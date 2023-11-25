Im an oldie, late sixties and ST holder for
25+ years.
I totally understand the frustration against the refs and , obviously, many appalling decisions have been made.
The problem as I see it has been the steady progression in technology. In the sixties, very few cameras and no replays. Yes, if you were there you saw an incident ( as did the ref). He made a decision, it couldnt be overturned and it would fuel pub ( or school ) talk . Then cameras, then match of the day, then slo-mo. Now var with multiple angles , repeated slo-mo, still shots., lines etc.
In my opinion the on field ref decisions are probably no worse than 40 years ago ( perhaps A bit worse
But our ref assistants jobs have changed dramatically and VAR has totally fkd it up. Yes VAR occasionally rights a wrong but on balance it has been a disaster. Even with drawn lines fans and pundits question the integrity of VAR and their skills at drawing the lines and at what point in play they chose to do so
more often than not we do not see the moment a ball is kicked, we just see the lines.