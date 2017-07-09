Think Jones is nailed on to start if he's fit, to be honest. He 100% has the backing of Klopp, who seemingly trusts him implicitly. Not to say that Grav doesn't have that trust, but Jones is more attuned to what Klopp demands at this moment in time.



More interested to see who starts in the front 3. Salah is obviously nailed on, but one of Darwin, Diaz and Jota will have to make do with a spot on the bench, and all 3 have made compelling arguments as to why they should start over the past couple of weeks.