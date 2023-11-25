For the record, I will be delighted if post match, I have nothing to say about the officials.



That's all I want in every game. Watch the footy. Don't even notice the refs or VAR or linos. If you've noticed them at all in the game, they are having a terrible match.



Years ago, you wouldn't even know who was taking charge and you wouldn't really notice them after the game. It would be all about the play and the tactics and the way the teams played.



That pretty much every single match on every single football forum in the land is just angry with the officials shows that overall they are doing a terrible job.



Maybe they should mask them up like Mexican wrestlers or the Stig so you don't know who they are. Some of them (Taylor, Tierney) seem to always rule against Liverpool - especially at Anfield - to show they aren't intimidated by the crowd. The shitter they are and the angrier the crowd get, the shittier they become to 'stand up to Anfield'



All a pretty sorry state of affairs.



Turn up. Ref fairly. Fuck off.