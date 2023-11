Donít have a good feeling about this but I usually donít when we play this lot away. We are still porous defensively, especially with how we are approaching defense in the midfield. You would imagine they would target both Tsimi and Trent as areas to attack from.



But we definitely have more than enough tools to hurt them in attack. Suspect we might see a full attack mode as our best chance for getting anything out of this game. A high scoring draw is probable and wonít be a bad outcome. A win would be magnificent but not expecting it. Just donít lose!