for the third spot.  Can't see Mac and Dom not starting.

I think Jones Dom and Grav are our best options, but non of them have ever played 6 for us. Macs post international performance at Wolves still scares me

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,101
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #334 on: Today at 04:20:30 pm »
I'd like to see Diaz and Nunez rested until we have 30 minutes to go, then get them on and just tell them to run at them at pace.

Hopefully they'll be a little tired and I think those two and Mo would have a chance to disrupt them and make stuff happen.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,621
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #335 on: Today at 04:21:49 pm »
Attack Attack Attack..

Let them worry about the 6..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online MartinSkrtelsBasement

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #336 on: Today at 04:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:46:42 pm
Think Jones is nailed on to start if he's fit, to be honest. He 100% has the backing of Klopp, who seemingly trusts him implicitly. Not to say that Grav doesn't have that trust, but Jones is more attuned to what Klopp demands at this moment in time.

More interested to see who starts in the front 3. Salah is obviously nailed on, but one of Darwin, Diaz and Jota will have to make do with a spot on the bench, and all 3 have made compelling arguments as to why they should start over the past couple of weeks.

Nunez has to start for me.

I'd go Salah - Nunez - Jota.

Diaz as an option off the bench.
Logged
Pirlo is a silent leader. He speaks with his feet.
Marcello Lippi

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #337 on: Today at 04:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:20:30 pm
I'd like to see Diaz and Nunez rested until we have 30 minutes to go, then get them on and just tell them to run at them at pace.

Hopefully they'll be a little tired and I think those two and Mo would have a chance to disrupt them and make stuff happen.

I'd get them on from the start myself they're in our strongest 11. Run at them the whole 90. Nunez scares the life out of defenders.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #338 on: Today at 04:26:09 pm »
Lets twat these twats
Logged

Online MartinSkrtelsBasement

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #339 on: Today at 04:36:15 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:25:50 pm
I'd get them on from the start myself they're in our strongest 11. Run at them the whole 90. Nunez scares the life out of defenders.

Agreed.

Dias and Gvardiol are in shaky form and will not to be looking forward to Darwin.
Logged
Pirlo is a silent leader. He speaks with his feet.
Marcello Lippi
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 